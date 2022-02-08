openbase logo
lsm

little-state-machine

by Bill
4.2.0 (see all)

📠 React custom hook for persist state management

Readme

Little State Machine - React Hooks for state management

Little State Machine

State management made super simple

npm downloads npm npm

✨ Features

  • Tiny with 0 dependency and simple (715B gzip)
  • Persist state by default (sessionStorage or localStorage)
  • Build with React Hooks

📦 Installation

$ npm install little-state-machine

🕹 API

🔗 StateMachineProvider

This is a Provider Component to wrapper around your entire app in order to create context.

<StateMachineProvider>
  <App />
</StateMachineProvider>

🔗 createStore

Function to initialize the global store, invoked at your app root (where <StateMachineProvider /> lives).

function log(store) {
  console.log(store);
  return store;
}

createStore(
  {
    yourDetail: { firstName: '', lastName: '' } // it's an object of your state
  },
  {
     name?: string; // rename the store
     middleWares?: [ log ]; // function to invoke each action
     storageType?: Storage; // session/local storage (default to session)
  },
);

🔗 useStateMachine

This hook function will return action/actions and state of the app.

const { actions, state } = useStateMachine<T>({
  updateYourDetail,
});

💁‍♂️ Tutorial

Quick video tutorial on little state machine.

📖 Example

Check out the Demo.

import React from 'react';
import {
  StateMachineProvider,
  createStore,
  useStateMachine,
} from 'little-state-machine';

createStore({
  yourDetail: { name: '' },
});

function updateName(state, payload) {
  return {
    ...state,
    yourDetail: {
      ...state.yourDetail,
      ...payload,
    },
  };
}

function YourComponent() {
  const { actions, state } = useStateMachine({ updateName });

  return (
    <div onClick={() => actions.updateName({ name: 'bill' })}>
      {state.yourDetail.name}
    </div>
  );
}

export default () => (
  <StateMachineProvider>
    <YourComponent />
  </StateMachineProvider>
);

⌨️ Type Safety (TS)

You can create a global.d.ts file to declare your GlobalState's type.

Checkout the example.

import 'little-state-machine';

declare module 'little-state-machine' {
  interface GlobalState {
    yourDetail: {
      name: string;
    };
  }
}

import * as React from 'react';
import {
  createStore,
  useStateMachine,
  StateMachineProvider,
  GlobalState,
} from 'little-state-machine';

createStore({
  yourDetail: { name: '' },
});

const updateName = (state: GlobalState, payload: { name: string }) => ({
  ...state,
  yourDetail: {
    ...state.yourDetail,
    ...payload,
  },
});

const YourComponent = () => {
  const { actions, state } = useStateMachine({
    updateName
  });

  return (
    <div onClick={() => actions.updateName({ name: 'Kotaro' })}>
      {state.yourDetail.name}
    </div>
  );
};

const App = () => (
  <StateMachineProvider>
    <YourComponent />
  </StateMachineProvider>
);

⚒ DevTool

DevTool component to track your state change and action.

import { DevTool } from 'little-state-machine-devtools';

<StateMachineProvider>
  <DevTool />
</StateMachineProvider>;

🖥 Browser Compatibility

Little State Machine supports all major browsers IE11 include !

If you run into issues, feel free to open an issue.

📋 Polyfill

Consider adding Object.entries() polyfill if you're wondering to have support for old browsers. You can weather consider adding snippet below into your code, ideally before your App.js file:

utils.[js|ts]

if (!Object.entries) {
  Object.entries = function (obj) {
    var ownProps = Object.keys(obj),
      i = ownProps.length,
      resArray = new Array(i); // preallocate the Array
    while (i--) resArray[i] = [ownProps[i], obj[ownProps[i]]];
    return resArray;
  };
}

Or you can add core-js polyfill into your project and add core-js/es/object/entries in your polyfills.[js|ts] file.

Sponsors

Thank you very much for those kind people with their sponsorship to this project.

@sayav @lemcii @washingtonsoares @lixunn @SamSamskies @peaonunes @wilhelmeek @iwarner @joejknowles @chris-gunawardena @Tymek @Luchanso @vcarel @gragland @tjshipe @krnlde @msutkowski @mlukaszczyk

