This repository has been archived and is not supported.

NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED

This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.

We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.

Actions you can take

We recommend you take the following action:

Review any configuration files used for build automation and make appropriate updates to remove or replace this project

Notify other members of your team and/or organization of this change

Notify your security team to help you evaluate alternative options

Forking and transition of ownership

For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.

If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.

Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.

Little Loader

A lightweight, IE8+ JavaScript loader that is actually tested...

... with a very narrow set of objectives:

Tested all the way down to IE8

all the way down to IE8 Reliably calls back after script loads

after script loads Captures script load errors down to IE8

down to IE8 Really, really small (clocking in at ~519 minified + gzipped bytes)

(clocking in at minified + gzipped bytes) ... and that's it!

We currently test:

Karma - Travis: PhantomJS, Firefox

Selenium - Travis: PhantomJS, Firefox

Selenium - Sauce Labs: Windows: Firefox, Chrome, IE8-11 Mac: Safari



Usage

Integration

Alone, little loader attaches to window._lload for loading your Javascript:

< script > window ._lload( "http://example.com/foo.js" , function ( err ) { } ); </ script >

If you use an AMD bundling tool (like RequireJS):

define([ "little-loader" ], function ( load ) { load( "http://example.com/foo.js" , function ( err ) { }); });

If you use a CommonJS bundling tool (like Webpack):

var load = require ( "little-loader" ); load( "http://example.com/foo.js" , function ( err ) { });

Calling

Little loader can be called in a number of ways:

load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" ); load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" , callback); load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" , callback, this ); load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" , { setup : setup, context : this }); load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" , { setup : setup, callback : callback, context : this }); load( "http://foo.com/foo.js" , { setup : setup, callback : callback }, this );

Installation

CDN

For the ready-to-use version from CDN, use

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/little-loader@VERSION/dist/little-loader.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/little-loader@VERSION/lib/little-loader.js" > </ script >

NPM

To include little-loader as part of your own build, first install from npm :

$ npm install

The library has a UMD wrapper and should work like any other AMD or CommonJS module with your favorite bundling tool (Webpack, RequireJS, etc.).

If you do not use a CommonJS or AMD loader tool, then little loader will be exposed as the window._lload variable.

Development

Development requires two installation steps:

$ npm install $ npm run install-dev

After that, run the full lint + tests:

$ npm run check

You can try out the live functional tests fixtures with our static server:

$ npm run server

and navigate to: http://127.0.0.1:3001/test/func/fixtures/

Tests

We run both Karma (client-side) and Selenium (functional) tests.

The Karma tests are faster and more flexible, but slightly "off" from real-world use because of their execution environment. We use Karma tests to kick the tires on our AMD and CommonJS abstractions and little, one-off use case scenarios.

The Selenium tests are slower and klunky, but they are the "real deal" executing little-loader in exactly the same manner as would be used on a real web page. We use Selenium to test a core set of fundamental use cases across all browsers in our matrix.

Parallel Local Tests

Our CI is setup with a specific optimized parallel workflow. To run parallel functional tests in development, here are some helper tasks...

Local Browsers

$ TEST_PARALLEL= true \ builder envs test -func-local \ --setup=setup-local \ --buffer \ '[ { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3030, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.phantomjs" }, { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3040, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.firefox" }, { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3050, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.chrome" } ]'

The TEST_PARALLEL flag indicates to not do in-test setup which would conflict with other test processes. We also rely on setting TEST_FUNC_PORT specifically to non-conflicting ports with at least 3 ports total from the starting number for the two separate static servers we run during tests.

Sauce Labs

To run Sauce Labs tests in parallel from a local machine, you'll need the sc binary, which can be force installed with:

$ SAUCE_CONNECT_DOWNLOAD_ON_INSTALL= true npm install sauce-connect-launcher

After this, the module is available at: node_modules/sauce-connect-launcher/sc/*/bin/sc

From there, you can invoke our helper local commands:

$ TEST_PARALLEL= true \ SAUCE_USERNAME=<INSERT_USERNAME> \ SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY=<INSERT_ACCESS_KEY> \ builder envs test -func-sauce \ --setup=setup-sauce \ --buffer \ '[ { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3030, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_8_Windows_2008_Desktop" }, { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3040, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_9_Windows_2008_Desktop" }, { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3050, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_10_Windows_2012_Desktop" } ]'

Releases

IMPORTANT - NPM: To correctly run preversion your first step is to make sure that you have a very modern npm binary:

$ npm install -g npm

First, you can optionally edit and commit the project history.

$ vim HISTORY.md $ git add HISTORY.md $ git commit -m "Update history for VERSION"

Now we're ready to publish. Choose a semantic update for the new version. If you're unsure, read about semantic versioning at http://semver.org/

$ npm version VERSION|major|minor|patch -m "Version %s - INSERT_REASONS"