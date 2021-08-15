openbase logo
ls

load-script

by Eldar Gabdullin
2.0.0 (see all)

Dynamic script loading

Popularity

Downloads/wk

928K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

load-script

Dynamic script loading.

Installation

via component

$ component install eldargab/load-script

via npm

$ npm install load-script

API

load-script appends a script node to the <head> element in the dom.

require('load-script') returns a function of the following interface: function(url[, opts][, cb]) {}

url

Any url that you would like to load. May be absolute or relative.

[, opts]

A map of options. Here are the currently supported options:

  • async - A boolean value used for script.async. By default this is true.
  • attrs - A map of attributes to set on the script node before appending it to the DOM. By default this is empty.
  • charset - A string value used for script.charset. By default this is utf8.
  • text - A string of text to append to the script node before it is appended to the DOM. By default this is empty.
  • type - A string used for script.type. By default this is text/javascript.

[, cb]

A callback function of the following interface: function(err, script) {} where err is an error if any occurred and script is the script node that was appended to the DOM.

Example Usage

var load = require('load-script')

load('foo.js', function (err, script) {
  if (err) {
    // print useful message
  }
  else {
    console.log(script.src);// Prints 'foo'.js'
    // use script
    // note that in IE8 and below loading error wouldn't be reported
  }
})

License

MIT

