urlToRequest
Converts some resource URL to a webpack module request.
i Before call
urlToRequestyou need call
isUrlRequestto ensure it is requestable url
const url = "path/to/module.js";
if (loaderUtils.isUrlRequest(url)) {
// Logic for requestable url
const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url);
} else {
// Logic for not requestable url
}
Simple example:
const url = "path/to/module.js";
const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url); // "./path/to/module.js"
Any URL containing a
~ will be interpreted as a module request. Anything after the
~ will be considered the request path.
const url = "~path/to/module.js";
const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url); // "path/to/module.js"
URLs that are root-relative (start with
/) can be resolved relative to some arbitrary path by using the
root parameter:
const url = "/path/to/module.js";
const root = "./root";
const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url, root); // "./root/path/to/module.js"
To convert a root-relative URL into a module URL, specify a
root value that starts with
~:
const url = "/path/to/module.js";
const root = "~";
const request = loaderUtils.urlToRequest(url, root); // "path/to/module.js"
interpolateName
Interpolates a filename template using multiple placeholders and/or a regular expression.
The template and regular expression are set as query params called
name and
regExp on the current loader's context.
const interpolatedName = loaderUtils.interpolateName(
loaderContext,
name,
options
);
The following tokens are replaced in the
name parameter:
[ext] the extension of the resource
[name] the basename of the resource
[path] the path of the resource relative to the
context query parameter or option.
[folder] the folder the resource is in
[query] the queryof the resource, i.e.
?foo=bar
[contenthash] the hash of
options.content (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the
xxhash64 hash)
[<hashType>:contenthash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure
hashTypes, i. e.
xxhash64,
sha1,
md4 (wasm version),
native-md4 (
crypto module version),
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestTypes, i. e.
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length the length in chars
[hash] the hash of
options.content (Buffer) (by default it's the hex digest of the
xxhash64 hash)
[<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally one can configure
hashTypes, i. e.
xxhash64,
sha1,
md4 (wasm version),
native-md4 (
crypto module version),
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestTypes, i. e.
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length the length in chars
[N] the N-th match obtained from matching the current file name against
options.regExp
In loader context
[hash] and
[contenthash] are the same, but we recommend using
[contenthash] for avoid misleading.
Examples
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/js/javascript.js"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[hash].script.[ext]", { content: ... });
// => js/9473fdd0d880a43c21b7778d34872157.script.js
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/js/javascript.js"
// loaderContext.resourceQuery = "?foo=bar"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[hash].script.[ext][query]", { content: ... });
// => js/9473fdd0d880a43c21b7778d34872157.script.js?foo=bar
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/js/javascript.js"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "js/[contenthash].script.[ext]", { content: ... });
// => js/9473fdd0d880a43c21b7778d34872157.script.js
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/page.html"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "html-[hash:6].html", { content: ... });
// => html-9473fd.html
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/flash.txt"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[hash]", { content: ... });
// => c31e9820c001c9c4a86bce33ce43b679
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/img/image.png"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[sha512:hash:base64:7].[ext]", { content: ... });
// => 2BKDTjl.png
// use sha512 hash instead of xxhash64 and with only 7 chars of base64
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/img/myself.png"
// loaderContext.query.name =
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "picture.png");
// => picture.png
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/dir/file.png"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "[path][name].[ext]?[hash]", { content: ... });
// => /app/dir/file.png?9473fdd0d880a43c21b7778d34872157
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/js/page-home.js"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(loaderContext, "script-[1].[ext]", { regExp: "page-(.*)\\.js", content: ... });
// => script-home.js
// loaderContext.resourcePath = "/absolute/path/to/app/js/javascript.js"
// loaderContext.resourceQuery = "?foo=bar"
loaderUtils.interpolateName(
loaderContext,
(resourcePath, resourceQuery) => {
// resourcePath - `/app/js/javascript.js`
// resourceQuery - `?foo=bar`
return "js/[hash].script.[ext]";
},
{ content: ... }
);
// => js/9473fdd0d880a43c21b7778d34872157.script.js
getHashDigest
const digestString = loaderUtils.getHashDigest(
buffer,
hashType,
digestType,
maxLength
);
buffer the content that should be hashed
hashType one of
xxhash64,
sha1,
md4,
md5,
sha256,
sha512 or any other node.js supported hash type
digestType one of
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
maxLength the maximum length in chars