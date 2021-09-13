Read and parse a JSON file

It also strips UTF-8 BOM.

Install

$ npm install load - json -file

Usage

import {loadJsonFile} from 'load-json-file' ; console .log( await loadJsonFile( 'foo.json' ));

API

Returns a Promise<unknown> with the parsed JSON.

Returns the parsed JSON.

options

Type: object

beforeParse

Type: Function

Applies a function to the JSON string before parsing.

reviver

Type: Function

Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See the JSON.parse docs for more.

