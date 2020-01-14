Write your code anywhere and in any order with as much explanation as you like. literate-programming will weave it all together to produce your project.
This is a modificaiton of and an implementation of Knuth's Literate Programming technique. It is perhaps most in line with noweb.
It uses markdown as the basic document format with the code to be weaved together being markdown code blocks. GitHub flavored code fences can also be used to demarcate code blocks. In particular, commonmark is the spec that the parsing of the markdown is used. Anything considered code by it will be considered code by literate programming.
This processing does not care what language(s) your are programming in. But it may skew towards more useful for the web stack.
This is the core library that is used as a module. See -cli for the command line client. The full version has a variety of useful standard plugins ("batteries included").
This requires node.js and npm to be installed. See nvm for a recommend installation of node; it allows one to toggle between different versions. This has been tested on node.js .10, .12, and io.js. It is basic javascript and should work pretty much on any javascript engine.
Then issue the command:
npm install literate-programming-lib
Since this is the library module, typically you use the client version install and do not install the lib directly. If you are hacking with modules, then you already know that you will want this in the package.json file.
You can use
Folder = require('literate-programming-lib'); to get
a constructor that will create what I think of as a folder.
The folder will handle all the documents and scopes and etc.
To actually use this library (as opposed to the command line client), you need to establish how it fetches documents and tell it how to save documents. An example is below. If you just want to compile some documents, use the command line client and ignore this. Just saying the following is not pretty. At least, not yet!
The thing to keep in mind is that this library is structured around events using my event-when library. The variable gcd is the event emitter (dispatcher if you will).
var fs = require('fs');
var Folder = require('literate-programming-lib');
var folder = new Folder();
var gcd = folder.gcd;
var colon = folder.colon;
gcd.on("need document", function (rawname) {
var safename = colon.escape(rawname);
fs.readfile(rawname, {encoding:'utf8'}, function (err, text) {
if (err) {
gcd.emit("error:file not found:" + safename);
} else {
folder.newdoc(safename, text);
}
});
});
gcd.on("file ready", function(text, evObj) {
var filename = evObj.pieces[0];
fs.writefile(filename, text);
});
gcd.emit("need document:first.md");
This last line should start the whole chain of compilation with first.md being read in and then any of its files being called, etc., and then any files to save will get saved.
The reason the lib does not have this natively is that I separated it out
specifically to avoid requiring file system access. Instead you can use any kind of
function that provides text, or whatever. It should be fine to also use
folder.newdoc directly on each bit of text as needed; everything will
patiently wait until the right stuff is ready. I think.
Note that live code can be run from a literate program as well. So be careful!
Let's give a quick example of what a sample text might look like.
# Welcome
So you want to make a literate program? Let's have a program that outputs
all numbers between 1 to 10.
Let's save it in file count.js
[count.js](#Structure "save:")
## Structure
We have some intial setup. Then we will generate the array of numbers. We
end with outputting the numbers.
var numarr = [], start=1, end = 11, step = 1;
_"Loop"
_"Output"
## Output
At this point, we have the array of numbers. Now we can join them with a
comma and output that to the console.
console.log("The numbers are: ", numarr.join(", ") );
## Loop
Set the loop up and push the numbers onto it.
var i;
for (i = start; i < end; i += step) {
numarr.push(i);
}
A full example of a literate program is lp.md in this repository. It compiles to this library.
A literate program is a markdown document with some special conventions.
The basic idea is that each header line (regardless of level, either atx # or seText underline ) demarcates a full block. Code blocks within a full block are the bits that are woven together.
Each code block can contain whatever kind of code, but there is a primary special syntax.
_"Block name" This tells the compiler to compile the block with "Block
name" and then replace the
_"Block name" with that code.
Note the the allowed quotes are double, single, and backtick. Matching types are expected. And yes, it is useful to have three different types.
The full syntax is something of the form
_"scope name::block name:minor block name | cmd arg 1, arg 2 | cmd2 |cmd3 ..."
where the scope name allows us to refer to other documents (or artificial
common scopes) and the commands run the output of one to the input of the
other, also taking in arguments which could they themselves be block
substitutions.
