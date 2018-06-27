openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lp

load-pkg

by Jon Schlinkert
4.0.0 (see all)

Load the package.json in the base of the user's current project.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.1K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

load-pkg NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Loads package.json, by finding the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save load-pkg

Usage

async

By default, if no callback is passed a promise is returned.

The following examples assume the code is inside an async function:

const load = require('load-pkg');

// get the package.json from the cwd
const pkg = await load();

// specify the starting directory to search from
const pkg = await load('foo/bar');

async callback

const load = require('load-pkg');

// get the package.json from the cwd
load((err, pkg) => {
  console.log(pkg); 
});

// specify the starting directory to search from
load('foo/bar', (err, pkg) => {
  console.log(pkg); 
});

sync

Loads the package.json in process.cwd() by default:

const load = require('load-pkg');

// the following are equivalent
const pkg = load.sync(process.cwd());
const pkg = load.sync();

Specify a cwd or filepath to start from:

const pkg = require('load-pkg').sync('a/b/c');

Release history

v3.0.0

  • The main export now returns a promise if no callback is passed. There should not be any breaking changes.

v2.0.0

Breaking changes

  • The main export is now a function that must be called.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • cwd: Easily get the CWD (current working directory) of a project based on package.json, optionally starting… more | homepage
  • find-pkg: Find the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory. Similar… more | homepage
  • look-up: Faster drop-in replacement for find-up and findup-sync. | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 27, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial