Load templates/views using globs, file paths, objects, arrays, or key-value pairs.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save load-templates
In addition to what's shown in the below examples, if a glob pattern or valid filepath is passed, a
stat object will be added to the
file object as well.
const Loader = require('load-templates');
const loader = new Loader([options]);
const files = loader.load('*.hbs');
console.log(files); //<= object of vinyl files
// filepath
loader.load('a/b/c/some-template.hbs');
// array of filepaths
loader.load([
'a/b/c/some-template.hbs',
'a/b/c/other-template.hbs'
]);
// glob pattern
loader.load('*.hbs');
// array of globs
loader.load(['*.hbs', '*.tmpl']);
// object
loader.load({path: 'foo'});
// key-value
loader.load('d', {path: 'd'});
loader.load('e', {path: 'e'});
loader.load('f', {path: 'f'});
// object of objects
loader.load({
a: {path: 'a'},
b: {path: 'b'},
c: {path: 'c'}
});
// array of objects
loader.load([
{path: 'a'},
{path: 'b'},
{path: 'c'}
]);
// array of nested objects
loader.load([
{
a: {path: 'test/fixtures/a.md'},
b: {path: 'test/fixtures/b.md'},
c: {path: 'test/fixtures/c.md'},
},
{
d: {path: 'test/fixtures/d.md'},
e: {path: 'test/fixtures/e.md'},
f: {path: 'test/fixtures/f.md'},
}
]);
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
Pass the current working directory to use for resolving paths.
Type:
Function
Default:
file.path The path that was given or globbed when the file was created.
Function to modify
file.key, which is the property used for setting files on
loader.cache.
Example
const loader = new Loader({ renameKey: file => file.basename });
This is functionally equivalent to:
loader.cache[file.basename] = file;
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Function to run on each file before it's added to the cache.
const loader = new Loader({
onLoad: file => {
// optionally return a new file, or just modify properties
}
});
Create an instance of
Loader with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
const Loader = require('load-templates');
const loader = new Loader();
Load one or more templates from a filepath, glob pattern, object, or array of filepaths, glob patterns or objects. This method detects the type of value to be handled then calls one of the other methods to do the actual loading.
Params
value {Object}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the views from
loader.cache
Example
const loader = new Loader();
console.log(loader.load(['foo/*.hbs', 'bar/*.hbs']));
console.log(loader.load({path: 'a/b/c.md'}));
console.log(loader.load('index', {path: 'a/b/c.md'}));
Create a view from the given
template and cache it on
loader.cache.
Params
template {String|Object}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the
Loader instance for chaining
Example
const loader = new Loader();
loader.addView('foo.hbs');
console.log(loader.cache);
Create from an array or object of
templates and cache them on
loader.cache.
Params
templates {Object}
options {Object}
Example
const loader = new Loader();
loader.addViews([
{path: 'test/fixtures/a.md'},
{path: 'test/fixtures/b.md'},
{path: 'test/fixtures/c.md'},
]);
loader.addViews({
d: {path: 'test/fixtures/d.md'},
e: {path: 'test/fixtures/e.md'},
f: {path: 'test/fixtures/f.md'},
});
loader.addViews([{
g: {path: 'test/fixtures/g.md'},
h: {path: 'test/fixtures/h.md'},
i: {path: 'test/fixtures/i.md'},
}]);
console.log(loader.cache);
Create a
view object from the given
template. View objects are instances of vinyl.
Params
template {Object|String}: Filepath or object with
path or
contents properties.
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the view.
Example
console.log(loader.createView('test/fixtures/foo/bar.hbs'));
console.log(loader.createView('foo/bar.hbs', {cwd: 'test/fixtures'}));
Load templates from one or more glob
patterns with the given
options, then cache them on
loader.cache.
Params
patterns {String|Array}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns
loader.cache
Example
const loader = new Loader();
const views = loader.globViews('*.hbs', {cwd: 'templates'});
v2.0.0
loaderFn option has been deprecated and renamed to
onLoad, use
options.onLoad going forward.
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
