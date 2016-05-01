Loads grunt task configurations from separate files.
Grunt files tend to grow fast due to big amount of tasks and their configuration objects.
This module allows you to split your Grunt task configuration objects into separate files any way you choose.
There are similar modules that allow you to the same, but with
grunt-load-configs you can configure targets for a single task in multiple files.
This means you no longer need to group all task targets into a single file, but can split them up according to their task dependencies.
you use the
watch task to recompile your
.scss files, but also to lint your source
.js whenever one has changed. Typically you'd add a single
watch configuration object to configure this, but with
load-grunt-configs you can split these into several files and group all task targets together whenever it makes sense:
//config/css.js
module.exports.tasks = {
watch : {
scss : {
files : ['app/sass/*.{scss,sass}'],
tasks : ['compass:source']
}
},
compass : {
source : {
//configuration settings
}
}
};
//config/lint.js
module.exports.tasks = {
watch : {
lint : {
files : ['app/{,*/}*.js']
tasks : ['jshint:source']
}
},
jshint : {
source : {
//configuration settings
}
}
}
load-grunt-configs supports the loading of grunt config files in following formats:
Though the provided examples are mainly for
json files and
js modules, the same applies to the other formats.
You can find examples of all formats in the
config directory of this project.
I wrote a small utility Grunt task which takes your full-blown Grunt configuration and automatically splits it into separate files: grunt-generate-configs (supports all formats
load-grunt-configs does too)
You only need to do this once:
$ npm install grunt-generate-configs -g
# cd to your project directory containing the Gruntfile
$ generate_configs
This will create a separate
.json file for each task inside a
config directory. (See grunt-generate-configs for all options: a different format, directory, etc.)
Next you need to delete the full configuration object in your
Gruntfile.js.
Then ...
Install the load-grunt-configs module with:
npm install load-grunt-configs --save-dev
// Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function (grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
//loads the various task configuration files
var configs = require('load-grunt-configs')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig(configs);
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint']);
}
load-grunt-configs supports the loading of config files as
.js,
.json,
.yaml or
.coffee. You can even mix and match if you want. Take a look at the
config folder of this project to see examples for all formats.
To configure the
jshint task for example, add a file
config/jshint.json (in case you didn't use the generator to automatically generate it):
{
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js"
}
}
By default the basename (without the file extension) of the filename will be used to recognize which task is being configured.
jshint in the above example.
Task configuration is also possible through node modules, either by exposing an object:
//config/jshint.js
module.exports = {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
}
Or by exposing a function which returns an object:
//config/jshint.js
module.exports = function(grunt, options) {
return {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
}
}
If the returned object contains a
tasks key, its value will be assumed to be a name/configuration pair mapping:
//config/grunt.json
{
"tasks" : {
"jshint" : {
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js"
}
},
"watch" : {
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js",
"tasks" : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
}
}
}
The above will configure both the
jshint and
watch tasks.
But wait, there is more!
You can split multi-task configurations in multiple files as well.
For instance if you have the above
config/grunt.json file and you add the following file:
//config/test.json
{
"tasks" : {
"jshint" : {
"test" : {
"src" : ["test/**/*.js"]
}
}
"watch" : {
"test" : {
"src" : ["test/**/*.js"],
"tasks" : ['jshint:test']
}
}
}
}
Now both
watch and
jshint tasks have two targets:
gruntfile and
test.
If you declare a function in your config file it receives two arguments:
grunt and
options, which allows you to use the
grunt instance and pass values.
In this way, you can declare custom tasks on your config files (especially useful if you follow the "Split multi-task configurations" method above).
// Gruntfile.js
var options = {
paths : {
jshintrc : '.jshintrc'
}
};
var configs = require('load-grunt-configs')(grunt, options);
// config/jshint.js
module.exports = function(grunt, options) {
grunt.registerTask('custom', ['jshint:gruntfile']);
return {
options : {
jshintrc : '<%= paths.jshintrc %>'
},
gruntfile : {
src : 'Gruntfile.js'
}
};
}
As a convenience method you can prefix your task targets with the task name, separated by a ":" (colon). This allows you to do this:
//config/monitor.js
module.exports.tasks = {
"watch:test" : {
src : ["test/**/*.js"],
tasks : ['jshint:test']
},
"watch:gruntfile" : {
src : "Gruntfile.js",
tasks : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
}
This makes it easier when in the future you'd like to move the
watch:gruntfile task configuration to another file for instance.
