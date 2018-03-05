Load templates/views using globs, file paths, objects, arrays, or key-value pairs.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save load-templates

Usage

In addition to what's shown in the below examples, if a glob pattern or valid filepath is passed, a stat object will be added to the file object as well.

const Loader = require ( 'load-templates' ); const loader = new Loader([options]); const files = loader.load( '*.hbs' ); console .log(files);

Supported formats

loader.load( 'a/b/c/some-template.hbs' ); loader.load([ 'a/b/c/some-template.hbs' , 'a/b/c/other-template.hbs' ]); loader.load( '*.hbs' ); loader.load([ '*.hbs' , '*.tmpl' ]); loader.load({ path : 'foo' }); loader.load( 'd' , { path : 'd' }); loader.load( 'e' , { path : 'e' }); loader.load( 'f' , { path : 'f' }); loader.load({ a : { path : 'a' }, b : { path : 'b' }, c : { path : 'c' } }); loader.load([ { path : 'a' }, { path : 'b' }, { path : 'c' } ]); loader.load([ { a : { path : 'test/fixtures/a.md' }, b : { path : 'test/fixtures/b.md' }, c : { path : 'test/fixtures/c.md' }, }, { d : { path : 'test/fixtures/d.md' }, e : { path : 'test/fixtures/e.md' }, f : { path : 'test/fixtures/f.md' }, } ]);

Options

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

Pass the current working directory to use for resolving paths.

Type: Function

Default: file.path The path that was given or globbed when the file was created.

Function to modify file.key , which is the property used for setting files on loader.cache .

Example

const loader = new Loader({ renameKey : file => file.basename });

This is functionally equivalent to:

loader.cache[file.basename] = file;

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Function to run on each file before it's added to the cache.

const loader = new Loader({ onLoad : file => { } });

API

Create an instance of Loader with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

const Loader = require ( 'load-templates' ); const loader = new Loader();

Load one or more templates from a filepath, glob pattern, object, or array of filepaths, glob patterns or objects. This method detects the type of value to be handled then calls one of the other methods to do the actual loading.

Params

value {Object}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the views from loader.cache

Example

const loader = new Loader(); console .log(loader.load([ 'foo/*.hbs' , 'bar/*.hbs' ])); console .log(loader.load({ path : 'a/b/c.md' })); console .log(loader.load( 'index' , { path : 'a/b/c.md' }));

Create a view from the given template and cache it on loader.cache .

Params

template {String|Object}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the Loader instance for chaining

Example

const loader = new Loader(); loader.addView( 'foo.hbs' ); console .log(loader.cache);

Create from an array or object of templates and cache them on loader.cache .

Params

templates {Object}

options {Object}

Example

const loader = new Loader(); loader.addViews([ { path : 'test/fixtures/a.md' }, { path : 'test/fixtures/b.md' }, { path : 'test/fixtures/c.md' }, ]); loader.addViews({ d : { path : 'test/fixtures/d.md' }, e : { path : 'test/fixtures/e.md' }, f : { path : 'test/fixtures/f.md' }, }); loader.addViews([{ g : { path : 'test/fixtures/g.md' }, h : { path : 'test/fixtures/h.md' }, i : { path : 'test/fixtures/i.md' }, }]); console .log(loader.cache);

Create a view object from the given template . View objects are instances of vinyl.

Params

template {Object|String} : Filepath or object with path or contents properties.

: Filepath or object with or properties. options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the view.

Example

console .log(loader.createView( 'test/fixtures/foo/bar.hbs' )); console .log(loader.createView( 'foo/bar.hbs' , { cwd : 'test/fixtures' }));

Load templates from one or more glob patterns with the given options , then cache them on loader.cache .

Params

patterns {String|Array}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns loader.cache

Example

const loader = new Loader(); const views = loader.globViews( '*.hbs' , { cwd : 'templates' });

Release history

v2.0.0

The loaderFn option has been deprecated and renamed to onLoad , use options.onLoad going forward.

About

