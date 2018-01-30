openbase logo
liv

livereloadx

by Kenichi Saita
0.3.10 (see all)

An implementation of the LiveReload 2.X server in Node.js

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LiveReloadX

Build Status

Edit & Reload

User documentation is under http://nitoyon.github.io/livereloadx/.

This is developer documentation.

Setting up a development environment

First, clone a git repo by running:

git clone git://github.com/nitoyon/livereloadx.git
cd livereloadx

Install dependant modules:

npm install

Check out gh-pages branch if you wish to edit project page:

git new-workdir . gh-pages gh-pages

(ref) git-new-workdir, git-new-workdir-win

Running tests

Run unit tests.

grunt mochaTest

Run jshint and unit tests.

grunt

Edit project page

Install Ruby and Jekyll:

gem install jekyll

Install dependant modules:

cd gh-pages
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli

Run grunt.

grunt

Now open http://localhost:35927/_site/ on your browser.

