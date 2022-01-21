openbase logo
llvm-bindings

by ApsarasX
0.3.4 (see all)

LLVM bindings for Node.js/JavaScript/TypeScript

Documentation
24K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

llvm-bindings

LLVM bindings for Node.js/JavaScript/TypeScript

github-action npm github-license

Supported OS

x86_64ARM64
macOS 10.15 Catalina/
macOS 11 Big Sur
macOS 12 Monterey
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 21.10
Windows 10
Windows 11

Supported LLVM methods

listed in the TypeScript definition file.

Install

Install on macOS

# install cmake and llvm by homebrew
brew install cmake llvm

# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings

Install on Ubuntu

#install llvm by installation script
wget https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh
sudo chmod +x llvm.sh
sudo ./llvm.sh 13

# install cmake and zlib by apt-get
sudo apt-get install cmake zlib1g-dev

# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings

Custom LLVM Installation

You can use the npm configuration options to set the path to the LLVM cmake directory. This is needed if you don't want to use the system default LLVM installation.

# specify the llvm cmake directory by npm and cmake-js
npm config set cmake_LLVM_DIR $(path-to-llvm/bin/llvm-config --cmakedir)

# install llvm-bindings by npm
npm install llvm-bindings

Usage

import llvm from 'llvm-bindings';

function main(): void {
    const context = new llvm.LLVMContext();
    const module = new llvm.Module('demo', context);
    const builder = new llvm.IRBuilder(context);

    const returnType = builder.getInt32Ty();
    const paramTypes = [builder.getInt32Ty(), builder.getInt32Ty()];
    const functionType = llvm.FunctionType.get(returnType, paramTypes, false);
    const func = llvm.Function.Create(functionType, llvm.Function.LinkageTypes.ExternalLinkage, 'add', module);

    const entryBB = llvm.BasicBlock.Create(context, 'entry', func);
    builder.SetInsertPoint(entryBB);
    const a = func.getArg(0);
    const b = func.getArg(1);
    const result = builder.CreateAdd(a, b);
    builder.CreateRet(result);

    if (llvm.verifyFunction(func)) {
        console.error('Verifying function failed');
        return;
    }
    if (llvm.verifyModule(module)) {
        console.error('Verifying module failed');
        return;
    }
    console.log(module.print());
}

main();

You cannot declare a variable or constant named module in top level, because module is a built-in object in Node.js.

Note

Due to the limitation of node-addon-api, this project has not implemented inheritance yet, so calling the method of superclass from subclass object will report an error. Please see #1 for details.

Compatibility

llvm-bindings versionscompatible LLVM versions
0.0.x, 0.1.x11.0.x, 11.1.x
0.2.x12.0.x
0.3.x13.0.x

Acknowledgments

llvm-bindings is mostly inspired by llvm-node.

