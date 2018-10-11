Load Balancers for Node

Installation

npm install --save load-balancers

Comparison of Load Balancers

The Random Balancer is a bit chaotic; it doesn't distribute requests as evenly as you'd think because there's no such thing as perfect randomness.

The Power of 2 Choices (P2c) Balancer comes very close to the ideal load balancer. Pick the P2c Balancer over the Random Balancer!

The following chart depicts 1M requests routed to 10 proxies (exactly like in the following code example). Since there are 10 proxies, each proxy should receive 100K requests. But notice that's not the case with the random load balancer. That's why the power of two choices load balancing algorithm is recommended over a random approach.

Usage

import { P2cBalancer, RandomBalancer, } from 'load-balancers' ; const proxies = [ 'https://proxy1.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy2.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy3.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy4.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy5.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy6.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy7.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy8.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy9.borza.ro' , 'https://proxy10.borza.ro' , ]; const balancer = new P2cBalancer(proxies.length); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 1e6 ; i++) { const proxy = proxies[balancer.pick()]; console .log(proxy); }

Contributing

Got a new load balancing algorithm you'd like to see implemented in this package? Please go ahead and create a work item for me; or better yet, send a pull request and I'll be sure to take a look at it within 24 hours. Thanks!

Technical Papers