Dynamic script loading.

Installation

via component

$ component install eldargab/ load -script

via npm

$ npm install load -script

API

load-script appends a script node to the <head> element in the dom.

require('load-script') returns a function of the following interface: function(url[, opts][, cb]) {}

url

Any url that you would like to load. May be absolute or relative.

A map of options. Here are the currently supported options:

async - A boolean value used for script.async . By default this is true .

- A boolean value used for . By default this is . attrs - A map of attributes to set on the script node before appending it to the DOM. By default this is empty.

- A map of attributes to set on the node before appending it to the DOM. By default this is empty. charset - A string value used for script.charset . By default this is utf8 .

- A string value used for . By default this is . text - A string of text to append to the script node before it is appended to the DOM. By default this is empty.

- A string of text to append to the node before it is appended to the DOM. By default this is empty. type - A string used for script.type . By default this is text/javascript .

A callback function of the following interface: function(err, script) {} where err is an error if any occurred and script is the script node that was appended to the DOM.

Example Usage

var load = require ( 'load-script' ) load( 'foo.js' , function ( err, script ) { if (err) { } else { console .log(script.src); } })

License

MIT