LIVR.Validator - Lightweight JavaScript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR).
Common usage:
const LIVR = require('livr');
LIVR.Validator.defaultAutoTrim(true);
const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
name: 'required',
email: ['required', 'email'],
gender: { one_of: ['male', 'female'] },
phone: { max_length: 10 },
password: ['required', { min_length: 10 }],
password2: { equal_to_field: 'password' }
});
const validData = validator.validate(userData);
if (validData) {
saveUser(validData);
} else {
console.log('errors', validator.getErrors());
}
You can use modifiers separately or can combine them with validation:
const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
email: ['required', 'trim', 'email', 'to_lc']
});
Feel free to register your own rules:
You can use aliases(preferable, syntax covered by the specification) for a lot of cases:
const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
password: ['required', 'strong_password']
});
validator.registerAliasedRule({
name: 'strong_password',
rules: { min_length: 6 },
error: 'WEAK_PASSWORD'
});
Or you can write more sophisticated rules directly:
const validator = new LIVR.Validator({
password: ['required', 'strong_password']
});
validator.registerRules({
strong_password() {
return value => {
// We already have "required" rule to check that the value is present
if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '') return;
if (value.length < 6) {
return 'WEAK_PASSWORD';
}
};
}
});
If you use LIVR in browser, you can import only the rules you use (it can reduce budle size a little bit):
const Validator = require('livr/lib/Validator');
Validator.registerDefaultRules({
required: require('livr/lib/rules/common/required'),
email: require('livr/lib/rules/special/email'),
one_of: require('livr/lib/rules/string/one_of'),
min_length: require('livr/lib/rules/string/min_length'),
max_length: require('livr/lib/rules/string/max_length'),
equal_to_field: require('livr/lib/rules/special/equal_to_field')
});
Validator.defaultAutoTrim(true);
// Anywhere in your app
const Validator = require('livr/lib/Validator');
See LIVR Specification and rules documentation for detailed documentation and list of supported rules.
Features:
JavaScript version extra features:
npm install livr
You can find prebuilt browser versions in "dist" folder (development/main.js - not minified development version with source maps, production/main.js - minified production version). Possible you will need some polyfills ("isInteger" etc) for older browsers.
Constructor creates validator objects. livr - validations rules. Rules description is available here - https://github.com/koorchik/LIVR
isAutoTrim - asks validator to trim all values before validation. Output will be also trimmed. if isAutoTrim is undefined(or null) than defaultAutoTrim value will be used.
alias - is a plain javascript object that contains: name, rules, error (optional).
LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({
name: 'valid_address',
rules: {
nested_object: {
country: 'required',
city: 'required',
zip: 'positive_integer'
}
}
});
Then you can use "valid_address" for validation:
{
address: 'valid_address';
}
You can register aliases with own errors:
LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule({
name: 'adult_age'
rules: [ 'positive_integer', { min_number: 18 } ],
error: 'WRONG_AGE'
});
All rules/aliases for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules/alias you like.
ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.
LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({
my_rule(arg1, arg2, arg3, ruleBuilders) {
// ruleBuilders - are rules from original validator
// to allow you create new validator with all supported rules
// const validator = new LIVR.Validator(livr).registerRules(ruleBuilders).prepare();
return (value, allValues, outputArr) => {
if (notValid) {
return 'SOME_ERROR_CODE';
} else {
}
};
}
});
Then you can use "my_rule" for validation:
{
name1: 'my_rule' // Call without parameters
name2: { 'my_rule': arg1 } // Call with one parameter.
name3: { 'my_rule': [arg1] } // Call with one parameter.
name4: { 'my_rule': [ arg1, arg2, arg3 ] } // Call with many parameters.
}
Here is "max_number" implemenation:
function maxNumber(maxNumber) {
return value => {
// We do not validate empty fields. We have "required" rule for this purpose
if (value === undefined || value === null || value === '') return;
// return error message
if (value > maxNumber) return 'TOO_HIGH';
};
}
LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules({ max_number: maxNumber });
All rules for the validator are equal. The validator does not distinguish "required", "list_of_different_objects" and "trim" rules. So, you can extend validator with any rules you like.
returns object containing all default ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.
Enables or disables automatic trim for input data. If is on then every new validator instance will have auto trim option enabled
List of useful utils for writing your rules (see source code)
Validates user input. On success returns validData (contains only data that has described validation rules). On error return false.
const validData = validator.validate(input);
if (validData) {
// use validData
} else {
const errors = validator.getErrors();
}
Returns errors object.
{
"field1": "ERROR_CODE",
"field2": "ERROR_CODE",
...
}
For example:
{
"country": "NOT_ALLOWED_VALUE",
"zip": "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER",
"street": "REQUIRED",
"building": "NOT_POSITIVE_INTEGER"
}
ruleBuilder - is a function reference which will be called for building single rule validator.
See "LIVR.Validator.registerDefaultRules" for rules examples.
alias - is a composite validation rule.
See "LIVR.Validator.registerAliasedDefaultRule" for rules examples.
returns object containing all ruleBuilders for the validator. You can register new rule or update existing one with "registerRules" method.
