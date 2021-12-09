Liyad (Lisp yet another DSL interpreter, or LIYAD is yum and delicious) is
very small Lisp interpreter written in JavaScript.
You can easily start making your new DSL using Lisp and S-expression.
from NPM:
$ npm install liyad --save
or download UMD from release page.
NOTICE:
Use with
webpack >= 5
If you get the error:
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '(importing/path/to/filename)'
in '(path/to/node_modules/path/to/dirname)'
Did you mean '(filename).js'?`
Add following setting to your
webpack.config.js.
{
test: /\.m?js/,
resolve: {
fullySpecified: false,
},
},
On
webpack >= 5, the extension in the request is mandatory for it to be fully specified
if the origin is a '.mjs' file or a '.js' file where the package.json contains '"type": "module"'.
See liyad-cli .
$ npm install -g liyad-cli
$ liyad
https://shellyln.github.io/liyad/playground.html
LSX is an alternative JSX notation using Lisp.
No transpiler needed
Secure execution for untrusted contents
Simple and powerful
The LSX runtime directly calls
React.createElement
(or a JSX Factory function such as
RedAgate,
Vue.js, etc.) as a Lisp function,
Convert a Lisp list to a renderer component object tree.
In order to resolve the renderer component, you must register the object's constructor with the LSX runtime in advance.
All unresolved lisp function symbols are dispatched to
React.createElement('some_unresolved_name', ...).
You can declare HTML/XML standard tags.
As with JSX, LSX must always return a single component.
Using
Template Lisp function instead of JSX
Fragment tag will produce the same result.
lsx`
(Template
(select (@ (style (display "inline-block")
(width "300px") )
(className "foo bar baz")
(onChange ${(e) => this.handleExampleSelected(e.target.value)}) )
($=for ${exampleCodes}
($=if (== (% $index 2) 1)
(option (@ (value $index)) ($concat "odd: " ($get $data "name"))) )
($=if (== (% $index 2) 0)
(option (@ (value $index)) ($concat "even: " ($get $data "name"))) ))))`;
Playground's source code is written in LSX.
import { S } from 'liyad';
console.log(
JSON.stringify(S`
($list
1 2 3 "a" "b" "C"
($list 4 5 6) ${"X"} ${["Y", "Z"]} )`
// You can also parse by calling w/o template literal syntax as following:
// S(' ... ')
)
);
Output:
[{"symbol":"$list"},1,2,3,"a","b","C",[{"symbol":"$list"},4,5,6],{"value":"X"},{"value":["Y","Z"]}]
import { lisp } from 'liyad';
console.log(
JSON.stringify(lisp`
($defun fac (n)
($if (== n 0)
1
(* n ($self (- n 1))) ))
($list
1 2 (fac 3) "a" "b" "c"
($list 4 5 (fac 6) ${"X"} ${["Y", "Z"]}) )`
// You can also evaluate by calling w/o template literal syntax as following:
// lisp(' ... ')
)
);
Output:
[1,2,6,"a","b","c",[4,5,720,"X",["Y","Z"]]]
import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { LSX } from 'liyad';
var lsx = null;
const exampleCodes = [{
name: "Example1: factorial",
code: ` ... `
}, {
name: "Example2: Hello, World!",
code: ` ... `,
}];
class ExampleLoader extends React.Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {};
}
handleExampleSelected(i) {
this.props.loadExample(i);
}
render() {
return (lsx`
(Template
(select (@ (style (display "inline-block")
(width "300px") )
(onChange ${(e) => this.handleExampleSelected(e.target.value)}) )
($=for ${exampleCodes}
(option (@ (value $index)) ($get $data "name")) )))`);
}
}
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context);
this.state = {};
}
loadExample(i) {
console.log(exampleCodes[i].code);
}
render() {
return (lsx`
(Template
(div (@ (style (margin "4px")))
(ExampleLoader (@ (loadExample ${(i) => this.loadExample(i)}))) ))`);
}
}
var lsx = LSX({
