一个简洁实用的 Web 版迅雷离线下载程序。注：迅雷离线下载是仅为迅雷会员提供的服务，未开通会员的迅雷账户可能无法登录。
查看运行在 Michael Yin 家里的一个 lixian-portal 演示实例
npm install lixian-portal -g
lixian-portal
LIXIAN_PORTAL_HOME，例如：可以这样启动程序
LIXIAN_PORTAL_HOME=/mnt/sdb1 lixian-portal
PORT设置程序监听的端口，默认为
3000
nohup lixian-portal &
这个程序的核心逻辑主要参考了 @iambus 的作品 xunlei-lixian，没有他完成的分析迅雷API的工作，这个程序不可能这么容易地实现，在此向他表示感谢。