Note that one can also backslash escape the underscore. To have multiple
escapes (to allow for multiple compiling), one can use
\#_" where the number
gets decremented by one on each compile and, when it is compiled with a 0 there,
the sub finally gets run.
A block of the form
_":first" would look for a minor block, i.e., a block
that has been created by a switch directive. See next section.
One can also visually hide parts of the document, without it being hidden to
the compiler, by using html comments. If the start of a line is
<!--+ then
it will strip that and the next occurrence of
--> before doing the markdown
compiling.
A directive is a command that interacts with external input/output. Just about every literate program has at least one save directive that will save some compiled block to a file.
The syntax for the save directive is
[file.ext](#name-the-heading "save: encoding | pipe commands")
where
file.ext is the name of the file to save to
name-the-heading is the heading of the block whose compiled version is being saved.
Spaces in the heading get converted to dashes for id linking purposes. Colons can be used
to reference other scopes and/or minor blocks. In particular,
#:jack will
refernce the
jack minor in the current heading block where the save
directive is located.
save: is there to say this is the directive to save a file
encoding is any valid encoding of
iconv-lite.
This is relevant more in the command line module, but is here as the save
directive is here.
pipe commands optional commands to process the text before saving. See
next section.
For other directives, what the various parts mean depends, but it is always
[some](#stuff "dir: whatever")
where the
dir should be replaced with a directive name. If dir is absent,
but the colon is there, then this demarcates a minor block start.
One can also use pipes to pipe the compiled text through a command to do
something to it. For example,
_"Some JS code | jshint" will take the code
in block
some JS code and pipe it into the jshint command which can be a
thin wrapper for the jshint module and report errors to the console.
That command would then return the text in an untouched fashion. We can also use
pipe commands to modify the text.
Commands can be used in block substitutions, minor block directive switches, and
other directives that are setup to use them such as the save and out directive:
[code.js](#some-js-code "save: | jstidy) will tidy up the code
before storing it in the file
code.js.
If you want your own directive to process pipes, see the save directive in
lp.md. Pay particular attention to the "process" and "deal with start" minor
blocks. The functionality of pipe parsing is in the
doc.pipeParsing command,
but there are events that need to be respected in the setup.
Commands take arguments separated by commas and commands end with pipes or the block naming quote. One can also use a named code block as an argument, using any of the quote marks (same or different as surround block name). To escape commas, quotes, pipes, underscores, spaces (spaces get trimmed from the beginning and ending of an argument), newlines, one can use a backslash, which also escapes itself. Note that the commonmark parser will escape all backslash-punctuation combinations outside of code blocks. So you may need a double backslash in directive command pipings.
You can also use
\n to pu ta newline in line or
\u... where the ... is a
unicode codepoint per JavaScript spec implemented by string.fromcodepoint.
Finally, you can use distinct code blocks within a full block. If you simply have multiple code blocks with none of the switching syntax below, then they will get concatenated into a single code block.
You can also switch to have what I call minor blocks within a main heading. This is mainly used for small bits that are just pushed out of the way for convenience. A full heading change is more appropriate for something that merits separate attention.
To create a minor block, one can either use a link of the form
[code name]() or
[code name](#whatever ":|cmd ...") Note this is a bit of a break from
earlier versions in which a link on its own line would create a minor block. Now it is
purely on the form and not on placement.
Example: Let's say in heading block
### Loopy we have
[outer loop]()
Then it will create a code block that can be referenced by
_"Loopy:outer loop".
Note: If the switch syntax is
[](#... ":|...") then this just transforms
whatever is point to in href using the pipe commands. That is, it is not a
switch, but fills in a gap for main blocks not having pipe switch syntax. The
key is the empty link text.
One use of minor blocks is as a templating mechanism.
## Top
After the first compile, the numbers will be decremented, but the blocks
will not be evaluated.
\1_":first"
\2_":second"
\1_":final"
This is now a template. We could use it as
[jack](# "store:| compile basic ")
[happy.txt](#jack "save:| compile great")
[sad.txt](# "save:| compile basic | compile grumpy")
# Basic
[first]()
Greetings and Salutations
[final]()
Sincerely,
Jack
# Great
[second]()
You are great.
