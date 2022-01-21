LLVM bindings for Node.js/JavaScript/TypeScript
|x86_64
|ARM64
|macOS 10.15 Catalina
|✅
|/
|macOS 11 Big Sur
|✅
|✅
|macOS 12 Monterey
|✅
|✅
|Ubuntu 18.04
|✅
|✅
|Ubuntu 20.04
|✅
|✅
|Ubuntu 21.10
|✅
|✅
|Windows 10
|❌
|❌
|Windows 11
|❌
|❌
# install cmake and llvm by homebrew
brew install cmake llvm
# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings
#install llvm by installation script
wget https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh
sudo chmod +x llvm.sh
sudo ./llvm.sh 13
# install cmake and zlib by apt-get
sudo apt-get install cmake zlib1g-dev
# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings
You can use the npm configuration options to set the path to the LLVM cmake directory. This is needed if you don't want to use the system default LLVM installation.
# specify the llvm cmake directory by npm and cmake-js
npm config set cmake_LLVM_DIR $(path-to-llvm/bin/llvm-config --cmakedir)
# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings
import llvm from 'llvm-bindings';
function main(): void {
const context = new llvm.LLVMContext();
const module = new llvm.Module('demo', context);
const builder = new llvm.IRBuilder(context);
const returnType = builder.getInt32Ty();
const paramTypes = [builder.getInt32Ty(), builder.getInt32Ty()];
const functionType = llvm.FunctionType.get(returnType, paramTypes, false);
const func = llvm.Function.Create(functionType, llvm.Function.LinkageTypes.ExternalLinkage, 'add', module);
const entryBB = llvm.BasicBlock.Create(context, 'entry', func);
builder.SetInsertPoint(entryBB);
const a = func.getArg(0);
const b = func.getArg(1);
const result = builder.CreateAdd(a, b);
builder.CreateRet(result);
if (llvm.verifyFunction(func)) {
console.error('Verifying function failed');
return;
}
if (llvm.verifyModule(module)) {
console.error('Verifying module failed');
return;
}
console.log(module.print());
}
main();
You cannot declare a variable or constant named
modulein top level, because
moduleis a built-in object in Node.js.
Due to the limitation of
node-addon-api, this project has not implemented inheritance yet, so calling the method of superclass from subclass object will report an error. Please see #1 for details.
|llvm-bindings versions
|compatible LLVM versions
|0.0.x, 0.1.x
|11.0.x, 11.1.x
|0.2.x
|12.0.x
|0.3.x
|13.0.x
llvm-bindings is mostly inspired by llvm-node.