jsx: React.createElement,
jsxFlagment: React.Fragment,
components: {
ExampleLoader,
App,
},
});
ReactDOM.render(lsx`(App)`, document.getElementById('app'));
import { SxFuncInfo,
SxMacroInfo,
SxSymbolInfo,
SExpression,
SxParserConfig,
defaultConfig,
installCore,
installArithmetic,
installSequence } from 'liyad';
const myOperators: SxFuncInfo[] = [{
name: '$__defun',
fn: (state: SxParserState, name: string) => (...args: any[]) => {
// S expression: ($__defun 'name '(sym1 ... symN) 'expr ... 'expr)
// -> S expr : fn
const car: SxSymbol = $$first(...args);
if (args.length < 3) {
throw new Error(`[SX] $__defun: Invalid argument length: expected: ${3} / args: ${args.length}.`);
}
const fn = $__lambda(state, name)(...args.slice(1));
state.funcMap.set(car.symbol, {
name: car.symbol,
fn: (st, nm) => fn
});
return fn;
},
}];
const myMacros: SxMacroInfo[] = [{
name: '$defun',
fn: (state: SxParserState, name: string) => (list) => {
// S expression: ($defun name (sym1 ... symN) expr ... expr)
// -> S expr : ($__defun 'name '(sym1 ... symN) 'expr ... 'expr)
return [{symbol: '$__defun'},
...(list.slice(1).map(x => quote(state, x))),
];
},
}];
const mySymbols: SxSymbolInfo[] = [
{name: '#t', fn: (state: SxParserState, name: string) => true}
];
export const MyDSL = (() => {
let config: SxParserConfig = Object.assign({}, defaultConfig);
config = installCore(config);
config = installArithmetic(config);
config = installSequence(config);
config.stripComments = true;
config.funcs = (config.funcs || []).concat(myOperators);
config.macros = (config.macros || []).concat(myMacros);
config.symbols = (config.symbols || []).concat(mySymbols);
return SExpression(config);
})();
console.log(
JSON.stringify(MyDSL`( ... )`)
);
# This is a line comment
(# ; <-- This is a object literal, not a line comment
)
; This is a line comment
#|
This is a block comment
|#
lisp preset interpreter:
"""
Hello, Liyad!
"""
is equivalent to:
($concat
"
Hello, Liyad!
"
)
LSX preset interpreter:
"""
Hello, Liyad!
"""
is equivalent to:
(Template
"
Hello, Liyad!
"
)
Templateon the
LSXpreset interpreter, it is mapped to the function passed by
LsxConfig.JsxFragment.
See also: Fragments (React), Template (RedAgate).
"""
Hello, %%%($get name)!
"""
is equivalent to:
(Template
"
Hello, " ($get name) "!
"
)
"""div
Hello, %%%($get name)!
"""
is equivalent to:
(div
"
Hello, " ($get name) "!
"
)
"""div@{(id "123") (class "foo bar baz")}
Hello, %%%($get name)!
"""
is equivalent to:
(div (@ (id "123") (class "foo bar baz"))
"
Hello, " ($get name) "!
"
)
($list 1 2 ...($concat (3 4) (5 6)) 7 8)
is equivalent to:
($list 1 2 ($spread ($concat (3 4) (5 6))) 7 8)
and is to be:
[1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]
$spread is NOT a macro. The list passed as a parameter is spliced after evaluation.
($list 1 2 3 4 ($splice (5 6 7 8)) 9 10)
is equivalent to:
($list 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10)
(($splice ($call x add)) 5 7)
is equivalent to:
($call x add 5 7)
(::foo:bar:baz= 7)
is equivalent to:
($set ("foo" "bar" "baz") 7)
($list ::foo:bar:baz)
is equivalent to:
($list ($get "foo" "bar" "baz"))
(::foo:bar@baz 3 5 7)
is equivalent to:
($call ($get "foo" "bar") baz 3 5 7)
($defun f (x ...y)
($list x y) )
($list
(f 1)
(f 1 2)
(f 1 2 3)
(f 1 2 3 4)
(f 1 2 3 4 5) )
is to be:
[
[1,[]],
[1,[2]],
[1,[2,3]],
[1,[2,3,4]],
[1,[2,3,4,5]]
]
Verbatim string literal
($last @"c:\documents\files\u0066.txt")
is to be:
"c:\\documents\\files\\u0066.txt"
Normal string literal
($last "c:\documents\files\u0066.txt")
is to be:
"c:documents\filesf.txt"
(# (foo "a")
(bar 10)
(baz) )
is to be:
{
"foo": "a",
"bar": 10,
"baz": true
}
($list nil null undefined)
is to be:
[[], null, undefined]
See this.