# Grumpy
[second]()
You are grumpy.
# Middle
[second]()
You are okay.
## Another
\_":first"
\_"$2:second"
\_":final"
[middle.txt](# "save:| sub $2, middle | compile basic")
This would produce the files:
happy.txt
Greetings and Salutations
You are great.
Sincerely,
Jack
sad.txt
Greetings and Salutations
You are grumpy.
Sincerely,
Jack
middle.txt
Greetings and Salutations
You are okay.
Sincerely,
Jack
Note that you need to be careful about feeding in the escaped commands into other parsers. For example, I was using Pugs to generate HTML structure and then using this templating to inject content (using markdown). Well, Pugs escapes quotes and this was causing troubles. So I used backticks to delimit the block name instead of quotes and it worked fine. Be flexible.
You can have your code in any order you wish.
You can separate out flow control from the processing. For example,
if (condition) {
_"Truth"
} else {
_"Beauty"
}
The above lets you write the if/else statement with its logic and put the
code in the code blocks
truth and
beauty. This can help keep one's
code to within a single screenful per notion.
You can write code in the currently live document that has no effect, put in ideas in the future, etc.
You can "paste" multiple blocks of code using the same block name. This is like DRY, but the code does get repeated for the computer. You can also substitute in various values in the substitution process so that code blocks that are almost the same but with different names can come from the same root structure.
You can put distracting data checks/sanitation/transformations into another block and focus on the algorithm without the use of functions (which can be distracting).
You can process the blocks in any fashion you want. So for example, to create a JSON object, one could use a simpler setup appropriate for the particular data and then transform it into JSON. It's all good.
This brings DSL and grunt power, written in the same place as your code. It is really about coding up an entire project.
Getting the length of functions right is difficult. Too short functions, and boilerplate and redirection becomes quite the bother. Too long, and it is hard to understand what all a function is doing. Too long and we lose composability. Too short, the chain of composing them becomes too long. Literate programming can help somewhat in that we can have longer functions and still have it understood. We could also potentially use the litpro blocks again allowing for some composability though that that should be rare. I think the rule of thumb is that if breaking it up seems good from a usability stance, do it. If breaking it up is more about keeping a function to a readable length, use litpro blocks. Another advantage of using litpro blocks is that we get the benefit of small parts when coding, but when debugging, we can see a much larger flow of code all at once in the compiled version.
I also like to use it to compile an entire project from a single file, pulling in other literate program files as needed. That is, one can have a command-and-control literate program file and a bunch of separate files for separate concerns. But note that you need not split the project into any pre-defined ways. For example, if designing a web interface, you can organize the files by widgets, mixing in HTML, CSS, and JS in a single file whose purpose is clear. Then the central file can pull it all in to a single web page (or many) as well as save the CSS and JS to their own files as per the reommendation, lessing the CSS, tanspiling ES6, linting, and minifying all as desired. Or you could just write each output file separate in its own litpro document.
It's all good. You decide the order and grouping. The structure of your litpro documents is up to you and is independent of the needed structures of the output.
Directives affect the flow of the literate program itself, such as defining commands, saving output, or directly storing values. Commands transform incoming text or other input. Subcommands create useful arguments to commands.
Directives can be thought of as procedures, commands as methods on the input, and subcommands as functions. And indeed, directives do not compose in the sense of returning a value. Commands are written like the chain syntax, with what is on the left being evaluated first. Subcommands are written with typical function syntax, with what is on the right being evaluated first.
There are a variety of directives that come built in.
Save
[filename](#start "save:options|commands") Save the text from
start into file filename. The options can be used in different ways, but in
the command client it is an encoding string for saving the file; the default
encoding is utf8.
Store
[name|value](#start "store:value|...") If the value is present, then
it is sent through the pipes. If there is no value, then the
#start
location is used for the value and that gets piped. The name is used to
store the value. You can also use the pipe syntax in the linkname part for
the value instead. This dominates over the start or option value. A little
bit easer for the reader to see in rendered form.
Log Same as store, except instead of storing it in the doc, it logs it to console. Same exact syntax.
