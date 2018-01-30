User documentation is under http://nitoyon.github.io/livereloadx/.
This is developer documentation.
First, clone a git repo by running:
git clone git://github.com/nitoyon/livereloadx.git
cd livereloadx
Install dependant modules:
npm install
Check out
gh-pages branch if you wish to edit project page:
git new-workdir . gh-pages gh-pages
(ref) git-new-workdir, git-new-workdir-win
Run unit tests.
grunt mochaTest
Run jshint and unit tests.
grunt
Install Ruby and Jekyll:
gem install jekyll
Install dependant modules:
cd gh-pages
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli
Run
grunt.
grunt
Now open
http://localhost:35927/_site/ on your browser.