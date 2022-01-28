LIVR Validator

LIVR.Validator - Lightweight JavaScript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR).

SYNOPSIS

Common usage:

const LIVR = require ( 'livr' ); LIVR.Validator.defaultAutoTrim( true ); const validator = new LIVR.Validator({ name : 'required' , email : [ 'required' , 'email' ], gender : { one_of : [ 'male' , 'female' ] }, phone : { max_length : 10 }, password : [ 'required' , { min_length : 10 }], password2 : { equal_to_field : 'password' } }); const validData = validator.validate(userData); if (validData) { saveUser(validData); } else { console .log( 'errors' , validator.getErrors()); }

You can use modifiers separately or can combine them with validation:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({ email : [ 'required' , 'trim' , 'email' , 'to_lc' ] });

Feel free to register your own rules:

You can use aliases(preferable, syntax covered by the specification) for a lot of cases:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({ password : [ 'required' , 'strong_password' ] }); validator.registerAliasedRule({ name : 'strong_password' , rules : { min_length : 6 }, error : 'WEAK_PASSWORD' });

Or you can write more sophisticated rules directly:

const validator = new LIVR.Validator({ password : [ 'required' , 'strong_password' ] }); validator.registerRules({ strong_password() { return value => { if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '' ) return ; if (value.length < 6 ) { return 'WEAK_PASSWORD' ; } }; } });

If you use LIVR in browser, you can import only the rules you use (it can reduce budle size a little bit):

const Validator = require ( 'livr/lib/Validator' ); Validator.registerDefaultRules({ required : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/common/required' ), email : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/special/email' ), one_of : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/string/one_of' ), min_length : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/string/min_length' ), max_length : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/string/max_length' ), equal_to_field : require ( 'livr/lib/rules/special/equal_to_field' ) }); Validator.defaultAutoTrim( true ); const Validator = require ( 'livr/lib/Validator' ); const validator = new Validator({ name : 'required' , email : [ 'required' , 'email' ], gender : { one_of : [ 'male' , 'female' ] }, phone : { max_length : 10 }, password : [ 'required' , { min_length : 10 }], password2 : { equal_to_field : 'password' } }); const validData = validator.validate(userData); if (validData) { saveUser(validData); } else { console .log( 'errors' , validator.getErrors()); }

DESCRIPTION

See LIVR Specification and rules documentation for detailed documentation and list of supported rules.

Features:

Rules are declarative and language independent

Any number of rules for each field

Return together errors for all fields

Excludes all fields that do not have validation rules described

Has possibility to validate complex hierarchical structures

Easy to describe and understand rules

Returns understandable error codes(not error messages)

Easy to add own rules

Rules are be able to change results output ("trim", "nested_object", for example)

Multipurpose (user input validation, configs validation, contracts programming etc)

JavaScript version extra features:

Zero dependencies

Works in NodeJs and in a browser

Validator (without rules) less than 1KB (min+gzip)

Validator with all rules 2.84KB (min+gzip)

You can find more rules in livr-extra-rules

INSTALL

npm install livr

Browser (if you do not use npm)

You can find prebuilt browser versions in "dist" folder (development/main.js - not minified development version with source maps, production/main.js - minified production version). Possible you will need some polyfills ("isInteger" etc) for older browsers.

CLASS METHODS

new LIVR.Validator(livr, isAutoTrim);

Constructor creates validator objects. livr - validations rules. Rules description is available here - https://github.com/koorchik/LIVR

isAutoTrim - asks validator to trim all values before validation. Output will be also trimmed. if isAutoTrim is undefined(or null) than defaultAutoTrim value will be used.

alias - is a plain javascript object that contains: name, rules, error (optional).

LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({ name : 'valid_address' , rules : { nested_object : { country : 'required' , city : 'required' , zip : 'positive_integer' } } });

Then you can use "valid_address" for validation:

{ address : 'valid_address' ; }

You can register aliases with own errors:

LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({ name : 'adult_age' rules : [ 'positive_integer' , { min_number : 18 } ], error : 'WRONG_AGE' });

All rules/aliases for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules/alias you like.

LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({"rule_name": ruleBuilder })

ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.

LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({ my_rule(arg1, arg2, arg3, ruleBuilders) { return ( value, allValues, outputArr ) => { if (notValid) { return 'SOME_ERROR_CODE' ; } else { } }; } });

Then you can use "my_rule" for validation:

{ name1 : 'my_rule' name2 : { 'my_rule' : arg1 } name3 : { 'my_rule' : [arg1] } name4 : { 'my_rule' : [ arg1, arg2, arg3 ] } }

Here is "max_number" implemenation:

function maxNumber ( maxNumber ) { return value => { if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '' ) return ; if (value > maxNumber) return 'TOO_HIGH' ; }; } LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({ max_number : maxNumber });

All rules for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules you like.

returns object containing all default ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.

Enables or disables automatic trim for input data. If is on then every new validator instance will have auto trim option enabled

List of useful utils for writing your rules (see source code)

OBJECT METHODS

Validates user input. On success returns validData (contains only data that has described validation rules). On error return false.

const validData = validator.validate(input); if (validData) { } else { const errors = validator.getErrors(); }

Returns errors object.

{ "field1" : "ERROR_CODE" , "field2" : "ERROR_CODE" , ... }

For example:

{ "country" : "NOT_ALLOWED_VALUE" , "zip" : "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER" , "street" : "REQUIRED" , "building" : "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER" }

ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.

See "LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules" for rules examples.

alias - is a composite validation rule.

See "LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule" for rules examples.

returns object containing all ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.

