A live reload server & client
Usage:
live-reload [<path>...] --port=somePort --delay=someDelay
Runs a live-reload server on the port. It listens to changes
on one or more paths and sends reload commands to any
browser connected to it.
If a delay is set then it will send the command once the
file has changed and the delay has elapsed. This is
useful if your changing many files at once and only
want to reload say 1s after all files have been written
to disk.
To connect a browser to a live-reload server simply add
<script src="localhost:somePort"></script> to your page
npm install live-reload