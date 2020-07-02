openbase logo
load-bmfont

by Jam3
1.4.1 (see all)

loads a BMFont file in Node and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

load-bmfont

stable

Loads an AngelCode BMFont file in browser (with XHR) and node (with fs and phin), returning a JSON representation.

var load = require('load-bmfont')

load('fonts/Arial-32.fnt', function(err, font) {
  if (err)
    throw err
  
  //The BMFont spec in JSON form
  console.log(font.common.lineHeight)
  console.log(font.info)
  console.log(font.chars)
  console.log(font.kernings)
})

Currently supported BMFont formats:

  • ASCII (text)
  • JSON
  • XML
  • binary

See Also

See text-modules for related modules.

Usage

NPM

load(opt, cb)

Loads a BMFont file with the opt settings and fires the callback with (err, font) params once finished. If opt is a string, it is used as the URI. Otherwise the options can be:

  • uri or url the path (in Node) or URI
  • binary boolean, whether the data should be read as binary, default false
  • (in node) options for fs.readFile or phin
  • (in browser) options for xhr

To support binary files in the browser and Node, you should use binary: true. Otherwise the XHR request might come in the form of a UTF8 string, which will not work with binary files. This also sets up the XHR object to override mime type in older browsers.

load({ 
  uri: 'fonts/Arial.bin', 
  binary: true
}, function(err, font) {
  console.log(font)
})

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

