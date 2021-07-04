load-grunt-config is a Grunt library that allows you to break up your Gruntfile config by task. For most small projects a single Gruntfile.js is perfect. But as a project grows, the Gruntfile.js can quickly become unmanagable; this is where load-grunt-config comes in handy. It was heavily inspired by Thomas Boyt's "More Maintainable Gruntfiles".
npm install -D load-grunt-config
Basic Gruntfile.js
module.exports = function(grunt) {
require('load-grunt-config')(grunt);
};
Gruntfile.js with options
module.exports = function(grunt) {
var path = require('path');
require('load-grunt-config')(grunt, {
// path to task.js files, defaults to grunt dir
configPath: path.join(process.cwd(), 'grunt'),
// path to project package.json file
packageJsonPath: path.join(process.cwd(), 'package.json'),
// auto grunt.initConfig
init: true,
// data passed into config. Can use with <%= test %>
data: {
test: false
},
// use different function to merge config files
mergeFunction: require('recursive-merge'),
// can optionally pass options to load-grunt-tasks.
// If you set to false, it will disable auto loading tasks.
loadGruntTasks: {
pattern: 'grunt-*',
config: require('./package.json'),
scope: 'devDependencies'
},
//can post process config object before it gets passed to grunt
postProcess: function(config) {},
//allows to manipulate the config object before it gets merged with the data object
preMerge: function(config, data) {}
});
};
Optionally you can use jit-grunt instead of load-grunt-tasks
module.exports = function(grunt) {
require('load-grunt-config')(grunt, {
// ...
jitGrunt: {
// here you can pass options to jit-grunt (or just jitGrunt: true)
staticMappings: {
// here you can specify static mappings, for example:
sprite: 'grunt-spritesmith',
hello: 'custom/say-hello.js'
}
}
});
};
Note: if you have problems with auto loading of some tasks please check jit-grunt#static-mappings
Here's what the files in your
grunt/ folder could look like. You can use either .js, .json, .yaml, or .cson - whatever you prefer and you can mix and match as you see fit.
Example js file returning an object -
grunt/watch.js
module.exports = {
all: {
files: [
'<%= jshint.all %>',
'grunt/*.yaml'
],
tasks: [
'default'
]
}
};
Example js file returning a function -
grunt/jshint.js
module.exports = function (grunt, options) {
return {
all: [
'Gruntfile.js',
'grunt/*.js',
'lib/*.js',
'test/*.js',
options.someFile
]
};
};
Example json file -
grunt/clean.json
{
"all": [
"<%= project.dest %>",
"target/*.js"
]
}
Example yaml file -
grunt/notify.yaml
default:
options:
message: 'Default finished'
If your
grunt/ folder contains an
aliases.(js|.json|yaml|cson) file,
load-grunt-config will use that to define your tasks aliases (like
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint']);).
The following examples show the same
aliasses definition written in various formats
Example yaml file -
grunt/aliases.yaml
default: []
lint:
description: 'Helps to make our code better'
tasks:
- 'jshint'
- 'csslint'
build:
- 'lint'
- 'mocha'
- 'notify'
Example json file -
grunt/aliases.json
{
"default": [],
"lint": [
"jshint",
"csslint"
],
"build": [
"lint",
"mocha",
"notify"
]
}
Example JavaScript file returning an object -
grunt/aliases.js
module.exports = {
'default': [],
'lint': [
'jshint',
'csslint'
],
'build': [
'lint',
'mocha',
'notify'
]
};
Example JavaScript file returning a function
grunt/aliases.js
Useful if there is need to compute something before return.
module.exports = function (grunt, options) {
// computation...
return {
'default': [],
'lint': [
'jshint',
'csslint'
],
'build': [
'lint',
'mocha',
'notify'
]
};
};
You can specify a task description - example JavaScript file
grunt/aliases.js
module.exports = {
'lint': {
description: 'Lint css and js',
tasks: [
'jshint',
'csslint'
]
}
};
There are certain scenarios where you might have a base config for your team, and you want to be able to override some of the config based on your personal setup. You can do that with the
overridePath property. In this case, the library will merge the two, with the override path taking priority. For example:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
var path = require('path');
require('load-grunt-config')(grunt, {
configPath: path.join(process.cwd(), 'vendor'),
overridePath: path.join(process.cwd(), 'config-'+process.env.USER)
});
};
configPath and
overridePath accept single string as well as array of strings. It means that you can compose config using multiple folders. For example:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
var path = require('path');
require('load-grunt-config')(grunt, {
configPath: [
path.join(process.cwd(), 'vendor'),
path.join(process.cwd(), 'base-target')
],
overridePath: [
path.join(process.cwd(), 'variant-1'),
path.join(process.cwd(), 'variant-n')
]
});
};
load-grunt-config also supports grouping tasks. This is handy when you want to group all of your script or css tasks together. To do that, just add the suffix
-tasks to your config filename and
load-grunt-config will treat the filename as the task target and the top level keys as the task names.
Here's an example
Filename:
/config/scripts-tasks.yaml
jshint:
files:
- '*.js'
jshint__test:
files:
- 'test/*.js'
watch:
files:
- '*.js'
tasks:
- 'scripts'
This would be the equivalent in your
Gruntfile.js:
{
jshint: {
scripts: {
files: [
'*.js'
]
},
scripts_test: {
files: [
'test/*.js'
]
}
},
watch: {
scripts: {
files: [
'*.js'
],
tasks: [
'scripts'
]
}
}
}
If you pass the parameter
--config-debug,
load-grunt-config will output the whole object it will pass
to Grunt, which can be useful for debugging purposes or when asking for help.
Note that this won't run grunt at all and no tasks would be run, nor loaded.