Transform
[des|name](#start "transform:|...) or
[des|name](#start ":|..."). This takes the value that start points to and transforms it
using the pipe commands. Note one can store the transformed values by
placing the variable name after a pipe in the link text. The description of
link text has no role. For the syntax with no transform, it can be link text
that starts with a pipe or it can be completely empty. Note that if it is
empty, then it does not appear and is completely obscure to the reader.
Load
[alias](url "load:options") This loads the file, found at the url
(file name probably) and stores it in the alias scope as well as under the
url name. We recommend using a short alias and not relying on the filename
path since the alias is what will be used repeatedly to reference the blocks
in the loaded file. Options are open, but for the command line client it is
the encoding string with default utf8. Note there are no pipes since there
is no block to act on it.
Cd
[path](#ignore "cd: load/save") This creates the ability to change
directories for either loading or saving. This is relative to the default
directory.
[](# "cd: load") (or save) will clear the path; it is always
good to do that when done. Ideally, this would be a tightly grouped of files
(listing like a directory) with the initial change right before the list and
the changing back after the list.
Define
[commandName](#start "define: async/sync/raw/defaults|cmd")
This allows one to define commands in a lit pro document. Very handy. Order
is irrelevant; anything requiring a command will wait for it to be defined.
This is convenient, but also a bit more of a bother for debugging. Anyway,
the start is where we find the text for the body of the command. The post
colon, pre pipe area expects one of three options which is explained below
in plugins.You can also pipe your command definition through pipe commands
before finally installing the function as a live function. Lots of power,
lots of headaches :)
function (input, args, name/callback) where
the input is the text being piped in, the args are the arguments array
of the command, and name is the name to be emitted when done. The
this
is the doc.
(err, data). So put the text in the second
slot and null in the first if all is well.
[tag, arg0, arg1, ...., fun] where tag is
either a string or a function that takes in the passed in arguments and
generates a string, arg0 to arg..., are the default doc variables. It
is fine to have some be empty. The final entry should be a function of
the same type as the sync functions (return values pass along the
input). This defines the command only for current doc. To do it across docs in the
project, define it in the lprc.js. The commandName should be one word.
Compose
[cmdname](#useless "compose: cmd1, arg1, ..| cmd2, ...") This
composes commands, even those not yet defined. The arguments specified here
are passed onto the commands as they are executed. There are no subcommands
used in these arguments, but subcommands can be used in the arguments
differently. If an argi syntax has
$i then that numbered argument when the
command is invoked is subbed in. If the argi has
@i, then it assumed the
incoming argument is an array and uses the next available array element; if
the @i appears at the end of the arg list, then it unloads the rest of its
elements there. This may be a little klunky and the syntax may change. We
also have as special commands in compose:
->$i which stores the incoming
into the ith variable to use later as a named dollar sign variable,
$i->
which sends along the ith variable to the next pipe,
->@i which pushes the
value onto the ith element, assuming it is an array (it creates an array if
no array is found). There is also a special variant of
$i->cmd->$j where
if the first arrow is present, then it uses argument
i as the input and if
the second arrow is present, then it saves the output into argument
j,
sending the original input on instead of the output.
Partial
[cmdname](#block "partial: oldcmdname, argplace | pipes...") This
takes a command,
oldcmdname, and makes a new command,
cmdname, by
replacing an argument slot,
argplace zero-based, with whatever the block
and pipes result in.
Subcommand
[subcommandname](#cmdName "subcommand:") This defines
subcommandname (one word) and attaches it to be active in the cmdName. If no
cmdName, then it becomes available to all commands.
Blocks on/off
[off](# "block:") Stops recording code blocks. This is
good when writing a bunch of explanatory code text that you do not want
compiled. You can turn it back on with the
[on](# "block:") directive.
Directives and headings are still actively being run and used. These can be
nested. Think "block comment" sections. Good for turning off troublesome
sections.
