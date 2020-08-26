I've reached a point, in pure js projects, at which refactoring code gets too risky. It's far too easy to introduce subtle bugs in pure js code, just with a typo. After hours lost debugging js code. You end up fearing to alter code that's already tested. I needed a tool to ease up javascript production for large projects, catching common errors in the compilation phase, to avoid long debugging hours.
Good Start: By migrating a few projects to LiteScript I've found bugs lurking in js code I thought was bug-free. Also with LiteScript I found myself coding faster, fearless, trusting LiteScript compiler to catch typos and object misuse.
I wanted to have a "easy-to-hack-on" compiler to be able to alter and adjust the language itself, and also to be able to add several "compile-to" backends. Parsing by PEGs makes the compiler "easy to hack on".
LiteScript is literate (based on the idea of Literate CoffeeScript).
You write code and documentation on the same file, using Github flavored Markdown syntax.
Code blocks, denoted by four spaces of indentation after a blank line, are treated as code. Every other line not indented at least 4 spaces, is considered Markdown and treated as comments by the compiler, with some exceptions.
The exception are: MarkDown Titles (###, ####, #####) introducing classes, methods and functions.
This exception exists to allow markdown titles to act as block starters (class, function, method), and then keep literate markdown comment paragraphs inside classes and functions. Comments, if left outside the class or function, tend to get detached from their code on reorganizations. Anything else not indented 4 spaces is a literate comment, Github flavor MarkDown syntax.
This is an example of some class, the title above is CODE, because
the title line start with
### Public Class. This text is not code. This is a comment paragraph,
which explains the class usage, and, because its location,
has high chances of still be attached to the class after code refactorings.
Now let's write the class body (code)
name
this.name = name
print "Hello! I'm #{.name}"
Now test the class
var a = new Agent('the README')
a.hello
Since LiteScript is literate, you can run this README, and see the above example in action.
do:
sudo npm install -g litescript
git clone https://github.com/luciotato/LiteScript
cd LiteScript
lite -v 0 -run README.md
> Hello! I'm the README
OK, now you can:
Go cowboy-style, get hands-on and try it online, go to LiteScript Online Playground
Be more academic, and read the LiteScript Grammar (it is also the code)
Continue reading the highlights at /doc
Install and start enjoying
LiteScript can also be compiled-to-c (beta in version 0.8.5)
when compiled-to-C, the LiteScript compiler itself runs 5x-7x faster.
See: [Self-Compiling LiteScript, 7x performance gain] (doc/self-compiling-LiteScript.md)
In order to measure performance gains when compiling-to-c, I've "translated" the parser from UglifyJS into LiteScript code, and then compiled the LS code to-js and to-c
parsing of:
jquery-1.11.1.js + Underscore.js 1.6.0 + AngularJS 366 KiB
|source code
|target/generated
|parse time
|relative to base
|Original Uglify2 parse.js
|430 ms
|base
|LiteScript code
|compile-to-js
|450 ms
|+20 ms, 5% slower
|LiteScript code
|compile-to-c
|150 ms
|2.5 times faster !!
Uglify2.JS parser "translated" to LiteScript and compiled-to-c, runs 2.5 times faster
See: https://github.com/luciotato/UglifyLS
sudo npm install -g litescript
See Development Environment below for tools installation.
Primary usage is from the command line, to compile a project or to run a script:
To compile a project:
lite mainModule.lite.md
To run a script:
lite -run script.lite.md
-r, -run compile & run .lite.md file
-o dir output dir. Default is 'out'
-b, -browser compile for a browser environment (window instead of global, no process, etc)
-v, -verbose verbose level, default is 1 (0-2)
-w, -warning warning level, default is 1 (0-1)
-comments comment level on generated files, default is 1 (0-2)
-version print LiteScript version & exit
Advanced options:
-es6, --harmony used with -run, uses node --harmony
-s, -single compile single file. do not follow import/require() calls
-nm, -nomap do not generate sourcemap
-noval skip name validation
-d, -debug enable full compiler debug log file at 'out/debug.log'
-run -debug when -run used with -debug, launch compiled file with: node --debug-brk
It's very useful to have syntax coloring to try a new language. This is what I use:
{
"working_dir": "$project_path",
"cmd": ["sh","build-lite.sh"],
"file_regex": "([\\w./_-]+?):([0-9]+):?([0-9]+)?(.*)?"
}
Install a code example
git clone https://github.com/luciotato/LiteScript-reception-demo.git
Once you have all that, with Sublime, "open folder" for example:
~/litescript_reception_demo/webServer/source, then open "BareWebServer.lite.md".
This is a higly recommendable environment to be productive with the language.
If you have a windows box, the better option is to install Linux on Virtual Box. Node.js works on windows, but some other very useful tools do not work smoothly on windows (like node-inspector). Go now and download "Virtual Box". After installing "Virtual Box" try http://www.debian.org/distrib/netinst and continue from there until you reach the above configuration.
LiteScript is written in LiteScript, every new version must be able to compile itself to be ready for release. LiteScript is a real-use case of a heavy, server run, text processing, class based program written in LiteScript.
Now (v0.8.5) LiteScript compiler can compile itelf to C, creating a c-based LiteScript compiler which runs 5x-7x times faster than its .js counterpart.
A proof-of-concept project, to measure performance increases from:
1) pure js hand-optimized code (Uglify2.JS parser)
2) the same code "translated" to LiteScript and compiled-to-js
3) the previous LiteScript code compiled-to-c
see: UglifyLS
Its a single page browser app. It downloads the entire LiteScript compiler (not minified) and fetch example LiteScript code via AJAX, then compile on the browser presenting a side-by-side view of LiteScript and generated Javascript (via ace editor).
The repository includes a "BareBones Minimal WebServer", also written in LiteScript, so you can git clone and host-it locally, being then a combination of LiteScript generated Server App and Browser App.
This project has a minimal "Document.interface.md" for the DOM and also minimals "jQuery.interface.md" and "ace.interface.md"
Note: The "Document.interface.md" and "jQuery.interface.md" are partial and incomplete. Patches are welcomed.
Its a web app prototype for IPAD we were commisioned to do. In order to test LiteScript with real-world code, I've ported it from pure browser javascript to node.js-LiteScript(server)-LiteScript(browser)
The repository includes again a "BareBones Minimal WebServer", also written in LiteScript, which simulates a database access.
You must clone it and host it locally to test it.
The LiteScript compiler is written in LiteScript.
As a result, a previous version of the compiler is used to to develop and compile a newer -unstable- version.
Check the /devel/source dir for the latests sources.
Once the new liteCompiler version passes all tests and can compile itself, it's ready for release.
See also: [Self-Compiling LiteScript] (doc/self-compiling-LiteScript.md)