openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lit

lity

by Jan Sorgalla
2.4.1 (see all)

Lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Lightbox

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Lity

Lity is a ultra-lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox plugin which supports images, iframes and inline content out of the box.

Minified and gzipped, its total footprint weights about 3kB.

It requires jQuery or Zepto (with the callbacks, data, deferred and event modules).

Installation

All ready-to-use files are located in the dist/ directory.

Include the Lity javascript and css files and its dependencies in your HTML document:

<link href="dist/lity.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="vendor/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/lity.js"></script>

Lity can also be installed via Bower or npm.

Usage

Declarative

Add the data-lity attribute to <a> elements for which you want the links to be opened in a lightbox:

<a href="https://farm9.staticflickr.com/8642/16455005578_0fdfc6c3da_b.jpg" data-lity>Image</a>
<a href="#inline" data-lity>Inline</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSGBVzeBUbk" data-lity>iFrame Youtube</a>
<a href="https://vimeo.com/1084537" data-lity>iFrame Vimeo</a>
<a href="https://maps.google.com/maps?q=1600+Amphitheatre+Parkway,+Mountain+View,+CA" data-lity>Google Maps</a>

<div id="inline" style="background:#fff" class="lity-hide">
    Inline content
</div>

If you want to open another URI than defined in the href attribute, just add a data-lity-target with the URI:

<a href="/image.html" data-lity data-lity-target="/image-preview.jpg">Image</a>

Programmatic

The lity function can be either used directly to open URLs (or HTML) in a lightbox or as an event handler.

Lity lity(string target, [Object options, [, HTMLElement|$ opener]])

Arguments

  • target: The URL or HTML to open.
  • options: Options as an object of key-value pairs.
  • opener: The element which triggered opening the lightbox (if used as a event handler, this is automatically set to the element which triggered the event).

Return value

A Lity instance.

Example

// Open a URL or HTML in a lightbox
lity('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSGBVzeBUbk');
lity('<p>Some content to show...</p>');

// Bind as an event handler
$(document).on('click', '[data-my-lightbox]', lity);

The Lity instance

If you open a lightbox programmatically, the lity function returns a Lity instance you can use to interact with the lightbox.

The Lity instance is also passed as the second argument to the event handlers.

var instance = lity('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSGBVzeBUbk');

API

Lity.close

Closes the lightbox and returns a promise which resolves once the closing animation is finished.

instance.close().then(function() {
    console.log('Lightbox closed');
});

Lity.element

Returns the root HTML element.

var element = instance.element();

Lity.opener

Returns the HTML element which triggered opening the lightbox.

var opener = instance.opener();

Note: The value might be undefined if the lightbox has been opened programmatically and not by a click event handler and no opener argument was provided.

Lity.content

Returns the content HTML element.

var content = instance.content();

Note: The value is undefined while the content is loading.

Lity.options

Sets or returns options of the instance.

var allOptions = instance.options();

var template = instance.options('template');
instance.options('template', '<div>...</div>');

var closeOnEsc = instance.options('esc');
instance.options('esc', false);

Events

All events receive the Lity instance as the second argument.

Available events

lity:open

Triggered before the lightbox is opened.

$(document).on('lity:open', function(event, instance) {
    console.log('Lightbox opened');
});

lity:ready

Triggered when the lightbox is ready.

$(document).on('lity:ready', function(event, instance) {
    console.log('Lightbox ready');
});

lity:close

Triggered before the lightbox is closed.

$(document).on('lity:close', function(event, instance) {
    console.log('Lightbox closed');
});

lity:remove

Triggered when the closing animation is finished and just before the lightbox is removed from the DOM.

$(document).on('lity:remove', function(event, instance) {
    console.log('Lightbox removed');
});

lity:resize

Triggered when the instance is resized, usually when the user resizes the window.

$(document).on('lity:resize', function(event, instance) {
    console.log('Lightbox resized');
});

License

Copyright (c) 2015-2020 Jan Sorgalla. Released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use

If you're not using bootstrap, use Lity. It has its own CSS, but you can remove the default CSS with your own. Lity is very easy to use and customizable.

0

Alternatives

lig
lightgalleryA customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Buggy
mp
magnific-popupLight and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lig
lightbox2THE original Lightbox script (v2).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
fan
@fancyapps/fancyboxjQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sim
simplelightboxTouch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial