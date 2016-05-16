Features

Super fast file logging

Super small memory footprint

Super reliable no matter if node quits unexpectedly

Support cluster logging on the same file with date rotation and custom file naming

Changelog since 0.2.3

Remove ln.clone(name) , ln(name, appenders) and PIPE_BUFF ln.clone(name) -> new ln({"name": name, "ln": ln}) new ln(name, ln) -> new ln({"name": name, "ln": ln}) new ln(name, appenders) -> new ln({"name": name, "appenders": appenders}) PIPE_BUFF -> PIPE_BUF

, and Modularize the console and file appender

Increase the logging performance by ~5%

Fix the filename bug when isUTC is true

Pre-define the default values for certain parameters

Handle unwritten log entries when node quits unexpectedly

FAQ

1. How to install?

npm install ln

2. How to use it?

Instantiating ln

var ln = require ( "ln" ); ln.PIPE_BUF = 512 ; var appenders = [{ "level" : "info" , "type" : "file" , "path" : "[./log.]YYMMDDHHmm" , "isUTC" : true }, { "level" : "info" , "type" : "console" }]; var log = new ln({ "name" : "a" , "appenders" : appenders}); log.e( "ln" ); log.error( new Error ( "ln" )); log.e( "ln" , new Error ( "ln" ), { a : true }); { "n" : "a" , "h" : "woods-mac-mini" , "p" : 340 , "v" : 0 , "t" : 1402197924414 , "l" : 50 , "m" : "ln" } { "n" : "a" , "h" : "woods-mac-mini" , "p" : 340 , "v" : 0 , "t" : 1402197924428 , "l" : 50 , "m" : "Error: ln

at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/wood/Desktop/ln/run.js:26:12)

at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)

at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)

at Module.load (module.js:356:32)

at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)

at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)

at startup (node.js:119:16)

at node.js:906:3" } { "n" : "a" , "h" : "woods-mac-mini" , "p" : 340 , "v" : 0 , "t" : 1402197924431 , "l" : 50 , "m" : "Error: ln

at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/wood/Desktop/ln/run.js:27:18)

at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)

at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)

at Module.load (module.js:356:32)

at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)

at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)

at startup (node.js:119:16)

at node.js:906:3" , "j" :{ "a" : true }}

Referencing to existing appenders with another name

var logA = new ln({ "name" : "a" , "appenders" : [{}]}), logB = new ln({ "name" : "b" , "ln" : logA}); logB.error( "Error" ); { "n" : "b" , "h" : "woods-mac-mini" , "p" : 356 , "v" : 0 , "t" : 1402198400244 , "l" : 50 , "m" : "Error" }

Creating your formatter

var log = new ln({ "name" : "a" , "appenders" : [ { "formatter" : function ( json ) { return util.format( "[%s] [%s] [%s] - [%s]" , json.t, ln.LEVEL[json.l], json.n, json.m); } } ] }) log.info( "format" ); [ 1402490137999 ] [INFO] [a] - [format]

Creating your appender

var write = function ( timestamp, string ) { }); var log = new ln({ "name" : "b" , "appenders" : [ "level" : "info" "write" : write ]});

Hidden ways of instantiating

var log = new ln({ "name" : "a" , "level" : "info" , "formatter" : function (json) { return util.format( "[%s] [%s] [%s] - [%s]" , json.t, ln.LEVEL[json.l], json.n, json.m); }, "appenders" : [ ... ] );

3. How super fast, small and reliable is it?

Testing environment

Mac mini (Mid 2011)

2.3GHz i5

8GB RAM

128GB SSD

OS X 10.11.4

Node.js 6.1.0

Testing result

Thanks Ryan for making the benchmark script async. See this

name version async real(s) user(s) sys(s) rss(MB) tail ============================================================ bunyan 1.8 .1 false 3.71 3.51 0.11 85 bunyan 1.8 .1 true 6.70 6.24 1.81 30 {"name":"bunyan","hostname":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","pid":453,"level":30,"msg":"99998","time":"2016-05-16T06:31:03.107Z","v":0} log4js 0.6 .36 false 3.00 2.94 0.07 78 log4js 0.6 .36 true 6.77 6.28 1.94 30 [2016-05-15 23 :31:22.055] [INFO] log4js - 99998 winston 2.2 .0 false 4.48 4.35 0.13 248 winston 2.2 .0 true 7.47 7.03 1.42 30 {"level":"info","message":"99998","timestamp":"2016-05-16T06:31:45.347Z"} ln 0.4 .1 false 1.23 * 1.09 * 0.12 * 89 {"n":"ln","h":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","p":496,"v":0,"t":1463380307604,"l":30,"m":99999} ln 0.4 .1 true 3.98 * 3.62 * 1.31 * 24 * {"n":"ln","h":"WooDs-Mac-mini.local","p":504,"v":0,"t":1463380315700,"l":30,"m":99999}

bunyan , log4js and winston lost all the logs in the sync test and the last log in the sync and async test respectively. In the async test, their final log entry was 99998 instead of 99999 .

4. How can I verify your test?

run npm install log4js bunyan winston in the main directory

in the main directory run cd comparison

run node run.js <Optional number of writes with default value 100000>

5. What are n , h , p , v , t , l , m and j in the json message?

n : name of the logger

: name of the logger h : hostname

: hostname p : process id

: process id v : version of the format

: version of the format t : timestamp in UTC

: timestamp in UTC l : level

: level m : message

: message j : json

6. Why doesn't ln use a readable name?

This can make the write process and the file size slightly faster and smaller respectively.

7. Existing logging libraries have rotation problem with cluster module. Why doesn't ln have this issue?

Both bunyan and log4js rename the log file on rotation. The disaster happens on file renaming under cluster environment because of double files renaming.

and rename the log file on rotation. The disaster happens on file renaming under cluster environment because of double files renaming. bunyan suggests using the process id as a part of the filename to tackle this issue. However, this will generate too many files.

suggests using the process id as a part of the filename to tackle this issue. However, this will generate too many files. log4js provides a multiprocess appender and lets master log everything. However, this must have the bottleneck issue.

provides a multiprocess appender and lets master log everything. However, this must have the bottleneck issue. To solve this, I just use fs.createWriteStream(name, {"flags": "a"}) to create a formatted log file at the beginning instead of fs.rename at the end. I tested this approach with millisecond rotation under cluster environment and no disasters occurred.

8. Does ln have limitations?

File size rotation does not support because keeping track of the file size before writing to the file is overhead and complicated.

The logging messages are not in order under cluster environment. If you just focus on one process, they are in order.

Duplicated log entries is a known issue when node quits unexpectedly during the write and it cannot be fixed. Because node no longer runs any async operations in the event loop. The async operation in this case is drain 's callback and it is the place of deleting the written log entries from RAM. Therefore, it's impossible to know the previous write is successful or not. My goal is to make sure everything is written to the file before the quit.



9. What are things missed?