Eval
[des|name](# "eval:) Whatever block the eval finds itself, it
will eval. It will eval it only up to the point where it is placed. This is
an immediate action and can be quite useful for interventions. The eval will
have access to the doc object which gives one access to just about
everything else. This is one of those things that make running a literate
progamming insecure. The return value is nonexistent and the program will
not usually wait for any async actions to complete. If you put a pipe in the
link name text, then the anything after the pipe will become a name that the
variable
ret will be stored in.
Ignore
[language](# "ignore:") This ignores the
language code
blocks. For example, by convention, you could use code fence blocks with
language js for compiled code and ignore those with javascript. So you can
have example code that will not be seen and still get your syntax
highlighting and convenience. Note that this only works with code fences,
obviously. As soon as this is seen, it will be used and applied there after.
Out
[outname](#start "save:|commands") Sends the text from start to
the console, using outname as a label.
New scope
[scope name](# "new scope:") This creates a new scope (stuff
before a double colon). You can use it to store variables in a different
scope. Not terribly needed, but it was easy to expose the underlying
functionality.
Push
[var name |value](#start "push: |...") This takes the stuff in start,
throws it through some pipes, and then stores it as an item in an array with
the array stored under var name. These are stored in the order of appearance
in the document. The optional pipe syntax after var name will yield the
value that starts and we ignore
#start in that case.
h5
[varname](#heading "h5: opt | cmd1, ...") This is a directive that
makes h5 headings that match
heading act like the push above where it is
being pushed to an array that will eventually populate
varname. It takes
an optional argument which could be
off to stop listening for the headings
(this is useful to have scoped behavior) and
full which will give the
event name as well as the text; the default is just the text.
Link Scope
[alias name](# "link scope:scopename") This creates an
alias for an existing scope. This can be useful if you want to use one name
and toggle between them. For example, you could use the alias
v for
dev
or
deploy and then have
v::title be used with just switching what
v
points to depending on needs. A bit of a stretch, I admit.
Monitor
[match string](# "monitor:") This is a bit digging into the system.
You can monitor the events being emitted by using what you want to match
for. For example, you could put in a block name (all lower cased) and
monitor all events for that. This gets sent to
doc.log which by default
prints to
console.log. If you use
\: in the match string, this becomes
the triple colon separator that we use for techinical reasons for
block:minor name syntax. This directive's code gives a bit of insight as
to how to get more out of the system.
If
[...](... "if: flag; directive:...") If flag holds true (think
build flag), then the driective is executed with the arguments as given. A
couple of great uses are conditional evaling which allows for a great deal
of flexibility and conditional block on/off which may be useful if there is
extensive debugging commands involved.
Flag
[flag name](# "flag:") This sets the named flag to true. Note
there is no way to turn a flag off easily.
Version
[name](# "version: number ; tagline") This gives the name and
version of the program. Note the semicolon separator. Saves
g::docname,
g::docversion,
g::tagline.
npminfo
[author name](github/gituser "npminfo: author email; deps: ; dev: " ) This takes in a string for some basic author information and
dependencies used. To add on or modify how it handles the deps, dev, etc.,
modify the
types object on
Folder.directives.npminfo. Saves
g::authorname,
g::gituser,
g::authoremail,
g::npm dependencies,
g::npm dev dependencies.
Note commands need to be one word and are case-sensitive. They can be symbols as long as that does not conflict with anything (avoid pipes, commas, colons, quotes).
eval
code, arg1,... The first argument is the text of the code to
eval. In its scope, it will have the incoming text as the
text
variable and the arguments, which could be objects, will be in the
args array. The code is eval'd (first argument). The code text itself
is available in the
code variable. The variable
text is what is
passed along. This should make for quick hacking on text. The doc
variable is also available for inspecting all sorts of stuff, like the
current state of the blocks. If you want to evaluate the incoming text
and use the result as text, then the line
text = eval(text) as the
first argument should work.
async (async eval)
code1, code2, ... Same deal as eval, except
this code expects a callback function to be called. It is in the
variable callback. So you can read a file and have its callback call the
callback to send the text along its merry way.
evil While the eval commands thinks of the first argument as code
acting on the incoming text, its twin evil thinks of the incoming text
as the code and the arguments as just environment variables. The value
returned is the variable
ret which defaults to the original code.
funify This assumes the incoming text is a function-in-waiting and
it evals it to become so. This is great if you want to do a
.map or if
you just want to mess with stuff.
