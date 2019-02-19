openbase logo
livr-extra-rules

by Viktor Turskyi
1.2.1 (see all)

More validation rules for LIVR (https://www.npmjs.com/package/livr)

Readme

livr-extra-rules

Build Status npm version Known Vulnerabilities

LIVR specification contains the most common rules that every implementation should support.

The module contains extra rules for JavaScript LIVR. It is absolutely ok for LIVR to have your own custom rules in your project. But there are some rules that are useful cross projects.

Moreover, LIVR itself and this module have zero dependecies. It means:

  • Lighter builds
  • Easier to maintain high level of security

Usage

npm install --save livr livr-extra-rules

import LIVR from livr;
import extraRules from 'livr-extra-rules';
LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules(extraRules);

Documentation

Rules

  • ipv4
  • boolean
  • credit_card
  • uuid
  • mongo_id
  • list_length
  • list_items_unique
  • base64
  • md5
  • iso_date (extended version)
  • required_if
  • is

ipv4

Example:

{
    field: 'ipv4';
}

Error code: 'NOT_IP'

boolean

Checks that the value is true or false

  • True values: true, 1, '1'
  • False values: false, 0, '0'

String values (except empty string) will force error "NOT_BOOLEAN".

Return value will converted to JavaScript boolean values - true or false

Example:

{
    field: 'boolean';
}

Error code: 'NOT_BOOLEAN'

is

Сhecks the presence of the value and its correspondence to the specified value

Example:

{
    field: { 'is': 'some value' }
}

Error codes: 'REQUIRED', 'NOT_ALLOWED_VALUE

credit_card

Checks that the value is a credit card number with Lunh Algorithm

Example:

{
    field: 'credit_card';
}

Error code: 'WRONG_CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER'

uuid

Example:

{
    field1: 'uuid', // default v4
    field2: {uuid: 'v1'},
    field3: {uuid: 'v2'},
    field4: {uuid: 'v3'},
    field5: {uuid: 'v4'},
    field6: {uuid: 'v5'}
}

Error code: 'NOT_UUID'

mongo_id

Checks that the value looks like mongo object id

Example:

{
    field: 'mongo_id',
}

Error code: 'NOT_ID'

list_length

Checks that the value is a list and it contains required number of elements. You can pass exact number of elements required or a range.

Do not forget about "required" rule if you want the field to be required.

Example:

{
    list1: ['required', { list_length: 10 }]; // List is required and should contain exactly 10 items,
    list2: {
        list_length: 10;
    } // List is not required but if it is present, it should contain exactly 10 items
    list3: {
        list_length: [3, 10];
    } // List is not required but if it is present, it should has from 3 to 10 items
}

Error codes: 'FORMAT_ERROR', 'TOO_FEW_ITEMS', 'TOO_MANY_\ITEMS'

list_items_unique

Checks that items in list are unique. if the value is not an array, the rule will return "FORMAT_ERROR". The rule will check string representations of the values and supports only primitive values. if the value is not primitive (array, object) then the rule will return 'INCOMPARABLE_ITEMS'

Example:

{
    list: 'list_items_unique';
}

Error codes: 'FORMAT_ERROR', 'NOT_UNIQUE_ITEMS', 'INCOMPARABLE_ITEMS'

base64

Checks that the value is a base64 string

Example:

{
    field1: 'base64'; // by default, padding is required
    field2: {
        base64: 'relaxed';
    } // padding is optional
}

Error code: 'MALFORMED_BASE64'

md5

Checks the value is a md5 hash string

Example:

{
    field: 'md5';
}

Error code: 'NOT_MD5'

iso_date

This rule is compatible with the standard "iso_date" rule (and will redefine it) but allows you to pass extra params - "min" and "max" dates.

There are special dates: "current", "yesterday", "tomorrow". You can use them if you want to check that passed date is in the future or in the past.

Example:

{
    date1: "iso_date",
    date2: { "iso_date": {min: "2017-10-15"} },
    date3: { "iso_date": {max: "2017-10-30"} },
    date4: { "iso_date": {min: "2017-10-15T15:30Z", max: "2017-10-30", format: "datetime"} },
    date5: { "iso_date": {min: "current", max: "tomorrow"} },
    date6: { "iso_date": {format: "datetime"} },
}

Supported options:

  • "min" - can be iso8601 date, iso 8601 datetime, "current", "tomorrow", "yesterday".
  • "max" - can be iso8601 date, iso 8601 datetime, "current", "tomorrow", "yesterday".
  • "format" - can be "date", "datetime". (default "date")

If you pass only date (without time) to "min" or "max" and expected format of user's input is "datetime" then:

  • "min" starts from the beginning of min date.
  • "max" ends at the end of the max date.

If you pass the time along with the date, then you need to specify the time zone.

Error codes: 'WRONG_DATE', 'DATE_TOO_LOW', 'DATE_TOO_HIGH'

required_if

Checks that the value is present if another field is present and has value.

Simple example:

{
    sendMeEmails: { one_of: [0, 1] },
    email: { 'required_if': { sendMeEmails: '1' } }
}

Example with JSON pointer:

{
    address: {nested_object: {
        city: 'required',
        street: 'required'
    }},

    email: { 'required_if': { 'address/city': 'Kyiv' } }
}

You cannot access parent fields with JSON pointers here, only siblings and nested values.

Error code: 'REQUIRED'

How to add own rule?

if you want to add own rule, you will need:

  1. Create a new file for the rule in src/rules (see existing rules)
  2. Add rule to src/index.js
  3. Add positive tests to tests/test_suite/positive/your_rule_name/ (see existing tests)
  4. Add negative tests to tests/test_suite/negative/your_rule_name/ (see existing tests)
  5. Update this README!

Contributors

@ViraRodionova @ViraRodionova

