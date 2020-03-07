openbase logo
lgm

load-google-maps-api

by Yuan Qing Lim
2.0.2 (see all)

🌏 A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Google Maps API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

load-google-maps-api npm Version Build Status Bundle Size

A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API

  • The Promise’s fulfilled callback is passed the google.maps object
  • Optionally set a timeout, an API key, the language, and more

Usage

Editable demo (CodePen)

const loadGoogleMapsApi = require('load-google-maps-api')

loadGoogleMapsApi().then(function (googleMaps) {
  new googleMaps.Map(document.querySelector('.map'), {
    center: {
      lat: 40.7484405,
      lng: -73.9944191
    },
    zoom: 12
  })
}).catch(function (error) {
  console.error(error)
})

N.B. Just like the Google Maps API itself, this module is client-side only.

Motivation

Without this module, you would need to specify a named global callback, and pass said callback’s name as a parameter in the script tag’s src. For example:

<script>
window.googleMapsOnLoad = function () {
  // `window.google.maps` available here
}
</script>
<script async defer src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?callback=googleMapsOnLoad"></script>

This module abstracts this ceremony away, and fits better with modern bundlers like Browserify or Webpack.

API

const loadGoogleMapsApi = require('load-google-maps-api')

loadGoogleMapsApi([options])

Returns a Promise.

  • Fulfilled if loading was successful. The fulfilled callback is passed the google.maps object. If loadGoogleMapsApi is called multiple times on a page, the fulfilled callback will be passed the previously-loaded google.maps object.
  • Rejected if we weren’t able to load the Google Maps API after options.timeout.

See Usage.

options is an optional object literal:

KeyDescriptionDefault
apiUrlThe Google Maps API script tag URL'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js'
channelClient usage reporting channelundefined
clientClient IDundefined
keyYour API keyundefined
languageLanguageundefined
librariesSupplemental libraries to load[]
regionRegionundefined
timeoutTime in milliseconds before rejecting the Promise10000
vAPI versionundefined

Installation

$ yarn add load-google-maps-api

License

MIT

