An implementation of the LiveReload server in Node.js. It's an alternative to the graphical http://livereload.com/ application, which monitors files for changes and reloads your web browser.
You can use this by using the official browser extension or by adding JavaScript code to your page.
Install the LiveReload browser plugins by visiting http://help.livereload.com/kb/general-use/browser-extensions.
Note: Only Google Chrome supports viewing
file:/// URLS, and you have to specifically enable it. If you are using other browsers and want to use
file:/// URLs, add the JS code to the page as shown in the next section.
Once you have the plugin installed, start
livereload. Then, in the browser, click the LiveReload icon to connect the browser to the server.
Add this code:
<script>
document.write('<script src="http://' + (location.host || 'localhost').split(':')[0] +
':35729/livereload.js?snipver=1"></' + 'script>')
</script>
Note: If you are using a different port other than
35729 you will
need to change the above script.
You can run LiveReload two ways: using the CLI application or by writing your own server using the API.
To use livereload from the command line:
$ npm install -g livereload
$ livereload [path] [options]
To watch files in the current directory for changes and use the default extensions, run this command:
$ livereload
To watch files in another directory, specify its path:
$ livereload ~/website
The commandline options are
-p or
--port to specify the listening port
-d or
--debug to show debug messages when the browser reloads.
-e or
--exts to specify extentions that you want to observe. Example:
-e 'jade,scss'. Removes the default extensions.
-ee or
--extraExts to include additional extentions that you want to observe. Example:
-ee 'jade,scss'.
-x or
--exclusions to specify additional exclusion patterns. Example:
-x html, images/.
-u or
--usepolling to poll for file system changes. Set this to true to successfully watch files over a network.
-w or
--wait to add a delay (in miliseconds) between when livereload detects a change to the filesystem and when it notifies the browser.
-op or
--originalpath to set a URL you use for development, e.g 'http:/domain.com', then LiveReload will proxy this url to local path.
For example, to use a wait time and turn on debugging so you can see messages in your terminal, execute
livereload like this:
$ livereload -w 1000 -d
To turn on debugging and tell Livereload to only look at HTML files in the
public directory, run it like this:
$ livereload public/ -e 'html'
The file path can be at any place in the arguments. For example, you can put it at the end if you wish:
$ livereload -e 'html' public/
Finally, you can tell LiveReload to refresh the browser when specific filenames change. This is useful when there are files that don't have extensions, or when you want to exclude all HTML files except for
index.html throughout the project. Use the
-f or
--filesToReload option:
$ livereload -f 'index.html' public/
All changes to
index.html in any subdirectory will cause LiveReload to send the reload message.
To use the api within a project:
$ npm install livereload --save
Then, create a server and fire it up.
var livereload = require('livereload');
var server = livereload.createServer();
server.watch(__dirname + "/public");
You can also use this with a Connect server. Here's an example of a simple server
using
connect and a few other modules just to give you an idea:
var connect = require('connect');
var compiler = require('connect-compiler');
var static = require('serve-static');
var server = connect();
server.use(
compiler({
enabled : [ 'coffee', 'uglify' ],
src : 'src',
dest : 'public'
})
);
server.use( static(__dirname + '/public'));
server.listen(3000);
var livereload = require('livereload');
var lrserver = livereload.createServer();
lrserver.watch(__dirname + "/public");
You can then start up the server which will listen on port
3000.
The
createServer() method accepts two arguments.
