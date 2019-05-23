openbase logo
lit

lithe

by xiaojue
0.3.6

A browser-side script loader,compatible with the de facto standards(NodeJS/CommonJS).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Lithe

Build Status 依赖模块状态

A browser-side script loader,compatible with the de facto standards(NodeJS/CommonJS). It's very simple and small,only 2.7kb gzipped.

If you use Gruntjs to build your project , you can use grunt-lithe

You can use bower manage modules Easier.

Chinese Documentation 中文文档

Installation

$ npm install lithe -g
$ git clone https://github.com/litheModule/lithe
$ cd lithe
$ npm install -d

command tools

$ lithe 

  Usage: lithe [options] [command]

  Commands:

    build <source> <target> build source to target
    compress <source> <target> compress source to target
    getpackage <source> <target> get source requires to target package

  Options:

    -h, --help           output usage information
    -V, --version        output the version number
    -c, --config <path>  set the config file,it will be return alias and basepath

public api for browser

define

//path/to/file.js
define('path/to/file',function(require,exports,module){
  var file = 'path/to/file.js';
  exports.filename = 'file.js';
  exports.filedir = 'path/to/';
  /**
   * module.exports = {
   *    filename:'file.js',
   *    filedir:'path/to'
   * };
   */
});

require

//path/to/app.js
define('path/to/app',function(require,exports,module){
  var file = require('path/to/file');
  console.log(file.filename); //file.js
  console.log(file.filedir) //path/to
  module.exports = 'i am app.js';
});

lithe.use

//anywhere
lithe.use('path/to/app',function(app){
    console.log(app); // i am app.js
});
//or
lithe.use('a.js','b.js',function(a,b){
  //a and b has required;
});

config

define('config',function(require,exports,module){
   module.exports = {
      //it will replace the real BASEPATH
      basepath:'http://localhost/debug/path', 
      //logogram
      alias:{
        'app':'path/to/app',
        'file':'path/to/file',
        //Relative directory proxy
        'UI':'../'
      }
   };
});

define('someOtherJs',function(){
  var app = require('app'),
  file = require('file');
});

public api for node

//npm install lithe
var lithe = require('lithe'),
tool = lithe.tool,
hfs = lithe.hfs,
options = tool.options;

options.basepath = 'your project base dir';
options.uglifyPath = 'your uglifyjs dir';
options.alias = {}; //your short alias config

tool.findJsAllrequires([filepath])

var requires = tool.findJsAllrequires('../app.js');
//app.js's requires are findout and alias will be replaced

tool.concatFile([files],[target])

tool.concatFile(['/path/to/file1.js','/path/to/file2.js'],'/path/to/file1&file2.js');
//file1 and file2 will be merger

tool.uglifyJs([filepath],[target])

tool.uglifyJs('/path/to/file1&file2.js','path/to/file1&file2-min.js');
//Equivalent uglifyjs --reserved-names require -o path/to/file1&file2-min.js /path/to/file1&file2.js

hfs.cpdirSync([sourceDir],[targetDir])

hfs.cpdirSync('/path/to/dir1','/path/to/dir2');
//copy the folder by sync,if targetDir not exist it will be created.
//.git and .svn will be continue.

hfs.delSync([path])

hfs.delSync('/path/to/dir');
hfs.delSync('/path/to/file');
//del the folder or file sync
//.git and .svn will be continue.

hfs.mkdirSync([target])

hfs.mkdirSync('/path/dir')
//if the '/path' folder not exist,it will be created.

hfs.walk([path],[callback],[options])

hfs.walk('/path/',function(files){
    console.log(files); 'return path folder all js files';    
},{
    filter:function(file){
      if (path.extname(el).indexOf('.js') > - 1) return true;
    }
});
//it's worked sync

hfs.writeFileSync([filepath],[data],[encoding = utf8])

hfs.writeFileSync('/path/file',"abcd");
//if path folder not exist,it will be created.

How to deploy in the web browser？

<script src="lithe.js"
        data-config="config.js"
        data-path="http://domain.com/"
        data-debug="true"
        data-main="app.js">
</script>

License

BSD license