The tradeoff of a neatly organized Grunt configuration is sometimes having trouble locating which file is declaring exactly what.
In that case, or if loading some file is causing an error and aborting your Grunt process, you can always run:
grunt --verbose
A nice log of processed files and loaded tasks/targets will help you locate the problems. Here's the output when running on this very repo:
Loading grunt configs via "load-grunt-configs" from 6 file(s).
Loading config/connect.js...is fn(), invoking...OK
+ connect: [options, docs]
Loading config/jshint.json...OK
+ jshint: [options, lib, build, test]
Loading config/watch.js...is fn(), invoking...OK
+ watch: [lib, build, test, docs, livereload]
Loading config/clean.coffee...is fn(), invoking...OK
+ clean: [config, tmp]
Loading config/nodeunit.yml...OK
+ nodeunit: [load_grunt_configs]
Loading config/markdown.cson...OK
+ markdown: [docs]
You can modify the directory in which the configuration files need to reside:
//Gruntfile.js
var options = {
config : {
src : "options/*.js"
}
};
configs = require('load-grunt-configs')(grunt, options);
Will search for the configuration files in an
options directory.
You can also supply a customizer function for the configuration merging:
//Gruntfile.js
var options = {
config : {
mergeCustomizer : function(a, b) {
return Array.isArray(a) ? a.concat(b) : undefined;
}
}
};
configs = require('load-grunt-configs')(grunt, options);
See lodash#merge for more information on the customizer function.
You can take a look at the
Gruntfile.js and the configuration files in the
config directory of this project.
Or browse through the 3 demos in this repository:
watch.js,
jshint.js,
concurrent.js, ...
grunt.js). This way the Gruntfile.js only contains task declarations.
build.js,
serve.js,
test.js
config directory of this project.
jshint task in
config/jshint.json (task name extracted from file name)
{
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js"
}
}
jshint and
watch tasks in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.json. Note the top-most key "tasks" here, it alerts the module not to extract the task name from the file name.
{
"tasks" : {
"jshint" : {
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js"
}
},
"watch" : {
"gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js",
"tasks" : ["jshint:gruntfile"]
}
}
}
}
jshint and
watch tasks in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.json
{
"tasks" : {
"jshint:gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js"
},
"watch:gruntfile" : {
"src" : "Gruntfile.js",
"tasks" : ["jshint:gruntfile"]
}
}
}
jshint task in
config/jshint.js
module.exports = {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
};
jshint task in
config/jshint.js
module.exports = function(grunt, options) {
return {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
};
};
jshint and
watch task in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.js
module.exports.tasks = { //note the `tasks` export here [!]
jshint : {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
},
watch : {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js",
tasks : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
}
};
jshint and
watch task in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.js
module.exports = function(grunt, options) {
return {
tasks : {
jshint : {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
}
},
watch : {
gruntfile : {
src : "Gruntfile.js",
tasks : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
}
}
};
};
jshint and
watch task in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.js
module.exports.tasks = { //note the `tasks` export here [!]
"jshint:gruntfile" : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
},
"watch:gruntfile" : {
src : "Gruntfile.js",
tasks : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
};
jshint and
watch task in
config/<whatever makes sense to you>.js
module.exports = function(grunt, options) {
return {
tasks : {
"jshint:gruntfile" : {
src : "Gruntfile.js"
},
"watch:gruntfile" : {
src : "Gruntfile.js",
tasks : ['jshint:gruntfile']
}
}
};
};
mergeCustomizer
With special thanks to @stefanpenner and @thomasboyt. This module is based on the ideas in Thomas' excellent tutorial: http://www.thomasboyt.com/2013/09/01/maintainable-grunt.html