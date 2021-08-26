This module is used by WebTorrent!
npm install load-ip-set
Given one of the following:
{ start: '1.2.3.0', end: '1.2.3.255' } ip ranges
this module loads the ip set (downloading from the network, if necessary) and returns an ip-set object. An
ip-set is just a mutable set data structure optimized for use with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.
const loadIPSet = require('load-ip-set')
loadIPSet('http://example.com/list.txt', (err, ipSet) => {
if (err) throw err
ipSet.contains('1.2.3.4') //=> true
ipSet.contains('2.2.2.2') //=> false
})
The second argument can be an optional
opts object which will be passed to
simple-get and the node.js core
http.request
method. This is useful for setting the user agent, for example.
loadIPSet('http://example.com/list.txt', {
headers: {
'user-agent': 'WebTorrent (http://webtorrent.io)'
}
}, (err, ipSet) => {
})
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.