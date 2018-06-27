Loads package.json, by finding the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save load-pkg

Usage

async

By default, if no callback is passed a promise is returned.

The following examples assume the code is inside an async function:

const load = require ( 'load-pkg' ); const pkg = await load(); const pkg = await load( 'foo/bar' );

async callback

const load = require ( 'load-pkg' ); load( ( err, pkg ) => { console .log(pkg); }); load( 'foo/bar' , (err, pkg) => { console .log(pkg); });

sync

Loads the package.json in process.cwd() by default:

const load = require ( 'load-pkg' ); const pkg = load.sync(process.cwd()); const pkg = load.sync();

Specify a cwd or filepath to start from:

const pkg = require ( 'load-pkg' ).sync( 'a/b/c' );

Release history

The main export now returns a promise if no callback is passed. There should not be any breaking changes.

Breaking changes

The main export is now a function that must be called.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

cwd: Easily get the CWD (current working directory) of a project based on package.json, optionally starting… more | homepage

find-pkg: Find the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory. Similar… more | homepage

look-up: Faster drop-in replacement for find-up and findup-sync. | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 27, 2018.