npm install ln
//Code:
var ln = require("ln");
ln.PIPE_BUF = 512; //Set it in byte unit and based on the ulimit -a.
//Default is 4096.
//For example,
//pipe size (512 bytes, -p) 2
//ln.PIPE_BUF = 512 * 2;
//This controls the atomicity of the write operation.
//Writes of {PIPE_BUF} or fewer bytes shall be atomic
var appenders = [{
"level": "info", //Optional. It tells the appender what level should log.
//Default level will be "INFO" and "TRACE" if NODE_ENV=production and NODE_ENV=development respectively.
"type": "file", //It defines the appender type. "file" is reserved and "console" is the default appender.
"path": "[./log.]YYMMDDHHmm", //It defines the name and path of the log file.
//If you want to have log rotation, please define some tokens as a part of the filename.
//For the details and rules of tokens, you can take a look
//http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.
//Any chars inside [] will be escaped
//If you do not need the rotation,
//You can enclose the path with [] to be a static path, like "[./log]".
//Be aware of using [], static path is 400% faster than dynamic path.
"isUTC": true //Optional. It determines the tokens, "YYMMDDHHmm", is in UTC or local time
//Default is true.
}, {
"level": "info",
"type": "console" //It directly outputs to console.
}];
var log = new ln({"name": "a", "appenders": appenders});
log.e("ln"); //Android-like logging signature:
//log.trace = log.t
//log.debug = log.d
//log.info = log.i
//log.warn = log.w
//log.error = log.e
//log.fatal = log.f
log.error(new Error("ln"));
log.e("ln", new Error("ln"), { a: true }); //You can pass numbers of arguments,
//however, only the last JSON and string will used.
//Output:
{"n":"a","h":"woods-mac-mini","p":340,"v":0,"t":1402197924414,"l":50,"m":"ln"}
{"n":"a","h":"woods-mac-mini","p":340,"v":0,"t":1402197924428,"l":50,"m":"Error: ln\n at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/wood/Desktop/ln/run.js:26:12)\n at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)\n at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)\n at Module.load (module.js:356:32)\n at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)\n at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)\n at startup (node.js:119:16)\n at node.js:906:3"}
{"n":"a","h":"woods-mac-mini","p":340,"v":0,"t":1402197924431,"l":50,"m":"Error: ln\n at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/wood/Desktop/ln/run.js:27:18)\n at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)\n at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)\n at Module.load (module.js:356:32)\n at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)\n at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)\n at startup (node.js:119:16)\n at node.js:906:3","j":{"a":true}}
//Code:
var logA = new ln({"name": "a", "appenders": [{}]}),
logB = new ln({"name": "b", "ln": logA});
logB.error("Error"); //This is good for distinguishing the log messages from which ln
//Output:
{"n":"b","h":"woods-mac-mini","p":356,"v":0,"t":1402198400244,"l":50,"m":"Error"}
//Code:
var log = new ln({
"name": "a",
"appenders": [
{
"formatter": function (json) { //It customizes the log format.
return util.format("[%s] [%s] [%s] - [%s]", json.t, ln.LEVEL[json.l], json.n, json.m);
}
}
]
})
log.info("format");
//Output:
[1402490137999] [INFO] [a] - [format]
//Code:
var write = function(timestamp, string) {
//please refer to consoleAppender or fileAppender
//as an example to write your custom code here
});
var log = new ln({"name": "b", "appenders": [
"level": "info"
"write": write
]});
//Code:
var log = new ln({
"name": "a",
"level": "info", //The level and formatter are shared across the appenders.
//The level and formatter inside the appenders take the highest priority.
"formatter": function (json) {
return util.format("[%s] [%s] [%s] - [%s]", json.t, ln.LEVEL[json.l], json.n, json.m);
},
"appenders": [
...
]
);
Mac mini (Mid 2011)
Thanks Ryan for making the benchmark script async. See this
name version async real(s) user(s) sys(s) rss(MB) tail
============================================================
bunyan 1.8.1 false 3.71 3.51 0.11 85
bunyan 1.8.1 true 6.70 6.24 1.81 30 {"name":"bunyan","hostname":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","pid":453,"level":30,"msg":"99998","time":"2016-05-16T06:31:03.107Z","v":0}
log4js 0.6.36 false 3.00 2.94 0.07 78
log4js 0.6.36 true 6.77 6.28 1.94 30 [2016-05-15 23:31:22.055] [INFO] log4js - 99998
winston 2.2.0 false 4.48 4.35 0.13 248
winston 2.2.0 true 7.47 7.03 1.42 30 {"level":"info","message":"99998","timestamp":"2016-05-16T06:31:45.347Z"}
ln 0.4.1 false 1.23* 1.09* 0.12* 89 {"n":"ln","h":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","p":496,"v":0,"t":1463380307604,"l":30,"m":99999}
ln 0.4.1 true 3.98* 3.62* 1.31* 24* {"n":"ln","h":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","p":504,"v":0,"t":1463380315700,"l":30,"m":99999}
bunyan,
log4js and
winston lost all the logs in the sync test and the last log in the sync and async test respectively. In the async test, their final log entry was
99998 instead of
99999.
npm install log4js bunyan winston in the main directory
cd comparison
node run.js <Optional number of writes with default value 100000>
n,
h,
p,
v,
t,
l,
m and
j in the json message?
n: name of the logger
h: hostname
p: process id
v: version of the format
t: timestamp in UTC
l: level
m: message
j: json
bunyan and
log4js rename the log file on rotation. The disaster happens on file renaming under cluster environment because of double files renaming.
bunyan suggests using the process id as a part of the filename to tackle this issue. However, this will generate too many files.
log4js provides a multiprocess appender and lets master log everything. However, this must have the bottleneck issue.
fs.createWriteStream(name, {"flags": "a"}) to create a formatted log file at the beginning instead of
fs.rename at the end. I tested this approach with millisecond rotation under cluster environment and no disasters occurred.
drain's callback and it is the place of deleting the written log entries from RAM. Therefore, it's impossible to know the previous write is successful or not. My goal is to make sure everything is written to the file before the quit.