Readme

Dynamic script loading for modern browsers

Works in the browser with browserify!

install

npm install load-script2

This package works in the browser with browserify. If you do not use a bundler, you can use the standalone script directly in a <script> tag.

usage

const loadScript = require('load-script2')

const script = await loadScript('foo.js')
console.log(script.src);// Prints 'foo'.js'

differences to load-script

load-script2 does not support legacy browsers like IE8 because these browsers do not have standards-based DOM APIs. load-script2 also removes many esoteric options, which aren't needed most of the time and adds promises support.

The size of load-script2 is 509 bytes, compared to 655 bytes for load-script (minified and gzipped).

API

promise = loadScript(src, [attrs], [parentNode])

Append a <script> node with the given src URL to the <head> element in the DOM.

src

Any url that you would like to load. May be absolute or relative.

attrs (optional)

An object that contains HTML attributes to set on the <script> tag. For example, the value { id: 'hi' } would set the attribute id="hi" on the <script> tag before it is injected.

parentNode (optional)

The HTML node to which the <script> tag will be appended. If not specified, defaults to the <head> tag.

promise

Returns a promise which resolves to the script node that was appended to the DOM, or rejects with err if any occurred.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

