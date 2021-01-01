Load multiple grunt tasks using globbing patterns
Usually you would have to load each task one by one, which is unnecessarily cumbersome.
This module will read the
dependencies/
devDependencies/
peerDependencies/
optionalDependencies in your package.json and load grunt tasks that match the provided patterns.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sass');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-recess');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sizediff');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svgmin');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styl');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-php');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-eslint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-concurrent');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-requirejs');
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
$ npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
// Gruntfile.js
module.exports = grunt => {
// Load all grunt tasks matching the ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*'] patterns
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({});
grunt.registerTask('default', []);
};
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
Equivalent to:
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*']});
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: 'grunt-contrib-*'});
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-contrib-*', 'grunt-shell']});
You can exclude tasks using the negate
! globbing pattern:
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-contrib-*', '!grunt-contrib-coffee']});
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {config: '../package'});
devDependencies
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {scope: 'devDependencies'});
devDependencies and
dependencies
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {scope: ['devDependencies', 'dependencies']});
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {
pattern: 'grunt-contrib-*',
config: '../package.json',
scope: 'devDependencies',
requireResolution: true
});
Type:
string | string[]
Default:
['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*'] (Glob pattern)
Type:
string | object
Default: Path to nearest package.json
Type:
string | string[]
Default:
['dependencies', 'devDependencies', 'peerDependencies', 'optionalDependencies']
Values:
'dependencies',
'devDependencies',
'peerDependencies',
'optionalDependencies',
'bundledDependencies'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Traverse up the file hierarchy looking for dependencies like
require(), rather than the default grunt-like behavior of loading tasks only in the immediate
node_modules directory.