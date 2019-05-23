Lithe

A browser-side script loader,compatible with the de facto standards(NodeJS/CommonJS). It's very simple and small,only 2.7kb gzipped.

If you use Gruntjs to build your project , you can use grunt-lithe

You can use bower manage modules Easier.

Chinese Documentation 中文文档

Installation

$ npm install lithe -g $ git clone https://github.com/litheModule/lithe $ cd lithe $ npm install -d

$ lithe Usage: lithe [options] [ command ] Commands: build < source > <target> build source to target compress < source > <target> compress source to target getpackage < source > <target> get source requires to target package Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -c, --config <path> set the config file,it will be return alias and basepath

public api for browser

define

define( 'path/to/file' , function ( require,exports,module ) { var file = 'path/to/file.js' ; exports.filename = 'file.js' ; exports.filedir = 'path/to/' ; });

require

define( 'path/to/app' , function ( require,exports,module ) { var file = require ( 'path/to/file' ); console .log(file.filename); console .log(file.filedir) module .exports = 'i am app.js' ; });

lithe.use( 'path/to/app' , function ( app ) { console .log(app); }); lithe.use( 'a.js' , 'b.js' , function ( a,b ) { });

config

define( 'config' , function ( require,exports,module ) { module .exports = { basepath : 'http://localhost/debug/path' , alias :{ 'app' : 'path/to/app' , 'file' : 'path/to/file' , 'UI' : '../' } }; }); define( 'someOtherJs' , function ( ) { var app = require ( 'app' ), file = require ( 'file' ); });

public api for node

var lithe = require ( 'lithe' ), tool = lithe.tool, hfs = lithe.hfs, options = tool.options; options.basepath = 'your project base dir' ; options.uglifyPath = 'your uglifyjs dir' ; options.alias = {};

var requires = tool.findJsAllrequires( '../app.js' );

tool.concatFile([ '/path/to/file1.js' , '/path/to/file2.js' ], '/path/to/file1&file2.js' );

tool.uglifyJs( '/path/to/file1&file2.js' , 'path/to/file1&file2-min.js' );

hfs.cpdirSync( '/path/to/dir1' , '/path/to/dir2' );

hfs.delSync( '/path/to/dir' ); hfs.delSync( '/path/to/file' );

hfs.mkdirSync( '/path/dir' )

hfs.walk( '/path/' , function ( files ) { console .log(files); 'return path folder all js files' ; },{ filter : function ( file ) { if (path.extname(el).indexOf( '.js' ) > - 1 ) return true ; } });

hfs.writeFileSync( '/path/file' , "abcd" );

How to deploy in the web browser？

< script src = "lithe.js" data-config = "config.js" data-path = "http://domain.com/" data-debug = "true" data-main = "app.js" > </ script >

License

BSD license