($defun fn(x) (+ x 1))
($let x (<- fn))
(x 3) ;; 4
Liyad is
Lisp-2language.
Lambda
($let fn (-> (x y z) (+ x y z)))
(fn 1 2 3) ;; 6
$lambdais synonym of
->.
Closure
($let fn ($local ((a 1)(b 2)(c 3))
(|-> (x y z) use (a b c)
($set a (+ a x))
($set b (+ b y))
($set c (+ c z))
(+ a b c) )))
(fn 1 2 3) ;; 12
(fn 1 2 3) ;; 18
$closureis synonym of
|->.
is equivalent to:
($let fn ($local ((a 1)(b 2)(c 3))
($capture (a b c) (-> (x y z)
($set a (+ a x))
($set b (+ b y))
($set c (+ c z))
(+ a b c) ))))
(fn 1 2 3) ;; 12
(fn 1 2 3) ;; 18
$capturecan also be used with
$defun.
($defun tarai(x y z)
($if (<= x y)
y
($self ($self (- x 1) y z)
($self (- y 1) z x)
($self (- z 1) x y) )))
$selfrefers to the function currently defined by
$defunor
->.
($defmacro FOR (!i <[> <FROM> s <TO> e <]> ...body)
`($last
($local ((,i ,s))
($while (<= ,i ,e)
,@body
($set ,i (+ ,i 1)) ))))
($let c1 0)
($let c2 100)
(FOR p [ FROM (+ 1) TO (+ 6 -3) ]
($set c1 (+ c1 p))
($set c2 (+ c2 p)) )
|formal parameter
|constraint
!token
|parameter should be symbol
<token
>
|parameter should be symbol named
token
|token
:number
|parameter should be number
|token
:string
|parameter should be string
|token
:function
|parameter should be function
|token
:list
|parameter should be list
|token
:symbol
|parameter should be symbol
Don't put spaces between
!
<
>
:typeand token.
Type checking checks formal parameter types before evaluation.
Macro can be overloaded with the same macro name but different numbers of formal parameters.
($let fn (-> () $this))
($let xx (# (a 3)
(b 5)
(f fn) ))
($json-stringify (::xx@f)) ;; {"a":3,"b":5}
|interpreting
|compiling
|$defun
|$$defun
|define the function
|$lambda
|$$lambda
|define the lambda
|->
|=>
|define the lambda
|$closure
|$$closure
|define the closure
||->
||=>
|define the closure
SExpression /
SExpressionAsync
Create a new DSL.
interface SxParserConfig {
raiseOnUnresolvedSymbol: boolean;
enableEvaluate: boolean;
enableHereDoc: boolean;
enableSpread: boolean;
enableSplice: boolean;
enableShorthands: boolean;
enableVerbatimStringLiteral: boolean;
enableTailCallOptimization: boolean;
enableRegExpMatchOperator: true, // IMPORTANT: Turn off to prevent ReDoS when executing untrusted code
enableCompilationOperators: boolean; // IMPORTANT: Turn off to prevent DoS when executing untrusted code
stripComments: boolean;
wrapExternalValue: boolean;
reservedNames: SxReservedNames;
returnMultipleRoot: boolean;
maxEvalCount: number; // IMPORTANT: Set positive value to prevent DoS when executing untrusted code
jsx?: (comp: any, props: any, ...children: any[]) => any;
JsxFragment?: any;
funcs: SxFuncInfo[];
macros: SxMacroInfo[];
symbols: SxSymbolInfo[];
funcSymbolResolverFallback?: SxFunc;
valueSymbolResolverFallback?: SxSymbolResolver;
}
function SExpression(config: SxParserConfig): (strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]) => SxToken
config : Parser config.
S
Parse a S-expression.
function S(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]): SxToken
strings : Template strings.
values : values.
lisp
Evaluate a Lisp code.
function lisp(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]): SxToken
strings : Template strings.
values : values.
lisp_async
Evaluate a Lisp code.
(asynchronous features are enabled.)
function lisp_async(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]): Promise<SxToken>
strings : Template strings.
values : values.
LM
Evaluate a Lisp code (returns multiple value).
function LM(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]): SxToken
strings : Template strings.
values : values.
LM_async
Evaluate a Lisp code (returns multiple value).
(asynchronous features are enabled.)
function LM_async(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values?: any[]): Promise<SxToken>
strings : Template strings.
values : values.
