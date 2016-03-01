openbase logo
by Arnout Kazemier
1.0.2 (see all)

Load JavaScript files that do not use the bloat module patterns

Documentation
4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

load

Build Status NPM version

Because fuck dedicated module patterns, module loaders, compilers and other kind of pointless code bloat that requires me to wrap my client-side JavaScript for server usage.

People need to understand that the Node.js module system is nothing more then a vm that reads our a pre-defined module variable. We don't need to be stuck in this pattern, we can just get all the globals that are introduced while we load the script and tada, we're running the snippet on the server.

Installation

Load is available in npm so you can install it by running:

npm --save load

API

var load = require('load');

// file.js contents:
//
// function test() { return 'test' };
//

// load returns all the introduced globals as an object, so specify the name of
// function you need in order to call it.
var test = load('file.js').test;

// file2.js contents:
//
// function test() {}
// function test1() {}
//

var library = load('file2');
console.log(library.test);
console.log(library.test1);

var moo = load.compiler('function cow() { console.log("moo") }', 'moo.js');
moo(); // console.log('moo');

// And that it.

License

MIT

