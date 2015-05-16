Load an iframe by appending an iframe tag to the DOM.
$ npm install load-iframe
$ component install segmentio/load-iframe
var load = require('load-iframe');
load('//www.google.com');
Loads Google in the iframe.
var load = require('load-iframe');
load({
http : 'http://www.google.com',
https : 'https://ssl.google.com'
});
Loads in the right URL depending on the protocol.
Load the given iframe either by passing a
src string, or
an
options object:
{
src: '//example.com', // same as `src` string
http: 'http://example.com', // `src` to load if the protocol is `http:`
https: 'https://ssl.example.com' // `src` to load if the protocol is `https:`
}
MIT