LSX
Evaluate a Lisp code as LSX.
interface LsxConfig {
jsx: (comp: any, props: any, ...children: any[]) => any;
jsxFlagment: any;
components: object;
}
function LSX<R = SxToken>(lsxConf: LsxConfig): (strings: TemplateStringsArray, ...values: any[]) => R
lsxConf : LSX config.
LSX_async
Evaluate a Lisp code as LSX.
(asynchronous features are enabled.)
interface LsxConfig {
jsx: (comp: any, props: any, ...children: any[]) => any;
jsxFlagment: any;
components: object;
}
function LSX_async<R = SxToken>(lsxConf: LsxConfig): (strings: TemplateStringsArray, ...values: any[]) => Promise<R>
lsxConf : LSX config.
lisp |
lisp_async |
LM |
LM_async : SExpressionTemplateFn) methods
evaluateAST(ast: SxToken[]): SxToken;
ast : AST to evaluate. it should be enclosed in
[].
lisp.evaluateAST([[{symbol: '+'}, 1, 2 ,3]]); // 6
repl(): SExpressionTemplateFn;
setGlobals(globals: object): SExpressionTemplateFn;
globals : Global variables to preset.
appendGlobals(globals: object): SExpressionTemplateFn;
globals : Global variables to preset.
setStartup(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values: any[]): SExpressionTemplateFn;
strings : Startup code that evaluate before each evaluation of user code.
setStartupAST(ast: SxToken[]): SExpressionTemplateFn;
ast : Startup code AST that evaluate before each evaluation of user code.
appendStartup(strings: TemplateStringsArray | string, ...values: any[]): SExpressionTemplateFn;
strings : Startup code that evaluate before each evaluation of user code.
appendStartupAST(ast: SxToken[]): SExpressionTemplateFn;
ast : Startup code AST that evaluate before each evaluation of user code.
install(installer: (config: SxParserConfig) => SxParserConfig): SExpressionTemplateFn;
installer : Installer function that register the operators, macros, constants to the
config object.
runScriptTags
Run script tags.
function runScriptTags(
lisp: SExpressionTemplateFn | SExpressionAsyncTemplateFn,
globals?: object,
contentType = 'text/lisp')
lisp : Evaluater function.
globals : Global variables.
contentType : Content type attribute of script tags.
Usage:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<script type="text/lisp">
($local ((body (::document@querySelector "body")))
($set (body innerText) "Hello, Lisp! ") )
($local (c) ($capture (c)
($$defun tarai(x y z)
($set c (+ c 1))
($if (<= x y)
y
($self ($self (- x 1) y z)
($self (- y 1) z x)
($self (- z 1) x y))))
($list ($datetime-to-iso-string ($now)) (tarai 13 6 0) c) ))
</script>
<script src="liyad.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Since the above lisp code refers to the body element,
// you need to enclose the lisp evaluation with addEventListener.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
const result = JSON.stringify(
liyad.runScriptTags(liyad.lisp, {window, document}));
const body = document.querySelector('body');
setTimeout(() => body.innerText = body.innerText + result, 30);
});
</script>
</head>
<body></body>
You can benefit from tree shaking by importing ES module separated files.
|Import path
|Description
liyad/modules
|Entire library
liyad/modules/s-exp/types
|Type definitions
liyad/modules/s-exp/interpreter
|Interpreter DIY APIs
SExpression,
SExpressionAsync
liyad/modules/s-exp/interpreter/presets/s-exp
|Preset s-expression parser
S
liyad/modules/s-exp/interpreter/presets/lisp
|Preset interpreters
lisp,
lisp_async,
LM,
LM_async
liyad/modules/s-exp/interpreter/presets/lsx
|Preset interpreters
LSX,
LSX_async
liyad/modules/s-exp/operators/core
|Core operators
liyad/modules/s-exp/operators/arithmetic
|Arithmetic operators
liyad/modules/s-exp/operators/sequence
|Sequence operators
liyad/modules/s-exp/operators/concurrent
|Concurrent operators
liyad/modules/s-exp/operators/jsx
|JSX (LSX) operators
NOTICE:
liyad/modules/*are not babelized. These are output as
ES2015by tsc.
See core, arithmetic, sequence, concurrent, JSX (LSX) operators.
ISC
Copyright (c) 2018, 2019 Shellyl_N and Authors.