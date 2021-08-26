download and parse ip-set (blocklist) files

This module is used by WebTorrent!

Install

npm install load -ip- set

Usage

Given one of the following:

http/https url (gzip, deflate, or no compression)

filesystem path (gzip, or no compression)

array of ip addresses or { start: '1.2.3.0', end: '1.2.3.255' } ip ranges

this module loads the ip set (downloading from the network, if necessary) and returns an ip-set object. An ip-set is just a mutable set data structure optimized for use with IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

const loadIPSet = require ( 'load-ip-set' ) loadIPSet( 'http://example.com/list.txt' , (err, ipSet) => { if (err) throw err ipSet.contains( '1.2.3.4' ) ipSet.contains( '2.2.2.2' ) })

The second argument can be an optional opts object which will be passed to simple-get and the node.js core http.request method. This is useful for setting the user agent, for example.

loadIPSet( 'http://example.com/list.txt' , { headers : { 'user-agent' : 'WebTorrent (http://webtorrent.io)' } }, (err, ipSet) => { })

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.