LIVR specification contains the most common rules that every implementation should support.
The module contains extra rules for JavaScript LIVR. It is absolutely ok for LIVR to have your own custom rules in your project. But there are some rules that are useful cross projects.
Moreover, LIVR itself and this module have zero dependecies. It means:
npm install --save livr livr-extra-rules
import LIVR from livr;
import extraRules from 'livr-extra-rules';
LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules(extraRules);
Example:
{
field: 'ipv4';
}
Error code: 'NOT_IP'
Checks that the value is true or false
true,
1,
'1'
false,
0,
'0'
String values (except empty string) will force error "NOT_BOOLEAN".
Return value will converted to JavaScript boolean values -
true or
false
Example:
{
field: 'boolean';
}
Error code: 'NOT_BOOLEAN'
Сhecks the presence of the value and its correspondence to the specified value
Example:
{
field: { 'is': 'some value' }
}
Error codes: 'REQUIRED', 'NOT_ALLOWED_VALUE
Checks that the value is a credit card number with Lunh Algorithm
Example:
{
field: 'credit_card';
}
Error code: 'WRONG_CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER'
Example:
{
field1: 'uuid', // default v4
field2: {uuid: 'v1'},
field3: {uuid: 'v2'},
field4: {uuid: 'v3'},
field5: {uuid: 'v4'},
field6: {uuid: 'v5'}
}
Error code: 'NOT_UUID'
Checks that the value looks like mongo object id
Example:
{
field: 'mongo_id',
}
Error code: 'NOT_ID'
Checks that the value is a list and it contains required number of elements. You can pass exact number of elements required or a range.
Do not forget about "required" rule if you want the field to be required.
Example:
{
list1: ['required', { list_length: 10 }]; // List is required and should contain exactly 10 items,
list2: {
list_length: 10;
} // List is not required but if it is present, it should contain exactly 10 items
list3: {
list_length: [3, 10];
} // List is not required but if it is present, it should has from 3 to 10 items
}
Error codes: 'FORMAT_ERROR', 'TOO_FEW_ITEMS', 'TOO_MANY_\ITEMS'
Checks that items in list are unique. if the value is not an array, the rule will return "FORMAT_ERROR". The rule will check string representations of the values and supports only primitive values. if the value is not primitive (array, object) then the rule will return 'INCOMPARABLE_ITEMS'
Example:
{
list: 'list_items_unique';
}
Error codes: 'FORMAT_ERROR', 'NOT_UNIQUE_ITEMS', 'INCOMPARABLE_ITEMS'
Checks that the value is a base64 string
Example:
{
field1: 'base64'; // by default, padding is required
field2: {
base64: 'relaxed';
} // padding is optional
}
Error code: 'MALFORMED_BASE64'
Checks the value is a md5 hash string
Example:
{
field: 'md5';
}
Error code: 'NOT_MD5'
This rule is compatible with the standard "iso_date" rule (and will redefine it) but allows you to pass extra params - "min" and "max" dates.
There are special dates: "current", "yesterday", "tomorrow". You can use them if you want to check that passed date is in the future or in the past.
Example:
{
date1: "iso_date",
date2: { "iso_date": {min: "2017-10-15"} },
date3: { "iso_date": {max: "2017-10-30"} },
date4: { "iso_date": {min: "2017-10-15T15:30Z", max: "2017-10-30", format: "datetime"} },
date5: { "iso_date": {min: "current", max: "tomorrow"} },
date6: { "iso_date": {format: "datetime"} },
}
Supported options:
If you pass only date (without time) to "min" or "max" and expected format of user's input is "datetime" then:
If you pass the time along with the date, then you need to specify the time zone.
Error codes: 'WRONG_DATE', 'DATE_TOO_LOW', 'DATE_TOO_HIGH'
Checks that the value is present if another field is present and has value.
Simple example:
{
sendMeEmails: { one_of: [0, 1] },
email: { 'required_if': { sendMeEmails: '1' } }
}
Example with JSON pointer:
{
address: {nested_object: {
city: 'required',
street: 'required'
}},
email: { 'required_if': { 'address/city': 'Kyiv' } }
}
You cannot access parent fields with JSON pointers here, only siblings and nested values.
Error code: 'REQUIRED'
if you want to add own rule, you will need: