Little State Machine State management made super simple

✨ Features

Tiny with 0 dependency and simple (715B gzip)

Persist state by default ( sessionStorage or localStorage )

or ) Build with React Hooks

📦 Installation

npm install little-state-machine

🕹 API

🔗 StateMachineProvider

This is a Provider Component to wrapper around your entire app in order to create context.

<StateMachineProvider> <App /> </StateMachineProvider>

🔗 createStore

Function to initialize the global store, invoked at your app root (where <StateMachineProvider /> lives).

function log(store) { console.log(store); return store; } createStore( { yourDetail: { firstName: '', lastName: '' } // it's an object of your state }, { name?: string; // rename the store middleWares?: [ log ]; // function to invoke each action storageType?: Storage; // session/local storage (default to session) }, );

🔗 useStateMachine

This hook function will return action/actions and state of the app.

const { actions, state } = useStateMachine<T>({ updateYourDetail, });

💁‍♂️ Tutorial

Quick video tutorial on little state machine.

📖 Example

Check out the Demo.

import React from 'react'; import { StateMachineProvider, createStore, useStateMachine, } from 'little-state-machine'; createStore({ yourDetail: { name: '' }, }); function updateName(state, payload) { return { ...state, yourDetail: { ...state.yourDetail, ...payload, }, }; } function YourComponent() { const { actions, state } = useStateMachine({ updateName }); return ( <div onClick={() => actions.updateName({ name: 'bill' })}> {state.yourDetail.name} </div> ); } export default () => ( <StateMachineProvider> <YourComponent /> </StateMachineProvider> );

⌨️ Type Safety (TS)

You can create a global.d.ts file to declare your GlobalState's type.

Checkout the example.

import 'little-state-machine' ; declare module 'little-state-machine' { interface GlobalState { yourDetail: { name: string ; }; } }

import * as React from 'react'; import { createStore, useStateMachine, StateMachineProvider, GlobalState, } from 'little-state-machine'; createStore({ yourDetail: { name: '' }, }); const updateName = (state: GlobalState, payload: { name: string }) => ({ ...state, yourDetail: { ...state.yourDetail, ...payload, }, }); const YourComponent = () => { const { actions, state } = useStateMachine({ updateName }); return ( <div onClick={() => actions.updateName({ name: 'Kotaro' })}> {state.yourDetail.name} </div> ); }; const App = () => ( <StateMachineProvider> <YourComponent /> </StateMachineProvider> );

⚒ DevTool

DevTool component to track your state change and action.

import { DevTool } from 'little-state-machine-devtools'; <StateMachineProvider> <DevTool /> </StateMachineProvider>;

🖥 Browser Compatibility

Little State Machine supports all major browsers IE11 include !

If you run into issues, feel free to open an issue.

📋 Polyfill

Consider adding Object.entries() polyfill if you're wondering to have support for old browsers. You can weather consider adding snippet below into your code, ideally before your App.js file:

utils.[js|ts]

if (!Object.entries) { Object.entries = function (obj) { var ownProps = Object.keys(obj), i = ownProps.length, resArray = new Array(i); // preallocate the Array while (i--) resArray[i] = [ownProps[i], obj[ownProps[i]]]; return resArray; }; }

Or you can add core-js polyfill into your project and add core-js/es/object/entries in your polyfills.[js|ts] file.

