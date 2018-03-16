LiveRegion

Creates a configurable offscreen live region.

Installation

$ npm install live-region --save

Usage

var liveRegion = new LiveRegion(); liveRegion.announce( 'Hello Fred' );

This will create an offscreen live region:

< div role = "log" aria-live = "polite" aria-relevant = "additions" aria-atomic = "false" > </ div >

Browserify/Webpack/whatever bundler you use

var LiveRegion = require ( 'live-region' ); var liveRegion = new LiveRegion();

Configuration

var assertive = new LiveRegion({ ariaLive : 'assertive' , role : 'log' , ariaRelevant : 'all' , ariaAtomic : 'true' });

Options

ariaLive (String): "polite" or "assertive" - the desired value of the aria-live attribute. Defaults to "polite" .

(String): or - the desired value of the attribute. Defaults to . role (String): "status" , "alert" , or "log" - the desired value of the role attribute. Defaults to "log" .

(String): , , or - the desired value of the attribute. Defaults to . ariaRelevant (String): "additions" , "removals" , "text" , "all" , or "additions text" - the desired value of the aria-relevant attribute. Defaults to "additions" .

(String): , , , , or - the desired value of the attribute. Defaults to . ariaAtomic (String): "true" or "false" - the desired value of the aria-atomic attribute. Defaults to "false" .

Methods

@param message (String): the message to be announced

(String): the message to be announced @param expire (Number): the number of ms to wait before cleaning up the inserted message. This prevents the region from getting full of useless nodes. Defaults to 7000 . NOTE: to prevent the announcements from expiring, set to false .

region.announce( 'Hello Fred' , 5e3 );

removes the live region DOM node inserted on initialization