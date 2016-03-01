load

Because fuck dedicated module patterns, module loaders, compilers and other kind of pointless code bloat that requires me to wrap my client-side JavaScript for server usage.

People need to understand that the Node.js module system is nothing more then a vm that reads our a pre-defined module variable. We don't need to be stuck in this pattern, we can just get all the globals that are introduced while we load the script and tada, we're running the snippet on the server.

Installation

Load is available in npm so you can install it by running:

npm --save load

API

var load = require ( 'load' ); var test = load( 'file.js' ).test; var library = load( 'file2' ); console .log(library.test); console .log(library.test1); var moo = load.compiler( 'function cow() { console.log("moo") }' , 'moo.js' ); moo();

License

MIT