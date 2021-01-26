Let Me Install It For You!
Install NPM dependencies programmatically 🤙
yarn.lock
package-lock.json or
package.json
Using yarn:
yarn add lmify
Using npm:
npm install lmify
install(package|packages)
Install one or more packages in rootDir using the preferred package manager.
const { install } = require('lmify')
await install('package-name')
setPackageManager(name)
Set preferred package manager to use. By default, it will be guessed.
const { setPackageManager } = require('lmify')
setPackageManager('yarn')
setRootDir(rootDir)
Set project root dir. This causes package manager detection to happen on the next install.
const { setRootDir } = require('lmify')
setRootDir(proccess.cwd())
addGranter(fn)
Add a granter function to ask the user before installing packages.
This function accepts an array of packages to be added and should return
Promise<Boolean>.
Without a granter, install immediately adds package.
If multiple granters added, the first response will be used (either deny or allow).
const { addGranter } = require('lmify')
addGranter(async packages => {
console.log('Installing packages:', packages)
return true // Allow
})
LMIFY
You can choose between using singleton instance or creating a new instance of
LMIFY:
const LMIFY = require('lmify')
const constumInstance = new LMIFY(options)
options
stdout: Defaults to
process.stdout
stderr: Defaults to
process.stderr
rootDir: Defaults to
process.cwd()
packageManager: Better if specified or
install will throw a warning if no package manager is detected
MIT - Made with 💖 by Nuxt.js team!