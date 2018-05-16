A simple Promise-based asset loader with cross browser support down to IE 11. Ideal for use with async/await syntax. Uses
fetch where possible, otherwise falls back to
XMLHTTPRequest.
Tries to infer loader type from extension, but you can also specify a
type for other extensions – see Loaders for details.
const load = require('load-asset');
async function printImageSize () {
// Load a single <img> asset
const image = await load('image.png');
// Print the image width and height after loading
console.log(`Image Size: ${image.width} x ${image.height}`);
}
Handles loading a single asset, or multiple assets in parallel. You can use a named object map for convenience, provide a
progress callback for visual updates, and optionally continue loading if individual resources error out.
Note: You will need to polyfill Promise for older browsers.
const load = require('load-asset');
async function render () {
// Load markdown file as text string
const readme = await load({ url: 'readme.md', type: 'text' });
console.log(readme);
// Load a list of named assets in parallel
const urls = [ 'a.png', 'data.json', 'other.txt' ];
const items = await load.all(urls);
console.log(items[0], items[1].some.data, items[2].toUpperCase());
// Load a map of named assets in parallel
// But use 'any' instead of 'all' so that errors/404s
// do not stop loading the rest of the assets.
const assets = await load.any({
diffuse: 'assets/diffuse.png',
data: { url: 'path/to/api', type: 'json' },
arrayBuffer: { url: 'file.buf', type: 'binary' },
document: { url: 'file.pdf', type: 'blob' },
video: { url: 'file.mp4', muted: true }
});
console.log(assets.diffuse); // <img> tag
console.log(assets.data.some.property); // JSON data
}
Use npm to install.
npm install load-asset --save
asset = load(item)
Loads the
item asset, which is either a string URL or an object with properties, and returns an
asset Promise which will resolve to the loaded object (such as HTMLVideoElement, Audio or Image tags).
If
item is an object, you can specify a list of options like so:
url (required) - the URL to the asset
type - the loader type name, can be
'image',
'audio', etc (see full list below). If not specified, it will be inferred from file extension if possible. If no loader is found by the extension, or no extension exists, the returned Promise will reject with an error.
Loaders may have individual options that can also be passed down into them, such as
crossOrigin on Image:
const image = await load({ url: 'foo.png', crossOrigin: 'Anonymous' });
You can also pass a function to
type if you have a custom loader, see test/custom-type.js for an example loading the Wavefront OBJ format. This way you can integrate other game/app-specific asset types into a single sequence of progress events.
assets = load.all(items, [progress])
This loads an array or map of
items, loading them all in parallel, and returns the result when all are finished loading.
If you specify an array, the returned Promise resolves to an array of loaded values corresponding to the same order as the
items. Alternatively, you can specify an object to receive back a map with named values.
async function start () {
// Resolves to an array of images
const images = await load.all([ 'a.png', 'b.png' ]);
console.log(images[0].width);
// Resolves to an object mapping
const assets = await load.all({
normal: 'foo/normal.png',
diffuse: 'foo/diffuse.png'
});
console.log(assets.normal.width, assets.diffuse.width);
}
You can optionally specify a
progress callback function which gets triggered after each item is loaded, passed with an
event object:
count - number of items that have been loaded
total - number of total items in the queue
progress - a number between 0 (exclusive) and 1 (inclusive) of load completion
target - an object or string representing the asset descriptor to load
value - the loaded value for this target
Note: With this function, if one asset fails to load, the loading will stop and reject early.
assets = load.any(items, [progress])
The same as
load.all, except that any errors in loading (for e.g. 404 assets) will be caught and resolved to
null, so that other assets can continue loading.
If a resource did not load, an additional
error property will be added to the
progress callback event for that resource.
Example:
async function start () {
// Resolves to an array of images
const results = await load.any([ 'a.png', 'b.png' ], ({ error }) => {
// Log error to avoid developer errors
if (error) console.error(error);
});
// Filter out any images that couldn't load
const images = results.filter(Boolean);
// ... do something ...
}
If you pass a Promise to the load funtion, it will simply be returned. This allows for nesting features, for example:
loader.all({
tiles: loader.all([ 'a.png', 'b.png', 'c.png' ]),
group: loader.all({
iconA: 'bar.png',,
iconB: 'foo.png'
})
}).then(assets => {
console.log(assets.tiles[0], assets.group.iconA.width);
});
All loaders, their inferred extensions, and any additional options are detailed below. You can specify a
type option, such as
'image' or
'blob', to override the extension lookup.
'image'
Extensions: jpg, jpeg, svg, png, gif, webp, bmp, tga, tif, apng, wbpm, ico
Resolves to an Image tag. You can also pass
crossOrigin in options for images, e.g.
{ crossOrigin: 'Anonymous' }.
'json'
Extensions: json
Resolves to parsed JSON data.
'text'
Extensions: txt
Resolves to a text string.
'audio' /
'video'
Audio Extensions: mp3, ogg, wav, midi, and more
Video Extensions: mp4, m4v, mov, mkv, mpeg, and more
See here for all inferred audio and video extensions.
Additional options for
audio &
video types:
crossOrigin - e.g. 'Anonymous'
event - the load event to wait for, default
'canplay', can also be:
'canplaythrough',
'loadeddata',
'loadedmetadata'
'binary'
Extensions: bin
Resolves to an ArrayBuffer.
'blob'
Not associated with any file extensions.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.