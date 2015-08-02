LMD: Lazy Module Declaration

⚠️ Project is no longer supported

Please consider moving to webpack. As LMD uses CommonJS modules it should be straightforward.

New to LMD? See Getting Started, Wiki and examples

Why LMD? Why not AMD?

Modules are CommonJS Actually LMD can work with any JavaScript modules There is no define wrapper! You can use node modules without dirty hacks like typeof exports ? : You can use strings as string without any "template" plugins You can use JSON file as Object

Total and honest isolation LMD package is fully-zero-isolated from globals (globals can't access LMD-package, but LMD can) Modules are isolated from LMD and from each module Modules can be sandboxed (3-party modules, can exports only) Plugins are isolated from LMD and from each module

Lazy interpretation and load LMD can load off-package modules (all loaders can do it =) It can interpret(eval) modules when they are required

List of depends are located in separate .json file Well... list of 2 deps in file are ok, but 5+ are headache Module is isolated from file system You have to edit only 1 file if module path changes Possible to use dynamic require()

Config inheritance Easy to setup development, testing and production builds

Build watcher Watcher detects changes in your files and performs rebuild

Flexible source Minimal only 288bytes High optimized own code LMD builder performs build-time optimisations

Integrated code-coverage and source analytics tool Its easy to enable believe me! No extra servers or movements are required for off-package modules Code-Coverage

Transparent localStorage cache Change config and html a bit and voila!

require() is not overloaded Overloaded require is the way to mess in source require.css() for css require.js() for js (non LMD-modules) require.async() for async LMD-modules (objects, strings, modules)

More Can load CSS Can work with Node.js and Worker environment



What's on the board

All builders/loaders stuff

GUI for LMD (in development)

Build Analyzer (1-click code coverage, depends, startup perfomance)

Smart and simple CLI tool

Other features

Default modules are CommonJS LMD does not create globals LMD is standalone, tiny and flexible (minimal only 288bytes!) Each function-module can be initialized/evaled on demand ( lazy: true ) LMD module is as easy to debug as normal JavaScript file Build system compresses JavaScript files using UglifyJs LMD module can define object via return or module.exports or exports as CommonJS Module Module can be wrapped automatically in builder so you can write your modules as node.js modules Starting from version 1.5.2 LMD can require off-package modules "async": true (see Asynchronous module require) From version 1.6.0 LMD can cache all in-package modules in localStorage "cache": true (see Local Storage cache) From version 1.6.2 LMD can include off-package css css: true and js-files js: true (for jsonp, cross-origin JS or non LMD modules) LMD package is possible to run as Web Worker or execute as Node.js script (see Web Worker and Node.js) LMD works in all modern browsers and in older IE LMD can convert non-LMD modules to LMD to use jquery or any other as in-package LMD module (see LMD module form third-party modules) LMD can protect your code from 3-party modules (see Modules sandbox) Code Coverage? - Easy! (see Code coverage) Ready for production - lmd.js is 100% covered by unit tests see test/README.md for details SourceMap for all LMD modules (see Source map) Rich CLI interface

Installing

npm install lmd -g global is prefered for LMD CLI comands.

LMD Config file

Minimal

{ "root" : "../modules/" , "output" : "../module.lmd.js" , "modules" : { "*" : "*.js" } }

See LMD Config for more information

Note

You can extend config file with another using "extends": "path/to/file.lmd.json" parameter

parameter You can also specify module depends by adding "depends" options see Modules dependencies

Build LMD package from Console

lmd build your_buiild_name

See LMD CLI

Grunt integration and task

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-lmd

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-lmd' );

See grunt-lmd for details

Special features

glob - you can specify glob pattern (eg "${name}": "js/*.js" ) to match multiply files. See demo, code

) to match multiply files. See demo, code interpolation - you can use templates in your config string values to make your life easier. See demo, code

sandbox - some of your modules can be in the "sandbox". They cant require, but can provide some resources. See demo, code

optimize - optimisations of LMD source(not your project files) without minification/packing. See Optimisations section of LMD Plugins overview wiki page. See demo, code

adaptation - using any JavaScripts as modules. See Wiki page Adopting modules. See demo, code

bundles - a way to split your application into separete parts. See demo, code

styles - css builder for you bundles. See demo, code

lmdjs_configs - you can write config files in JavaScript. See demo, code

multi_modules - using jQuery or Backbone with plugins? This feature is for you. See demo, code

ignore_module - ignore module from build, can be used with glob to ignore some modules. See demo, code

Config extras

mixins - you can mix your build configs (eg lmd build index+ru+dev ) to create your special builds. See demo, code

) to create your special builds. See demo, code depends - your modules can have own depends. You can notify LMD by adding global "depends" paramenter or specify "depends" for each module. See demo, code

extends - your configs can inherit other configs (eg development extends production). See demo, code

Testing lmd builds

testing lmd build with mocha and mocha-phantomjs. See demo, code

code coverage with istanbul and testing lmd build with mocha and mocha-phantomjs See demo, report, code

Bash/zsh completion

Installation lmd completion >> ~/.bashrc (or ~/.zshrc ). Do not forget to restart shell.

Other ways

You can add . <(lmd completion) to your rc file

to your rc file Or, maybe: lmd completion > /usr/local/etc/bash_completion.d/lmd

Running tests

phantomjs is required to run test via npm test see test for details

--

LMD is developing with help of these people