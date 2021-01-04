openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
la

load_avg

by mrdoob
0.16.0 (see all)

JavaScript Performance Monitor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stats.js

JavaScript Performance Monitor

This class provides a simple info box that will help you monitor your code performance.

  • FPS Frames rendered in the last second. The higher the number the better.
  • MS Milliseconds needed to render a frame. The lower the number the better.
  • MB MBytes of allocated memory. (Run Chrome with --enable-precise-memory-info)
  • CUSTOM User-defined panel support.

Screenshots

fps.png ms.png mb.png custom.png

Installation

npm install stats.js

Usage

var stats = new Stats();
stats.showPanel( 1 ); // 0: fps, 1: ms, 2: mb, 3+: custom
document.body.appendChild( stats.dom );

function animate() {

    stats.begin();

    // monitored code goes here

    stats.end();

    requestAnimationFrame( animate );

}

requestAnimationFrame( animate );

Bookmarklet

You can add this code to any page using the following bookmarklet:

javascript:(function(){var script=document.createElement('script');script.onload=function(){var stats=new Stats();document.body.appendChild(stats.dom);requestAnimationFrame(function loop(){stats.update();requestAnimationFrame(loop)});};script.src='//mrdoob.github.io/stats.js/build/stats.min.js';document.head.appendChild(script);})()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial