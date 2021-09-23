openbase logo
livewire-turbolinks

by livewire
0.1.4 (see all)

If you are using Turbolinks/Turbo AND Livewire on the same page, this plugin is required.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Livewire Turbolinks/Turbo Plugin

Livewire Version 1 supported Turbolinks internally. Livewire Version 2 has removed internal support and extracted it into this plugin.

The goal of this adapter is to provide full Turbolinks/Turbo support in Livewire. However, because certain current and future features may be incompatible, we've extracted this into a separate package with the goal of keeping Turbolinks expectations, bugs, and fixes, isolated and away from the core of Livewire.

To that end, there are loose plans to add a Turbolinks-esque set of functionality to Livewire itself, but there are no immediate plans.

For the forseeable future, this adapter will remain a valid option for Livewire users hoping to use Turbolinks in their apps.

Livewire Version Support

(Livewire version 1.x supports Turbolinks out of the box)

Livewire VersionTurbolinks/Turbo Plugin Version
2.x0.1.x

Installation

CDN

Include the CDN asset after @livewireScripts or <livewire:scripts> in your app's HTML:

Note: You MUST have either the data-turbolinks-eval="false" or data-turbo-eval="false" attributes added to the script tag (having both won't hurt).

    ...
    @livewireScripts
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/livewire/turbolinks@v0.1.x/dist/livewire-turbolinks.js" data-turbolinks-eval="false" data-turbo-eval="false"></script>
</body>

