JavaScript Performance Monitor

This class provides a simple info box that will help you monitor your code performance.

FPS Frames rendered in the last second. The higher the number the better.

MS Milliseconds needed to render a frame. The lower the number the better.

MB MBytes of allocated memory. (Run Chrome with --enable-precise-memory-info )

CUSTOM User-defined panel support.

Screenshots

Installation

npm install stats.js

Usage

var stats = new Stats(); stats.showPanel( 1 ); document .body.appendChild( stats.dom ); function animate ( ) { stats.begin(); stats.end(); requestAnimationFrame( animate ); } requestAnimationFrame( animate );

Bookmarklet

You can add this code to any page using the following bookmarklet: