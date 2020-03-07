A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API
google.maps object
const loadGoogleMapsApi = require('load-google-maps-api')
loadGoogleMapsApi().then(function (googleMaps) {
new googleMaps.Map(document.querySelector('.map'), {
center: {
lat: 40.7484405,
lng: -73.9944191
},
zoom: 12
})
}).catch(function (error) {
console.error(error)
})
N.B. Just like the Google Maps API itself, this module is client-side only.
Without this module, you would need to specify a named global callback, and pass said callback’s name as a parameter in the
script tag’s
src. For example:
<script>
window.googleMapsOnLoad = function () {
// `window.google.maps` available here
}
</script>
<script async defer src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?callback=googleMapsOnLoad"></script>
This module abstracts this ceremony away, and fits better with modern bundlers like Browserify or Webpack.
const loadGoogleMapsApi = require('load-google-maps-api')
Returns a Promise.
google.maps object. If
loadGoogleMapsApi is called multiple times on a page, the fulfilled callback will be passed the previously-loaded
google.maps object.
options.timeout.
See Usage.
options is an optional object literal:
|Key
|Description
|Default
apiUrl
|The Google Maps API
script tag URL
'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js'
channel
|Client usage reporting channel
undefined
client
|Client ID
undefined
key
|Your API key
undefined
language
|Language
undefined
libraries
|Supplemental libraries to load
[]
region
|Region
undefined
timeout
|Time in milliseconds before rejecting the Promise
10000
v
|API version
undefined
$ yarn add load-google-maps-api