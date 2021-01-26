lmify

Let Me Install It For You!

Install NPM dependencies programmatically 🤙

Features

Support Yarn and NPM

Auto package manager detection Using Yarn if yarn.lock Using NPM if package-lock.json or package.json

Singleton or Class API

Optional granters

Install

Using yarn:

yarn add lmify

Using npm:

npm install lmify

Usage

Install one or more packages in rootDir using the preferred package manager.

const { install } = require ( 'lmify' ) await install( 'package-name' )

Set preferred package manager to use. By default, it will be guessed.

const { setPackageManager } = require ( 'lmify' ) setPackageManager( 'yarn' )

Set project root dir. This causes package manager detection to happen on the next install.

const { setRootDir } = require ( 'lmify' ) setRootDir(proccess.cwd())

Add a granter function to ask the user before installing packages.

This function accepts an array of packages to be added and should return Promise<Boolean> .

Without a granter, install immediately adds package.

If multiple granters added, the first response will be used (either deny or allow).

const { addGranter } = require ( 'lmify' ) addGranter( async packages => { console .log( 'Installing packages:' , packages) return true })

Class: LMIFY

You can choose between using singleton instance or creating a new instance of LMIFY :

const LMIFY = require ( 'lmify' ) const constumInstance = new LMIFY(options)

options

stdout : Defaults to process.stdout

: Defaults to stderr : Defaults to process.stderr

: Defaults to rootDir : Defaults to process.cwd()

: Defaults to packageManager : Better if specified or install will throw a warning if no package manager is detected

License

MIT - Made with 💖 by Nuxt.js team!