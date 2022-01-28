openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
liv

livr

by Viktor Turskyi
2.3.3 (see all)

Lightweight javascript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LIVR Validator

LIVR.Validator - Lightweight JavaScript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR).

npm version Build Status Known Vulnerabilities

SYNOPSIS

Common usage:

const LIVR = require('livr');
LIVR.Validator.defaultAutoTrim(true);

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
    name: 'required',
    email: ['required', 'email'],
    gender: { one_of: ['male', 'female'] },
    phone: { max_length: 10 },
    password: ['required', { min_length: 10 }],
    password2: { equal_to_field: 'password' }
});

const validData = validator.validate(userData);

if (validData) {
    saveUser(validData);
} else {
    console.log('errors', validator.getErrors());
}

You can use modifiers separately or can combine them with validation:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
    email: ['required', 'trim', 'email', 'to_lc']
});

Feel free to register your own rules:

You can use aliases(preferable, syntax covered by the specification) for a lot of cases:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
    password: ['required', 'strong_password']
});

validator.registerAliasedRule({
    name: 'strong_password',
    rules: { min_length: 6 },
    error: 'WEAK_PASSWORD'
});

Or you can write more sophisticated rules directly:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
    password: ['required', 'strong_password']
});

validator.registerRules({
    strong_password() {
        return value => {
            // We already have "required" rule to check that the value is present
            if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '') return;

            if (value.length < 6) {
                return 'WEAK_PASSWORD';
            }
        };
    }
});

If you use LIVR in browser, you can import only the rules you use (it can reduce budle size a little bit):

const Validator = require('livr/lib/Validator');

Validator.registerDefaultRules({
    required:       require('livr/lib/rules/common/required'),
    email:          require('livr/lib/rules/special/email'),
    one_of:         require('livr/lib/rules/string/one_of'),
    min_length:     require('livr/lib/rules/string/min_length'),
    max_length:     require('livr/lib/rules/string/max_length'),
    equal_to_field: require('livr/lib/rules/special/equal_to_field')
});

Validator.defaultAutoTrim(true);

// Anywhere in your app
const Validator = require('livr/lib/Validator');
const validator = new Validator({
    name: 'required',
    email: ['required', 'email'],
    gender: { one_of: ['male', 'female'] },
    phone: { max_length: 10 },
    password: ['required', { min_length: 10 }],
    password2: { equal_to_field: 'password' }
});

const validData = validator.validate(userData);

if (validData) {
    saveUser(validData);
} else {
    console.log('errors', validator.getErrors());
}

DESCRIPTION

See LIVR Specification and rules documentation for detailed documentation and list of supported rules.

Features:

  • Rules are declarative and language independent
  • Any number of rules for each field
  • Return together errors for all fields
  • Excludes all fields that do not have validation rules described
  • Has possibility to validate complex hierarchical structures
  • Easy to describe and understand rules
  • Returns understandable error codes(not error messages)
  • Easy to add own rules
  • Rules are be able to change results output ("trim", "nested_object", for example)
  • Multipurpose (user input validation, configs validation, contracts programming etc)

JavaScript version extra features:

  • Zero dependencies
  • Works in NodeJs and in a browser
  • Validator (without rules) less than 1KB (min+gzip)
  • Validator with all rules 2.84KB (min+gzip)
  • You can find more rules in livr-extra-rules

INSTALL

nodejs/npm

npm install livr

Browser (if you do not use npm)

You can find prebuilt browser versions in "dist" folder (development/main.js - not minified development version with source maps, production/main.js - minified production version). Possible you will need some polyfills ("isInteger" etc) for older browsers.

CLASS METHODS

new LIVR.Validator(livr, isAutoTrim);

Constructor creates validator objects. livr - validations rules. Rules description is available here - https://github.com/koorchik/LIVR

isAutoTrim - asks validator to trim all values before validation. Output will be also trimmed. if isAutoTrim is undefined(or null) than defaultAutoTrim value will be used.

LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule(alias)

alias - is a plain javascript object that contains: name, rules, error (optional).

LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({
    name: 'valid_address',
    rules: {
        nested_object: {
            country: 'required',
            city: 'required',
            zip: 'positive_integer'
        }
    }
});

Then you can use "valid_address" for validation:

{
    address: 'valid_address';
}

You can register aliases with own errors:

LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({
    name: 'adult_age'
    rules: [ 'positive_integer', { min_number: 18 } ],
    error: 'WRONG_AGE'
});

All rules/aliases for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules/alias you like.

LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({"rule_name": ruleBuilder })

ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.

LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({
    my_rule(arg1, arg2, arg3, ruleBuilders) {
        // ruleBuilders - are rules from original validator
        // to allow you create new validator with all supported rules
        // const validator = new LIVR.Validator(livr).registerRules(ruleBuilders).prepare();

        return (value, allValues, outputArr) => {
            if (notValid) {
                return 'SOME_ERROR_CODE';
            } else {
            }
        };
    }
});

Then you can use "my_rule" for validation:

{
    name1: 'my_rule' // Call without parameters
    name2: { 'my_rule': arg1 } // Call with one parameter.
    name3: { 'my_rule': [arg1] } // Call with one parameter.
    name4: { 'my_rule': [ arg1, arg2, arg3 ] } // Call with many parameters.
}

Here is "max_number" implemenation:

function maxNumber(maxNumber) {
    return value => {
        // We do not validate empty fields. We have "required" rule for this purpose
        if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '') return;

        // return error message
        if (value > maxNumber) return 'TOO_HIGH';
    };
}
LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({ max_number: maxNumber });

All rules for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules you like.

LIVR.Validator.getDefaultRules();

returns object containing all default ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.

LIVR.Validator.defaultAutoTrim(isAutoTrim)

Enables or disables automatic trim for input data. If is on then every new validator instance will have auto trim option enabled

LIVR.util

List of useful utils for writing your rules (see source code)

OBJECT METHODS

validator.validate(input)

Validates user input. On success returns validData (contains only data that has described validation rules). On error return false.

const validData = validator.validate(input);

if (validData) {
    // use validData
} else {
    const errors = validator.getErrors();
}

validator.getErrors()

Returns errors object.

{
    "field1": "ERROR_CODE",
    "field2": "ERROR_CODE",
    ...
}

For example:

{
    "country":  "NOT_ALLOWED_VALUE",
    "zip":      "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER",
    "street":   "REQUIRED",
    "building": "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER"
}

validator.registerRules({"rule_name": ruleBuilder})

ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.

See "LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules" for rules examples.

validator.registerAliasedRule(alias)

alias - is a composite validation rule.

See "LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule" for rules examples.

validator.getRules()

returns object containing all ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.

AUTHOR

koorchik (Viktor Turskyi)

Contributors

eNdiD

BUGS

Please report any bugs or feature requests to Github https://github.com/koorchik/js-validator-livr

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

class-validatorDecorator-based property validation for classes.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
validatorString validation
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Performant
yup
yupDead simple Object schema validation
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
14Performant
12Great Documentation
joiThe most powerful data validation library for JS
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
sup
superstructA simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
tcomb-validationValidation library based on type combinators
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
713K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial