Dynamic script loading.
via component
$ component install eldargab/load-script
via npm
$ npm install load-script
load-script appends a
script node to the
<head> element in the dom.
require('load-script') returns a function of the following interface:
function(url[, opts][, cb]) {}
Any url that you would like to load. May be absolute or relative.
A map of options. Here are the currently supported options:
async - A boolean value used for
script.async. By default this is
true.
attrs - A map of attributes to set on the
script node before appending it to the DOM. By default this is empty.
charset - A string value used for
script.charset. By default this is
utf8.
text - A string of text to append to the
script node before it is appended to the DOM. By default this is empty.
type - A string used for
script.type. By default this is
text/javascript.
A callback function of the following interface:
function(err, script) {} where
err is an error if any occurred and
script is the
script node that was appended to the DOM.
var load = require('load-script')
load('foo.js', function (err, script) {
if (err) {
// print useful message
}
else {
console.log(script.src);// Prints 'foo'.js'
// use script
// note that in IE8 and below loading error wouldn't be reported
}
})
MIT