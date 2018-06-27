Loads package.json, by finding the first directory with a package.json, recursing up, starting with the given directory.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save load-pkg
By default, if no callback is passed a promise is returned.
The following examples assume the code is inside an
async function:
const load = require('load-pkg');
// get the package.json from the cwd
const pkg = await load();
// specify the starting directory to search from
const pkg = await load('foo/bar');
const load = require('load-pkg');
// get the package.json from the cwd
load((err, pkg) => {
console.log(pkg);
});
// specify the starting directory to search from
load('foo/bar', (err, pkg) => {
console.log(pkg);
});
Loads the package.json in
process.cwd() by default:
const load = require('load-pkg');
// the following are equivalent
const pkg = load.sync(process.cwd());
const pkg = load.sync();
Specify a cwd or filepath to start from:
const pkg = require('load-pkg').sync('a/b/c');
Breaking changes
