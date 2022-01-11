openbase logo
live-reload

by Jake Verbaten
1.1.0 (see all)

A live reload server & client

Popularity

Downloads/wk

150

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

live-reload

A live reload server & client

Docs

Usage:

  live-reload [<path>...] --port=somePort --delay=someDelay

    Runs a live-reload server on the port. It listens to changes
        on one or more paths and sends reload commands to any 
        browser connected to it.

    If a delay is set then it will send the command once the
        file has changed and the delay has elapsed. This is
        useful if your changing many files at once and only
        want to reload say 1s after all files have been written
        to disk.

    To connect a browser to a live-reload server simply add
        <script src="localhost:somePort"></script> to your page

Installation

npm install live-reload

Contributors

  • Raynos

MIT Licenced

