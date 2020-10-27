Works in the browser with browserify!
npm install load-script2
This package works in the browser with browserify. If you do not use a bundler, you can use the standalone script directly in a
<script> tag.
const loadScript = require('load-script2')
const script = await loadScript('foo.js')
console.log(script.src);// Prints 'foo'.js'
load-script
load-script2 does not support legacy browsers like IE8 because these browsers
do not have standards-based DOM APIs.
load-script2 also removes many esoteric
options, which aren't needed most of the time and adds promises support.
The size of
load-script2 is 509 bytes, compared to 655 bytes for
load-script (minified
and gzipped).
promise = loadScript(src, [attrs], [parentNode])
Append a
<script> node with the given
src URL to the
<head> element in the DOM.
src
Any url that you would like to load. May be absolute or relative.
attrs (optional)
An object that contains HTML attributes to set on the
<script> tag. For
example, the value
{ id: 'hi' } would set the attribute
id="hi" on the
<script> tag before it is injected.
parentNode (optional)
The HTML node to which the
<script> tag will be appended. If not specified,
defaults to the
<head> tag.
promise
Returns a promise which resolves to the
script node that was appended to the
DOM, or rejects with
err if any occurred.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.