The first are some configuration options, passed as a JavaScript object:
https is an optional object of options to be passed to https.createServer (if not provided,
http.createServer is used instead)
port is the listening port. It defaults to
35729 which is what the LiveReload extensions use currently.
exts is an array of extensions you want to observe. This overrides the default extensions of
[html
, css
, js
, png
, gif
, jpg
, php
, php5
, py
, rb
, erb
, coffee
].
extraExts is an array of extensions you want to observe. The default extensions are
[html
, css
, js
, png
, gif
, jpg
, php
, php5
, py
, rb
, erb
, coffee
].
applyCSSLive tells LiveReload to reload CSS files in the background instead of refreshing the page. The default for this is
true.
applyImgLive tells LiveReload to reload image files in the background instead of refreshing the page. The default for this is
true. Namely for these extensions: jpg, jpeg, png, gif
exclusions lets you specify files to ignore. By default, this includes
.git/,
.svn/, and
.hg/
originalPath Set URL you use for development, e.g 'http:/domain.com', then LiveReload will proxy this url to local path.
overrideURL lets you specify a different host for CSS files. This lets you edit local CSS files but view a live site. See http://feedback.livereload.com/knowledgebase/articles/86220-preview-css-changes-against-a-live-site-then-uplo for details.
usePolling Poll for file system changes. Set this to
true to successfully watch files over a network.
delay add a delay (in miliseconds) between when livereload detects a change to the filesystem and when it notifies the browser. Useful if the browser is reloading/refreshing before a file has been compiled, for example, by browserify.
noListen Pass as
true to indicate that the websocket server should not be started automatically. (useful if you want to start it yourself later)
The second argument is an optional
callback that will be sent to the LiveReload server and called for the
listening event. (ie: when the server is ready to start accepting connections)
Passing an array of paths or glob patterns will allow you to watch multiple directories. All directories have the same configuration options.
server.watch([__dirname + "/js", __dirname + "/css"]);
Command line:
$ livereload "path1, path2, path3"
originalPath option
You can map local CSS files to a remote URL. If your HTML file specifies live CSS files at
example.com like this:
<!-- html -->
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://domain.com/css/style.css">
</head>
Then you can tell livereload to substitute a local CSS file instead:
// server.js
var server = livereload.createServer({
originalPath: "http://domain.com"
});
server.watch('/User/Workspace/test');
Then run the server:
$ node server.js
When
/User/Workspace/test/css/style.css is modified, the stylesheet will be reloaded on the page.
If you're using
file:/// urls, make sure the browser extension is configured to access local files. Alternatively, embed the
livereload.js script on your page as shown in this README.
Your editor is most likely using a swapfile, and when you save, there's a split second where the existing file is deleted from the file system before the swap file is saved in its place. This happens with Vim. You can disable swapfiles in your editor, or you can add a slight delay to Livereload using the
-w option on the command line.
This library is implemented in CoffeeScript 1.x. It may eventually be converted to JavaScript, but because there are many projects that depend on this library, the conversion isn't a priority.
To build the distributable versions, run
npm run build.
Run
npm test to run the test suite.
Contributions welcome, but remember that this library is meant to be small and serve its intended purpose only. Before submitting a pull request, open a new issue to discuss your feature or bug. Please check all open and closed issues.
When submitting code, please keep commits small, and do not modify the README file. Commit both the Coffee and JS files.
filesToReload option to specify a list of filenames that should trigger the reload, rather than relying on extensions alone.
-f or
--filesToReload option with the command line tool to specifiy filenames that should trigger a reload.
-op or
--originalpath option with the command line tool instead of writing your own server.
Cakefile as Cake is no longer needed. Use
npm run tests and
npm run build instead.
chokidar dependency to 3.5.1
livereload-js dependency to 3.3.1
ws dependency to 7.4.3
cake tasks for building the project.
input message from clients
ws dependency to v6.2.1 to close security vulnerability
exts and
e options now replace the default extensions.
extraExts and
ee options to preserve the old behavior of adding extensions to watch.
server.on 'error' in your code to catch the "port in use" message gracefully. The CLI now handles this nicely as well.
watcher object is actually defined before attempting to close.
exts option. In the next version, extensions you specify on the command line will OVERRIDE the default extensions. We'll add a new option for adding your exts to the defaults.
noListen option
ws library
delay option
ws library
usePolling option
Older version history not kept.
Copyright (c) 2010-2021 Brian P. Hogan and Joshua Peek
Released under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for details.