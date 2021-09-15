NOTICE: SUPPORT FOR THIS PROJECT HAS ENDED
This projected was owned and maintained by Walmart. This project has reached its end of life and Walmart no longer supports this project.
We will no longer be monitoring the issues for this project or reviewing pull requests. You are free to continue using this project under the license terms or forks of this project at your own risk. This project is no longer subject to Walmart's bug bounty program or other security monitoring.
We recommend you take the following action:
For security reasons, Walmart does not transfer the ownership of our primary repos on Github or other platforms to other individuals/organizations. Further, we do not transfer ownership of packages for public package management systems.
If you would like to fork this package and continue development, you should choose a new name for the project and create your own packages, build automation, etc.
Please review the licensing terms of this project, which continue to be in effect even after decommission.
A lightweight, IE8+ JavaScript loader that is actually tested...
... with a very narrow set of objectives:
~519 minified + gzipped bytes)
We currently test:
Alone, little loader attaches to
window._lload for loading your Javascript:
<script>
window._lload("http://example.com/foo.js", function (err) {
// `err` is script load error.
// otherwise, foo.js is loaded!
}/*, [optional context (`this`) variable here] */);
</script>
If you use an AMD bundling tool (like RequireJS):
define(["little-loader"], function (load) {
load("http://example.com/foo.js", function (err) {
// ... your code ...
});
});
If you use a CommonJS bundling tool (like Webpack):
var load = require("little-loader");
load("http://example.com/foo.js", function (err) {
// ... your code ...
});
Little loader can be called in a number of ways:
// Load a script and don't worry about a callback
load("http://foo.com/foo.js");
// Load, then callback (and optionally with context.)
load("http://foo.com/foo.js", callback);
load("http://foo.com/foo.js", callback, this);
// Load, call `setup(script)` on the script tag before insertion, no callback
load("http://foo.com/foo.js", {
setup: setup, // setup(script)
context: this // (optional)
});
// Load, call `setup(script)` on the script tag before insertion, then
// callback with context (two ways)
load("http://foo.com/foo.js", {
setup: setup, // setup(script)
callback: callback, // callback(err)
context: this
});
load("http://foo.com/foo.js", {
setup: setup, // setup(script)
callback: callback // callback(err)
}, this);
For the ready-to-use version from CDN, use
<!-- Minified, production version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/little-loader@VERSION/dist/little-loader.min.js"></script>
<!-- Development version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/little-loader@VERSION/lib/little-loader.js"></script>
To include
little-loader as part of your own build, first install from
npm:
$ npm install --save little-loader
The library has a UMD wrapper and should work like any other AMD or CommonJS module with your favorite bundling tool (Webpack, RequireJS, etc.).
If you do not use a CommonJS or AMD loader tool, then little loader will be
exposed as the
window._lload variable.
Development requires two installation steps:
$ npm install
$ npm run install-dev
After that, run the full lint + tests:
$ npm run check
You can try out the live functional tests fixtures with our static server:
$ npm run server
and navigate to: http://127.0.0.1:3001/test/func/fixtures/
We run both Karma (client-side) and Selenium (functional) tests.
The Karma tests are faster and more flexible, but slightly "off" from real-world use because of their execution environment. We use Karma tests to kick the tires on our AMD and CommonJS abstractions and little, one-off use case scenarios.
The Selenium tests are slower and klunky, but they are the "real deal"
executing
little-loader in exactly the same manner as would be used on a
real web page. We use Selenium to test a core set of fundamental use cases
across all browsers in our matrix.
Our CI is setup with a specific optimized parallel workflow. To run parallel functional tests in development, here are some helper tasks...
Local Browsers
$ TEST_PARALLEL=true \
builder envs test-func-local \
--setup=setup-local \
--buffer \
'[ { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3030, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.phantomjs" },
{ "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3040, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.firefox" },
{ "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3050, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"local.chrome" }
]'
The
TEST_PARALLEL flag indicates to not do in-test setup which would conflict
with other test processes. We also rely on setting
TEST_FUNC_PORT specifically
to non-conflicting ports with at least 3 ports total from the starting number
for the two separate static servers we run during tests.
Sauce Labs
To run Sauce Labs tests in parallel from a local machine, you'll need the
sc
binary, which can be force installed with:
$ SAUCE_CONNECT_DOWNLOAD_ON_INSTALL=true npm install sauce-connect-launcher
After this, the module is available at:
node_modules/sauce-connect-launcher/sc/*/bin/sc
From there, you can invoke our helper local commands:
$ TEST_PARALLEL=true \
SAUCE_USERNAME=<INSERT_USERNAME> \
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY=<INSERT_ACCESS_KEY> \
builder envs test-func-sauce \
--setup=setup-sauce \
--buffer \
'[ { "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3030, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_8_Windows_2008_Desktop" },
{ "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3040, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_9_Windows_2008_Desktop" },
{ "TEST_FUNC_PORT": 3050, "ROWDY_SETTINGS":"sauceLabs.IE_10_Windows_2012_Desktop" }
]'
IMPORTANT - NPM: To correctly run
preversion your first step is to make
sure that you have a very modern
npm binary:
$ npm install -g npm
First, you can optionally edit and commit the project history.
$ vim HISTORY.md
$ git add HISTORY.md
$ git commit -m "Update history for VERSION"
Now we're ready to publish. Choose a semantic update for the new version. If you're unsure, read about semantic versioning at http://semver.org/
$ npm version VERSION|major|minor|patch -m "Version %s - INSERT_REASONS"
Now
postversion will push to git and publish to NPM.