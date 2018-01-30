LiveReloadX

User documentation is under http://nitoyon.github.io/livereloadx/.

This is developer documentation.

Setting up a development environment

First, clone a git repo by running:

git clone git://github.com/nitoyon/livereloadx.git cd livereloadx

Install dependant modules:

npm install

Check out gh-pages branch if you wish to edit project page:

git new -workdir . gh-pages gh-pages

(ref) git-new-workdir, git-new-workdir-win

Running tests

Run unit tests.

grunt mochaTest

Run jshint and unit tests.

grunt

Edit project page

Install Ruby and Jekyll:

gem install jekyll

Install dependant modules:

cd gh-pages npm install npm install -g grunt-cli

Run grunt .

grunt

Now open http://localhost:35927/_site/ on your browser.

Related Projects