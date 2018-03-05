openbase logo
load-templates

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Load templates from file paths, globs or objects, and cache them as normalized objects.

Overview

Readme

load-templates

Load templates/views using globs, file paths, objects, arrays, or key-value pairs.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save load-templates

Usage

In addition to what's shown in the below examples, if a glob pattern or valid filepath is passed, a stat object will be added to the file object as well.

const Loader = require('load-templates');
const loader = new Loader([options]);
const files = loader.load('*.hbs');
console.log(files); //<= object of vinyl files

Supported formats

// filepath
loader.load('a/b/c/some-template.hbs'); 

// array of filepaths
loader.load([
  'a/b/c/some-template.hbs',
  'a/b/c/other-template.hbs'
]); 

// glob pattern
loader.load('*.hbs'); 

// array of globs
loader.load(['*.hbs', '*.tmpl']); 

// object
loader.load({path: 'foo'});

// key-value 
loader.load('d', {path: 'd'});
loader.load('e', {path: 'e'});
loader.load('f', {path: 'f'});

// object of objects
loader.load({
  a: {path: 'a'},
  b: {path: 'b'},
  c: {path: 'c'}
});

// array of objects
loader.load([
  {path: 'a'},
  {path: 'b'},
  {path: 'c'}
]);

// array of nested objects
loader.load([
  {
    a: {path: 'test/fixtures/a.md'},
    b: {path: 'test/fixtures/b.md'},
    c: {path: 'test/fixtures/c.md'},
  },
  {
    d: {path: 'test/fixtures/d.md'},
    e: {path: 'test/fixtures/e.md'},
    f: {path: 'test/fixtures/f.md'},
  }
]);

Options

options.cwd

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

Pass the current working directory to use for resolving paths.

options.renameKey

Type: Function

Default: file.path The path that was given or globbed when the file was created.

Function to modify file.key, which is the property used for setting files on loader.cache.

Example

const loader = new Loader({ renameKey: file => file.basename });

This is functionally equivalent to:

loader.cache[file.basename] = file;

options.onLoad

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Function to run on each file before it's added to the cache.

const loader = new Loader({ 
  onLoad: file => {
    // optionally return a new file, or just modify properties 
  }
});

API

Loader

Create an instance of Loader with the given options.

Params

  • options {Object}

Example

const Loader = require('load-templates');
const loader = new Loader();

.load

Load one or more templates from a filepath, glob pattern, object, or array of filepaths, glob patterns or objects. This method detects the type of value to be handled then calls one of the other methods to do the actual loading.

Params

  • value {Object}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the views from loader.cache

Example

const loader = new Loader();
console.log(loader.load(['foo/*.hbs', 'bar/*.hbs']));
console.log(loader.load({path: 'a/b/c.md'}));
console.log(loader.load('index', {path: 'a/b/c.md'}));

.addView

Create a view from the given template and cache it on loader.cache.

Params

  • template {String|Object}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the Loader instance for chaining

Example

const loader = new Loader();
loader.addView('foo.hbs');
console.log(loader.cache);

.addViews

Create from an array or object of templates and cache them on loader.cache.

Params

  • templates {Object}
  • options {Object}

Example

const loader = new Loader();
loader.addViews([
  {path: 'test/fixtures/a.md'},
  {path: 'test/fixtures/b.md'},
  {path: 'test/fixtures/c.md'},
]);
loader.addViews({
  d: {path: 'test/fixtures/d.md'},
  e: {path: 'test/fixtures/e.md'},
  f: {path: 'test/fixtures/f.md'},
});
loader.addViews([{
  g: {path: 'test/fixtures/g.md'},
  h: {path: 'test/fixtures/h.md'},
  i: {path: 'test/fixtures/i.md'},
}]);
console.log(loader.cache);

.createView

Create a view object from the given template. View objects are instances of vinyl.

Params

  • template {Object|String}: Filepath or object with path or contents properties.
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns the view.

Example

console.log(loader.createView('test/fixtures/foo/bar.hbs'));
console.log(loader.createView('foo/bar.hbs', {cwd: 'test/fixtures'}));

.globViews

Load templates from one or more glob patterns with the given options, then cache them on loader.cache.

Params

  • patterns {String|Array}
  • options {Object}
  • returns {Object}: Returns loader.cache

Example

const loader = new Loader();
const views = loader.globViews('*.hbs', {cwd: 'templates'});

Release history

v2.0.0

  • The loaderFn option has been deprecated and renamed to onLoad, use options.onLoad going forward.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • assemble: Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at creating web projects… more | homepage
  • templates: System for creating and managing template collections, and rendering templates with any node.js template engine… more | homepage
  • verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
220jonschlinkert
2doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on March 05, 2018.

