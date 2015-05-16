Load an iframe by appending an iframe tag to the DOM.

Installation

$ npm install load-iframe $ component install segmentio/load-iframe

Example

var load = require ( 'load-iframe' ); load( '//www.google.com' );

Loads Google in the iframe.

var load = require ( 'load-iframe' ); load({ http : 'http://www.google.com' , https : 'https://ssl.google.com' });

Loads in the right URL depending on the protocol.

API

Load the given iframe either by passing a src string, or an options object:

{ src : '//example.com' , http : 'http://example.com' , https : 'https://ssl.example.com' }

License

MIT