A browser-side script loader,compatible with the de facto standards(NodeJS/CommonJS). It's very simple and small,only 2.7kb gzipped.
If you use Gruntjs to build your project , you can use grunt-lithe
You can use bower manage modules Easier.
Chinese Documentation 中文文档
$ npm install lithe -g
$ git clone https://github.com/litheModule/lithe
$ cd lithe
$ npm install -d
$ lithe
Usage: lithe [options] [command]
Commands:
build <source> <target> build source to target
compress <source> <target> compress source to target
getpackage <source> <target> get source requires to target package
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <path> set the config file,it will be return alias and basepath
//path/to/file.js
define('path/to/file',function(require,exports,module){
var file = 'path/to/file.js';
exports.filename = 'file.js';
exports.filedir = 'path/to/';
/**
* module.exports = {
* filename:'file.js',
* filedir:'path/to'
* };
*/
});
//path/to/app.js
define('path/to/app',function(require,exports,module){
var file = require('path/to/file');
console.log(file.filename); //file.js
console.log(file.filedir) //path/to
module.exports = 'i am app.js';
});
//anywhere
lithe.use('path/to/app',function(app){
console.log(app); // i am app.js
});
//or
lithe.use('a.js','b.js',function(a,b){
//a and b has required;
});
define('config',function(require,exports,module){
module.exports = {
//it will replace the real BASEPATH
basepath:'http://localhost/debug/path',
//logogram
alias:{
'app':'path/to/app',
'file':'path/to/file',
//Relative directory proxy
'UI':'../'
}
};
});
define('someOtherJs',function(){
var app = require('app'),
file = require('file');
});
//npm install lithe
var lithe = require('lithe'),
tool = lithe.tool,
hfs = lithe.hfs,
options = tool.options;
options.basepath = 'your project base dir';
options.uglifyPath = 'your uglifyjs dir';
options.alias = {}; //your short alias config
var requires = tool.findJsAllrequires('../app.js');
//app.js's requires are findout and alias will be replaced
tool.concatFile(['/path/to/file1.js','/path/to/file2.js'],'/path/to/file1&file2.js');
//file1 and file2 will be merger
tool.uglifyJs('/path/to/file1&file2.js','path/to/file1&file2-min.js');
//Equivalent uglifyjs --reserved-names require -o path/to/file1&file2-min.js /path/to/file1&file2.js
hfs.cpdirSync('/path/to/dir1','/path/to/dir2');
//copy the folder by sync,if targetDir not exist it will be created.
//.git and .svn will be continue.
hfs.delSync('/path/to/dir');
hfs.delSync('/path/to/file');
//del the folder or file sync
//.git and .svn will be continue.
hfs.mkdirSync('/path/dir')
//if the '/path' folder not exist,it will be created.
hfs.walk('/path/',function(files){
console.log(files); 'return path folder all js files';
},{
filter:function(file){
if (path.extname(el).indexOf('.js') > - 1) return true;
}
});
//it's worked sync
hfs.writeFileSync('/path/file',"abcd");
//if path folder not exist,it will be created.
<script src="lithe.js"
data-config="config.js"
data-path="http://domain.com/"
data-debug="true"
data-main="app.js">
</script>
BSD license