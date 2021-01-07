openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

loader-runner

by webpack
4.2.0 (see all)

Runs (webpack) loaders

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9M

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

loader-runner

import { runLoaders } from "loader-runner";

runLoaders({
    resource: "/abs/path/to/file.txt?query",
    // String: Absolute path to the resource (optionally including query string)

    loaders: ["/abs/path/to/loader.js?query"],
    // String[]: Absolute paths to the loaders (optionally including query string)
    // {loader, options}[]: Absolute paths to the loaders with options object

    context: { minimize: true },
    // Additional loader context which is used as base context

    processResource: (loaderContext, resourcePath, callback) => { ... },
    // Optional: A function to process the resource
    // Must have signature function(context, path, function(err, buffer))
    // By default readResource is used and the resource is added a fileDependency

    readResource: fs.readFile.bind(fs)
    // Optional: A function to read the resource
    // Only used when 'processResource' is not provided
    // Must have signature function(path, function(err, buffer))
    // By default fs.readFile is used
}, function(err, result) {
    // err: Error?

    // result.result: Buffer | String
    // The result
    // only available when no error occured

    // result.resourceBuffer: Buffer
    // The raw resource as Buffer (useful for SourceMaps)
    // only available when no error occured

    // result.cacheable: Bool
    // Is the result cacheable or do it require reexecution?

    // result.fileDependencies: String[]
    // An array of paths (existing files) on which the result depends on

    // result.missingDependencies: String[]
    // An array of paths (not existing files) on which the result depends on

    // result.contextDependencies: String[]
    // An array of paths (directories) on which the result depends on
})

More documentation following...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial