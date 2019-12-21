LivingCSS

Parse comments in your CSS to generate a living style guide using Markdown, Handlebars, Polymer, and Prism syntax highlighter.

Installation

$ npm install --save livingcss

Demos

See the github page for an example of the default output of LivingCSS.

See FamilySearch.org Style Guide for an example of using LivingCSS with custom tags and a custom Handlebars template. This gist shows the gulpfile and Handlebars template used by the FamilySearch Style Guide.

Gulp

Use gulp-livingcss

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var livingcss = require ( 'gulp-livingcss' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/styles.css' ) .pipe(livingcss()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

Usage

var livingcss = require ( 'livingcss' ); livingcss( 'input.css' , 'styleguide' , options);

source - A file path, glob, or mixed array of both, matching files to be parsed to generate the style guide. Any file type can be used so long as it allows /** */ type comments.

type comments. dest - Directory to output the style guide HTML. Defaults to the current directory.

options - optional list of options.

How it works

LivingCSS parses JSDoc-like comments for documentation in order to create a living style guide. A documentation comment follows the following format.

What makes LivingCSS different than other tag-like comment parsers is that it does not try to impose a strict tag rule set. Instead, it defines a few basic tags for you to use, but any tag will be parsed so long as it follows the @tag {type} name - description format (where type, name, and description are all optional).

It also generates a JSON object of the parsed comments that can be used to generate style guides using other templating languages.

@tag {type} name - description - Any tag that follows this format will be parsed. The type, name, and description are all optional. If only the tag is defined, the description will be set to true . Multiple tags with the same name will be added as an array in the context object. If the type is {markdown} , the description will be parsed as markdown.

@section - Add a new section to the style guide. The @section tag can define the name of the section or the first line of the comment description will be used as the section name.

@sectionof - Add a section as a child of another section. There is no limit to the number of nested sections. If the section you are referencing is a child of another section, then the value of @sectionof must use all parent section names delimited by a period.

@page - Add a section to a page. Each unique page will output its own HTML file. Child sections will inherit the page of the parent. Defaults to index .

@example - Provide an example that will be displayed in the style guide. Can provide a type to change the language for code highlighting, and you can also provide a file path to be used as the example. See Prisms supported languages for valid types. NOTE: By default, the style guide only loads Prism markup (HTML) syntax highlighting. If you need another syntax language (use files for v1.6.0 ), you'll have to add it to the context.scripts array.

@code - Same as @example , but can be used to override the code output to be different than the example output. Useful if you need to provide extra context for the example that does not need to be shown in the code. If you need to use the @ symbol at the start of a newline (such as with @extend or @include in CSS preprocessors), use the HTML entity encoding @ , otherwise the parser will try to parse it as a tag.

@hideCode - Hide the code output of the example.

@doc - A file that defines the section name, description, example, or code. Useful if your section description needs to output HTML. The first heading of the file will be used as the section description if one is not defined. [ // ]: # "externalDoc.md" # Section Title This markdown file can define the `@section` name using a heading and the section description. Anything that is not an `@example` or `@code` code block will be added to the description of the section. ``` This code block will be part of the description. ``` ```html @example <p>This code block will be treated as the <code>@example</code> tag</p> ``` @code <p>This code block will be treated as the <code>@code</code> tag.</p> <p>You can use either the triple ticks or 4 spaces when defining the <code>@example</code> or <code>@code</code> blocks.</p> NOTE: Because @doc can provide a section name, the @section tag must come after the @doc tag, otherwise you will get an Unnamed Section error.

Options

loadcss - If the style guide should load the css files that were used to generate it. The style guide will not move the styles to the output directory but will merely link to the styles in their current directory (so relative paths from the styles still work). Defaults to true .

- If the style guide should load the css files that were used to generate it. The style guide will not move the styles to the output directory but will merely link to the styles in their current directory (so relative paths from the styles still work). Defaults to . minify - If the generated HTML should be minified. Defaults to false .

- If the generated HTML should be minified. Defaults to . preprocess - Function that will be called for every page right before Handlebars is called with the context object. The function will be passed the context object, the template, and the Handlebars object as parameters. Return false if you don't want the style guide to be generated using Handlebars, or return a Promise if you need to make asynchronous calls (reject the Promise to not use Handlebars). Use this function to modify the context object, add additional styles to the examples, or register Handlebars partials, helpers, or decorators.

- Function that will be called for every page right before Handlebars is called with the context object. The function will be passed the context object, the template, and the Handlebars object as parameters. Return false if you don't want the style guide to be generated using Handlebars, or return a Promise if you need to make asynchronous calls (reject the Promise to not use Handlebars). Use this function to modify the context object, add additional styles to the examples, or register Handlebars partials, helpers, or decorators. sortOrder - List of pages and their sections in the order they should be sorted. Any page or section not listed will be added to the end in the order encountered. Can be an array of page names to just sort pages, an array of objects with page names as keys and an array of section names as values to sort both pages and sections, or a mix of both. Names are case insensitive.

