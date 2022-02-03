Methods

urlToRequest

Converts some resource URL to a webpack module request.

i Before call urlToRequest you need call isUrlRequest to ensure it is requestable url

const url = "path/to/module.js" ; if (loaderUtils.isUrlRequest(url)) { const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url); } else { }

Simple example:

const url = "path/to/module.js" ; const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url);

Module URLs

Any URL containing a ~ will be interpreted as a module request. Anything after the ~ will be considered the request path.

const url = "~path/to/module.js" ; const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url);

Root-relative URLs

URLs that are root-relative (start with / ) can be resolved relative to some arbitrary path by using the root parameter:

const url = "/path/to/module.js" ; const root = "./root" ; const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url, root);

To convert a root-relative URL into a module URL, specify a root value that starts with ~ :

const url = "/path/to/module.js" ; const root = "~" ; const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url, root);

interpolateName

Interpolates a filename template using multiple placeholders and/or a regular expression. The template and regular expression are set as query params called name and regExp on the current loader's context.

const interpolatedName = loaderUtils.interpolateName( loaderContext, name, options );

The following tokens are replaced in the name parameter:

[ext] the extension of the resource

the extension of the resource [name] the basename of the resource

the basename of the resource [path] the path of the resource relative to the context query parameter or option.

the path of the resource relative to the query parameter or option. [folder] the folder the resource is in

the folder the resource is in [query] the queryof the resource, i.e. ?foo=bar

the queryof the resource, i.e. [contenthash] the hash of options.content (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the xxhash64 hash)

the hash of (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the hash) [<hashType>:contenthash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure other hashType s, i. e. xxhash64 , sha1 , md4 (wasm version), native-md4 ( crypto module version), md5 , sha256 , sha512 other digestType s, i. e. hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64 and length the length in chars

optionally one can configure [hash] the hash of options.content (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the xxhash64 hash)

the hash of (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the hash) [<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure other hashType s, i. e. xxhash64 , sha1 , md4 (wasm version), native-md4 ( crypto module version), md5 , sha256 , sha512 other digestType s, i. e. hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64 and length the length in chars

optionally one can configure [N] the N-th match obtained from matching the current file name against options.regExp

In loader context [hash] and [contenthash] are the same, but we recommend using [contenthash] for avoid misleading.

Examples

loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[hash].script.[ext]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[hash].script.[ext][query]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[contenthash].script.[ext]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "html-[hash:6].html" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[hash]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[sha512:hash:base64:7].[ext]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "picture.png" ); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[path][name].[ext]?[hash]" , { content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "script-[1].[ext]" , { regExp : "page-(.*)\\.js" , content : ... }); loaderUtils.interpolateName( loaderContext, (resourcePath, resourceQuery) => { return "js/[hash].script.[ext]" ; }, { content : ... } );

getHashDigest

const digestString = loaderUtils.getHashDigest( buffer, hashType, digestType, maxLength );

buffer the content that should be hashed

the content that should be hashed hashType one of xxhash64 , sha1 , md4 , md5 , sha256 , sha512 or any other node.js supported hash type

one of , , , , , or any other node.js supported hash type digestType one of hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64

one of , , , , , , , , maxLength the maximum length in chars

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)