A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API

The Promise’s fulfilled callback is passed the google.maps object

object Optionally set a timeout, an API key, the language, and more

Usage

const loadGoogleMapsApi = require ( 'load-google-maps-api' ) loadGoogleMapsApi().then( function ( googleMaps ) { new googleMaps.Map( document .querySelector( '.map' ), { center : { lat : 40.7484405 , lng : -73.9944191 }, zoom : 12 }) }).catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error) })

N.B. Just like the Google Maps API itself, this module is client-side only.

Motivation

Without this module, you would need to specify a named global callback, and pass said callback’s name as a parameter in the script tag’s src . For example:

< script > window .googleMapsOnLoad = function ( ) { } </ script > < script async defer src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?callback=googleMapsOnLoad" > </ script >

This module abstracts this ceremony away, and fits better with modern bundlers like Browserify or Webpack.

API

const loadGoogleMapsApi = require ( 'load-google-maps-api' )

Returns a Promise.

Fulfilled if loading was successful. The fulfilled callback is passed the google.maps object. If loadGoogleMapsApi is called multiple times on a page, the fulfilled callback will be passed the previously-loaded google.maps object.

if loading was successful. The fulfilled callback is passed the object. If is called multiple times on a page, the fulfilled callback will be passed the previously-loaded object. Rejected if we weren’t able to load the Google Maps API after options.timeout .

See Usage.

options is an optional object literal:

Installation

$ yarn add load-google-maps-api

License

MIT