A live reload server & client

Docs

Usage : live-reload [<path>...] --port=somePort --delay=someDelay Runs a live-reload server on the port. It listens to changes on one or more paths and sends reload commands to any browser connected to it. If a delay is set then it will send the command once the file has changed and the delay has elapsed. This is useful if your changing many files at once and only want to reload say 1 s after all files have been written to disk. To connect a browser to a live-reload server simply add <script src= "localhost:somePort" ></script> to your page

Installation

npm install live-reload

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced