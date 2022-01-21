LLVM bindings for Node.js/JavaScript/TypeScript

Supported OS

x86_64 ARM64 macOS 10.15 Catalina ✅ / macOS 11 Big Sur ✅ ✅ macOS 12 Monterey ✅ ✅ Ubuntu 18.04 ✅ ✅ Ubuntu 20.04 ✅ ✅ Ubuntu 21.10 ✅ ✅ Windows 10 ❌ ❌ Windows 11 ❌ ❌

Supported LLVM methods

listed in the TypeScript definition file.

Install

Install on macOS

install cmake and llvm by homebrew brew install cmake llvm install llvm-bindings by npm npm install llvm-bindings

Install on Ubuntu

install llvm by installation script wget https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh sudo chmod +x llvm.sh sudo ./llvm.sh 13 install cmake and zlib by apt-get sudo apt-get install cmake zlib1g-dev install llvm-bindings by npm npm install llvm-bindings

Custom LLVM Installation

You can use the npm configuration options to set the path to the LLVM cmake directory. This is needed if you don't want to use the system default LLVM installation.

specify the llvm cmake directory by npm and cmake-js npm config set cmake_LLVM_DIR $(path-to-llvm/bin/llvm-config --cmakedir) install llvm-bindings by npm npm install llvm-bindings

Usage

import llvm from 'llvm-bindings' ; function main ( ): void { const context = new llvm.LLVMContext(); const module = new llvm.Module( 'demo' , context); const builder = new llvm.IRBuilder(context); const returnType = builder.getInt32Ty(); const paramTypes = [builder.getInt32Ty(), builder.getInt32Ty()]; const functionType = llvm.FunctionType.get(returnType, paramTypes, false ); const func = llvm.Function.Create(functionType, llvm.Function.LinkageTypes.ExternalLinkage, 'add' , module ); const entryBB = llvm.BasicBlock.Create(context, 'entry' , func); builder.SetInsertPoint(entryBB); const a = func.getArg( 0 ); const b = func.getArg( 1 ); const result = builder.CreateAdd(a, b); builder.CreateRet(result); if (llvm.verifyFunction(func)) { console .error( 'Verifying function failed' ); return ; } if (llvm.verifyModule( module )) { console .error( 'Verifying module failed' ); return ; } console .log( module .print()); } main();

You cannot declare a variable or constant named module in top level, because module is a built-in object in Node.js.

Note

Due to the limitation of node-addon-api , this project has not implemented inheritance yet, so calling the method of superclass from subclass object will report an error. Please see #1 for details.

Compatibility

llvm-bindings versions compatible LLVM versions 0.0.x, 0.1.x 11.0.x, 11.1.x 0.2.x 12.0.x 0.3.x 13.0.x

Acknowledgments

MichaReiser: the creator of llvm-node