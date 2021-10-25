Enable Real-Time Co-Editing in Applications

Install

npm:

npm install live-editor

yarn:

yarn add live-editor

Start server

const { startServer } = require ( 'live-editor/server' ); const options = { enableFakeTokenApi : true , }; startServer(options);

Client

import { createEditorPromise, AuthMessage, } from 'live-editor/client' ; const AppId = '_LC1xOdRp' ; const WsServerUrl = `ws://localhost:9000` ; const user = { userId: ` ${ new Date ().valueOf()} ` , displayName: 'test user' , }; const options = { serverUrl: WsServerUrl, user, }; async function fakeGetAccessTokenFromServer ( userId: string , docId: string ): Promise < string > { const res = await fetch( `http://localhost:9000/token/ ${AppId} / ${docId} / ${userId} ` ); const ret = await res.json(); return ret.token; } const docId = 'my-test-doc-id-simple' ; ( async function loadDocument ( ) { const token = await fakeGetAccessTokenFromServer(user.userId, docId); const auth: AuthMessage = { appId: AppId, userId: user.userId, docId, token, permission: 'w' , }; const editor = await createEditorPromise( document .getElementById( 'editor' ) as HTMLElement, options, auth); console .log(editor); })();

react demo

react demo

Features

Real-Time co-editing.

Text style

heading

list (ordered / unordered)

checkbox

quoted text

text color and background color.

bold, italic, underline, strikethrough.

any custom style (any css style).

Inline objects

Link

Latex equations

Mentions

Custom inline object

Comment (Add comment to any text)

Blocks

Image, Video, Audio

Table

Webpage (YouTube videos, etc.)

Flowchart, Sequence Diagram, Class Diagram, etc. (mermaid)

Diagram (drawio)

Layout

Chart (by Chart.js)

Block state

locked / unlocked

marker highlighter

Editor Features