load-ip-set

by webtorrent
2.2.1 (see all)

download and parse ip-set (blocklist) files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

load-ip-set ci npm downloads javascript style guide

download and parse ip-set (blocklist) files

This module is used by WebTorrent!

Install

npm install load-ip-set

Usage

Given one of the following:

  • http/https url (gzip, deflate, or no compression)
  • filesystem path (gzip, or no compression)
  • array of ip addresses or { start: '1.2.3.0', end: '1.2.3.255' } ip ranges

this module loads the ip set (downloading from the network, if necessary) and returns an ip-set object. An ip-set is just a mutable set data structure optimized for use with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

const loadIPSet = require('load-ip-set')
loadIPSet('http://example.com/list.txt', (err, ipSet) => {
  if (err) throw err
  ipSet.contains('1.2.3.4') //=> true
  ipSet.contains('2.2.2.2') //=> false
})

The second argument can be an optional opts object which will be passed to simple-get and the node.js core http.request method. This is useful for setting the user agent, for example.

loadIPSet('http://example.com/list.txt', {
  headers: {
    'user-agent': 'WebTorrent (http://webtorrent.io)'
  }
}, (err, ipSet) => {

})

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.

