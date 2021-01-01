Load multiple grunt tasks using globbing patterns

Usually you would have to load each task one by one, which is unnecessarily cumbersome.

This module will read the dependencies / devDependencies / peerDependencies / optionalDependencies in your package.json and load grunt tasks that match the provided patterns.

Before

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-shell' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sass' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-recess' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-sizediff' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-svgmin' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-styl' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-php' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-eslint' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-concurrent' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-bower-requirejs' );

After

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt);

Install

$ npm install

Usage

module .exports = grunt => { require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({}); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , []); };

Examples

Load all grunt tasks

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt);

Equivalent to:

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { pattern : [ 'grunt-*' , '@*/grunt-*' ]});

Load all grunt-contrib tasks

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { pattern : 'grunt-contrib-*' });

Load all grunt-contrib tasks and another non-contrib task

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { pattern : [ 'grunt-contrib-*' , 'grunt-shell' ]});

Load all grunt-contrib tasks excluding one

You can exclude tasks using the negate ! globbing pattern:

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { pattern : [ 'grunt-contrib-*' , '!grunt-contrib-coffee' ]});

Set custom path to package.json

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { config : '../package' });

Only load from devDependencies

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { scope : 'devDependencies' });

Only load from devDependencies and dependencies

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { scope : [ 'devDependencies' , 'dependencies' ]});

All options in use

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt, { pattern : 'grunt-contrib-*' , config : '../package.json' , scope : 'devDependencies' , requireResolution : true });

Options

pattern

Type: string | string[]

Default: ['grunt-*', '@*/grunt-*'] (Glob pattern)

config

Type: string | object

Default: Path to nearest package.json

scope

Type: string | string[]

Default: ['dependencies', 'devDependencies', 'peerDependencies', 'optionalDependencies']

Values: 'dependencies' , 'devDependencies' , 'peerDependencies' , 'optionalDependencies' , 'bundledDependencies'

requireResolution

Type: boolean

Default: false