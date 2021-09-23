If you are using Turbolinks/Turbo AND Livewire on the same page, this plugin is required.
Livewire Version 1 supported Turbolinks internally. Livewire Version 2 has removed internal support and extracted it into this plugin.
The goal of this adapter is to provide full Turbolinks/Turbo support in Livewire. However, because certain current and future features may be incompatible, we've extracted this into a separate package with the goal of keeping Turbolinks expectations, bugs, and fixes, isolated and away from the core of Livewire.
To that end, there are loose plans to add a Turbolinks-esque set of functionality to Livewire itself, but there are no immediate plans.
For the forseeable future, this adapter will remain a valid option for Livewire users hoping to use Turbolinks in their apps.
(Livewire version 1.x supports Turbolinks out of the box)
|Livewire Version
|Turbolinks/Turbo Plugin Version
|2.x
|0.1.x
Include the CDN asset after
@livewireScripts or
<livewire:scripts> in your app's HTML:
Note: You MUST have either the
data-turbolinks-eval="false"or
data-turbo-eval="false"attributes added to the script tag (having both won't hurt).
...
@livewireScripts
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/livewire/turbolinks@v0.1.x/dist/livewire-turbolinks.js" data-turbolinks-eval="false" data-turbo-eval="false"></script>
