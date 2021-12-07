openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lpt

lj-publish-test

by 花裤衩
1.0.1 (see all)

🎉 A magical vue admin https://panjiachen.github.io/vue-element-admin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

74.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

127

Package

Dependencies

36

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue element-ui Build Status license GitHub release gitter donate

English | 简体中文 | 日本語 | Spanish

SPONSORED BY

Introduction

vue-element-admin is a production-ready front-end solution for admin interfaces. It is based on vue and uses the UI Toolkit element-ui.

vue-element-admin is based on the newest development stack of vue and it has a built-in i18n solution, typical templates for enterprise applications, and lots of awesome features. It helps you build large and complex Single-Page Applications. I believe whatever your needs are, this project will help you.

After the v4.1.0+ version, the default master branch will not support i18n. Please use i18n Branch, it will keep up with the master update

The current version is v4.0+ build on vue-cli. If you find a problem, please put issue. If you want to use the old version , you can switch branch to tag/3.11.0, it does not rely on vue-cli

This project does not support low version browsers (e.g. IE). Please add polyfill by yourself.

Preparation

You need to install node and git locally. The project is based on ES2015+, vue, vuex, vue-router, vue-cli , axios and element-ui, all request data is simulated using Mock.js. Understanding and learning this knowledge in advance will greatly help the use of this project.

Edit on CodeSandbox

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Akveo

Get Java backend for Vue admin with 20% discount for 39$ use coupon code SWB0RAZPZR1M

Flatlogic

Admin Dashboard Templates made with Vue, React and Angular.

Features

- Login / Logout

- Permission Authentication
  - Page permission
  - Directive permission
  - Permission configuration page
  - Two-step login

- Multi-environment build
  - Develop (dev)
  - sit
  - Stage Test (stage)
  - Production (prod)

- Global Features
  - I18n
  - Multiple dynamic themes
  - Dynamic sidebar (supports multi-level routing)
  - Dynamic breadcrumb
  - Tags-view (Tab page Support right-click operation)
  - Svg Sprite
  - Mock data
  - Screenfull
  - Responsive Sidebar

- Editor
  - Rich Text Editor
  - Markdown Editor
  - JSON Editor

- Excel
  - Export Excel
  - Upload Excel
  - Visualization Excel
  - Export zip

- Table
  - Dynamic Table
  - Drag And Drop Table
  - Inline Edit Table

- Error Page
  - 401
  - 404

- Components
  - Avatar Upload
  - Back To Top
  - Drag Dialog
  - Drag Select
  - Drag Kanban
  - Drag List
  - SplitPane
  - Dropzone
  - Sticky
  - CountTo

- Advanced Example
- Error Log
- Dashboard
- Guide Page
- ECharts
- Clipboard
- Markdown to html

Getting started

# clone the project
git clone https://github.com/PanJiaChen/vue-element-admin.git

# enter the project directory
cd vue-element-admin

# install dependency
npm install

# develop
npm run dev

This will automatically open http://localhost:9527

Build

# build for test environment
npm run build:stage

# build for production environment
npm run build:prod

Advanced

# preview the release environment effect
npm run preview

# preview the release environment effect + static resource analysis
npm run preview -- --report

# code format check
npm run lint

# code format check and auto fix
npm run lint -- --fix

Refer to Documentation for more information

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Online Demo

Preview

If you find this project useful, you can buy author a glass of juice 🍹

donate

Paypal Me

Buy me a coffee

Browsers support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
IE10, IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present PanJiaChen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial