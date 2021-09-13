openbase logo
ljf

load-json-file

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.1 (see all)

Read and parse a JSON file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

24.8M

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

load-json-file

Read and parse a JSON file

It also strips UTF-8 BOM.

Install

$ npm install load-json-file

Usage

import {loadJsonFile} from 'load-json-file';

console.log(await loadJsonFile('foo.json'));
//=> {foo: true}

API

loadJsonFile(filePath, options?)

Returns a Promise<unknown> with the parsed JSON.

loadJsonFileSync(filepath, options?)

Returns the parsed JSON.

options

Type: object

beforeParse

Type: Function

Applies a function to the JSON string before parsing.

reviver

Type: Function

Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See the JSON.parse docs for more.

load-json-file for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of load-json-file and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