- List of pages and their sections in the order they should be sorted. Any page or section not listed will be added to the end in the order encountered. Can be an array of page names to just sort pages, an array of objects with page names as keys and an array of section names as values to sort both pages and sections, or a mix of both. Names are case insensitive. tags - Object of custom tag names to callback functions that are called when the tag is encountered. The tag, the parsed comment, the block object, the list of sections, the list of pages, and the file are passed as the this object to the callback function.

- Object of custom tag names to callback functions that are called when the tag is encountered. The tag, the parsed comment, the block object, the list of sections, the list of pages, and the file are passed as the object to the callback function. template - Path to the Handlebars template to use for generating the HTML. Defaults to the LivingCSS template template/template.hbs'.

livingcss([ 'input.css' , 'css/*.css' ], 'styleguide.html' , { loadcss : true , minify : true , preprocess : function ( context, template, Handlebars ) { context.title = 'My Awesome Style Guide' ; Handlebars.registerPartial( 'myPartial' , '{{name}}' ); }, sortOrder : [ { components : [ 'modals' , 'dropdowns' ] }, { modules : [ 'timeStamp' ] }, { atoms : [ 'buttons' , 'forms' , 'images' ], molecules : [ 'cards' ] }, [ 'organisms' , 'templates' ] ], tags : { color : function ( ) { var section = this .sections[ this .tag.description]; if (section) { section.colors = section.colors || []; section.colors.push({ name : this .tag.name, value : this .tag.type }); } } }, template : 'styleguide.hb' });

You can create your own tags to modify how the documentation is generated. Because most tags are automatically parsed for you, you shouldn't need to create custom tags very often. To create a custom tag, use the options.tags option.

A tag is defined as the tag name and a callback function that will be called when the tag is encountered. The current tag, the parsed comment, the block object, the list of sections, the list of pages, and the current file are passed as the this object to the callback function.

The comment is parsed using comment-parser, and the current tag and the parsed comment will follow the output returned by it. The block object is the current state of the comment, including the comments description, all parsed tags associated with the comment, and any other modifications done by other tags. The block object is also the object saved to the sections array when a section tag is used, and the pages array when a page tag is used.

For example, if you wanted to generate a color palette for your style guide, you could create a custom tag to add the color to a section.

livingcss( 'input.css' , 'styleguide.html' , { tags : { color : function ( ) { var section = this .sections[ this .tag.description]; if (section) { section.colors = section.colors || []; section.colors.push({ name : this .tag.name, value : this .tag.type }); } } } });

Context Object

Use the options.preprocess option to modify or use the context object before it is passed to Handlebars. The function will be passed the context object, the template, and the Handlebars object as parameters. Return false if you don't want the style guide to be generated using Handlebars, or return a Promise if you need to make asynchronous calls (reject the Promise to not use Handlebars). Use this function to modify the context object, add additional styles to the examples, or register Handlebars partials, helpers, or decorators.

livingcss( 'input.css' , 'styleguide.html' , { preprocess : function ( context, template, Handlebars ) { context.title = 'My Awesome Style Guide' ; Handlebars.registerPartial( 'myPartial' , '{{name}}' ); } });

allSections - List of all sections.

footerHTML - HTML content of the footer. Defaults to Style Guide generated with LivingCSS .

globalStylesheets - List of all CSS files to load in the <head> of the style guide.

menuButtonHTML - HTML content of the menu button. Defaults to ☰ Menu .

navbar - List of page links for linking pages together in the <header> navigation bar. Only set if there is more than one page defined.

pageOrder - List of page names in the order that they should be sorted.

pages - List of all pages and their sections. List will be sorted by options.sortOrder .

scripts - List of all JavaScript files to load at the end of the style guide.

sections - List all root sections (sections without a parent) for the page and their children. List will be sorted by options.sortOrder .

stylesheets - List of all CSS files to load in the examples of the style guide. If the options.loadcss option is set, this list will contain all CSS files used to generate the style guide. NOTE: files will only be referenced by their file path and will not be copied over to the output directory. This ensures any relative file paths to images and other CSS files still work.

title - Title of the style guide. Defaults to 'LivingCSS Style Guide'.

Using the context object in Handlebars

Let's say your comment looks like this:

This would generate a context object like so:

{ "sections" : [{ "name" : "Buttons" , "description" : "<p>A simple Button.</p>" , "example" : { "description" : "<button>Click me</button>" , "type" : "markup" }, "customTag" : "Hello World" }] }

Then in handlebars you would do this:

{{# each sections}} < h1 > {{name}} </ h1 > {{{description}}} < div > {{{example.description}}} </ div > < div > {{customTag}} </ div > {{/ each }}

Utility functions

LivingCSS has a few helpful utility functions that you can use in custom tags or in the options.preprocess function.