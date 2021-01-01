openbase logo
lgt

load-grunt-tasks

by Sindre Sorhus
5.1.0 (see all)

Load multiple grunt tasks using globbing patterns

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239K

GitHub Stars

946

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

load-grunt-tasks Build Status

Load multiple grunt tasks using globbing patterns

Usually you would have to load each task one by one, which is unnecessarily cumbersome.

This module will read the dependencies/devDependencies/peerDependencies/optionalDependencies in your package.json and load grunt tasks that match the provided patterns.

Before

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-shell');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sass');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-recess');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-sizediff');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-svgmin');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-styl');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-php');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-eslint');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-concurrent');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-bower-requirejs');

After

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

Install

$ npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

Usage

// Gruntfile.js
module.exports = grunt => {
    // Load all grunt tasks matching the ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*'] patterns
    require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

    grunt.initConfig({});
    grunt.registerTask('default', []);
};

Examples

Load all grunt tasks

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

Equivalent to:

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*']});

Load all grunt-contrib tasks

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: 'grunt-contrib-*'});

Load all grunt-contrib tasks and another non-contrib task

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-contrib-*', 'grunt-shell']});

Load all grunt-contrib tasks excluding one

You can exclude tasks using the negate ! globbing pattern:

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {pattern: ['grunt-contrib-*', '!grunt-contrib-coffee']});

Set custom path to package.json

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {config: '../package'});

Only load from devDependencies

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {scope: 'devDependencies'});

Only load from devDependencies and dependencies

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {scope: ['devDependencies', 'dependencies']});

All options in use

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt, {
    pattern: 'grunt-contrib-*',
    config: '../package.json',
    scope: 'devDependencies',
    requireResolution: true
});

Options

pattern

Type: string | string[]
Default: ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*'] (Glob pattern)

config

Type: string | object
Default: Path to nearest package.json

scope

Type: string | string[]
Default: ['dependencies', 'devDependencies', 'peerDependencies', 'optionalDependencies']
Values: 'dependencies', 'devDependencies', 'peerDependencies', 'optionalDependencies', 'bundledDependencies'

requireResolution

Type: boolean
Default: false

Traverse up the file hierarchy looking for dependencies like require(), rather than the default grunt-like behavior of loading tasks only in the immediate node_modules directory.

