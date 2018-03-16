Creates a configurable offscreen live region.
$ npm install live-region --save
var liveRegion = new LiveRegion();
liveRegion.announce('Hello Fred');
This will create an offscreen live region:
<div role="log" aria-live="polite" aria-relevant="additions" aria-atomic="false"></div>
var LiveRegion = require('live-region');
var liveRegion = new LiveRegion();
var assertive = new LiveRegion({
ariaLive: 'assertive',
role: 'log',
ariaRelevant: 'all',
ariaAtomic: 'true'
});
ariaLive (String):
"polite" or
"assertive" - the desired value of the
aria-live attribute. Defaults to
"polite".
role (String):
"status",
"alert", or
"log" - the desired value of the
role attribute. Defaults to
"log".
ariaRelevant (String):
"additions",
"removals",
"text",
"all", or
"additions text" - the desired value of the
aria-relevant attribute. Defaults to
"additions".
ariaAtomic (String):
"true" or
"false" - the desired value of the
aria-atomic attribute. Defaults to
"false".
LiveRegion#announce
message (String): the message to be announced
expire (Number): the number of ms to wait before cleaning up the inserted message. This prevents the region from getting full of useless nodes. Defaults to
7000. NOTE: to prevent the announcements from expiring, set to
false.
region.announce('Hello Fred', 5e3);
LiveRegion#destroy
removes the live region DOM node inserted on initialization
region.destroy();