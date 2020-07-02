Loads an AngelCode BMFont file in browser (with XHR) and node (with fs and phin), returning a JSON representation.

var load = require ( 'load-bmfont' ) load( 'fonts/Arial-32.fnt' , function ( err, font ) { if (err) throw err console .log(font.common.lineHeight) console .log(font.info) console .log(font.chars) console .log(font.kernings) })

Currently supported BMFont formats:

ASCII (text)

JSON

XML

binary

See Also

See text-modules for related modules.

Usage

Loads a BMFont file with the opt settings and fires the callback with (err, font) params once finished. If opt is a string, it is used as the URI. Otherwise the options can be:

uri or url the path (in Node) or URI

or the path (in Node) or URI binary boolean, whether the data should be read as binary, default false

boolean, whether the data should be read as binary, default false (in node) options for fs.readFile or phin

or (in browser) options for xhr

To support binary files in the browser and Node, you should use binary: true . Otherwise the XHR request might come in the form of a UTF8 string, which will not work with binary files. This also sets up the XHR object to override mime type in older browsers.

load({ uri : 'fonts/Arial.bin' , binary : true }, function ( err, font ) { console .log(font) })

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.