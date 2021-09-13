Read and parse a JSON file
It also strips UTF-8 BOM.
$ npm install load-json-file
import {loadJsonFile} from 'load-json-file';
console.log(await loadJsonFile('foo.json'));
//=> {foo: true}
Returns a
Promise<unknown> with the parsed JSON.
Returns the parsed JSON.
Type:
object
Type:
Function
Applies a function to the JSON string before parsing.
Type:
Function
Prescribes how the value originally produced by parsing is transformed, before being returned. See the
JSON.parse docs for more.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of load-json-file and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.