.call , args.. will call the
function and return that result.
compile
block, minor1, val1, minor2, val2,... This compiles a
block of text as if it was in the document originally. The compiled text
will be the output. The first argument gives the names of the blockname
to use if short-hand minor blocks are encountered. This is useful for
templating. If no blockname is given, then the current one is used. Any
further arguments should be in pairs, with the second possibly empty, of
a minor block name to fill in with the value in the second place.
sub
A: Replaces parts of incoming text.
S:
str -> key1, val1, key2, val2, ... -> str,
str-> regexp, replacement str/fun -> str
This replaces
key# in the text
with
val#. The replacement is sorted based on the length of the key
value. This is to help with SUBTITLE being replaced before TITLE, for
example, while allowing one to write it in an order that makes reading
make sense. This is a bad, but convenient idea.
Recommend just using one pair at a time as commands can be piped along.
Alternate signature
regexp, replacement str/func.
This does a regular expression replacement
where the first is a reg (
reg(str, flags) )
that acts on the string and replaces it using
the usual javascript replacement syntax for the second.
The regex syntax can be part of pair sequences. In accordance with shorter first, regex's which typically are epansive, will go last, but amongst regex's, the order of processing is preserved. Recommendation is to not mix in multiple pairs with regexs.
E:
#basic, string
store
variable name This stores the incoming text into the
variable name. This is good for stashing something in mid computation.
For example,
...|store temp | sub THIS, that | store awe | _"temp" will
stash the incoming text into temp, then substitute out THIS for that,
then store that into awe, and finally restore back to the state of temp.
Be careful that the variable temp could get overwritten if there are any
async operations hanging about. Best to have unique names. See push and
pop commands for a better way to do this.
clear
variable name. This removes the variable name and passes
along the input. The input has no impat on this.
log This will output a concatenated string to doc.log (default console.log) with the incoming text and the arguments. The first argument is treated as an idenitifer in the output. This is a good way to see what is going on in the middle of a transformation.
raw
start, end This will look for start in the raw text of the
file and end in the file and return everything in between. The start and
end are considered stand-alone lines.
trim This trims the incoming text, both leading and trailing whitespace. Useful in some tests of mine.
filter This will filter an array or object into a lesser object, based on what the rest of the arguments are. If the input is an object, then it will take the rest of the arguments as either:
It filters the object based on these criteria and returns the new object.
For an array, it is similar except an array is returned.
join This will concatenate the incoming text and the arguments
together using the first argument as the separator. Note one can use
\n as arg1 and it should give you a newline (use
\\n if in a
directive due to parser escaping backslashes!). No separator can be as
easy as
|join ,1,2,....
This also does double duty as something entirely different. If the input is an object or an array, then it first filters it according to the arguments, just as in the filter command, and then joins the results with the first argument as the join separator. For objects, if the keys are a group (such as regexp matching), then they will be sorted alphabetically first before joining.
cat The arguments are concatenated with the incoming text as is. Useful for single arguments, often with no incoming text.
echo
echo This is output This terminates the input sequence and
creates a new one with the first argument as the outgoing.
get
get blockname This is just like using
_"blockname" but that
fails to work in compositions. So get is its replacement. This ignores
the input and starts its own chain of inputs.
array
array a1, a2, ... This creates an array out of the input and
arguments.
.
. propname, arg1, arg2,... This is the dot command and it
accesses property name which is the first argument; the object is the
input (typically a string, but can be anything). If the property is a
method, then the other arguments are passed in as arguments into the
method. For the inspirational example, the push directive creates an
array and to join them into text one could do
| . join, \,. There is
also an alias so that any
.propname as a command works. For example,
we could do
| .join \, above. This avoids forgetting the comma after
join in the prior example.
-
- propname, arg1, arg2,... This is the dash command and it
accesses the utility property which is the first argument; the object is the
input (typically a string, but can be anything). It calls the relevant
command with that method.
Each object in the
Folder.dash has the form
cmdname: [object with methods, num] where the command name is the name to be called (such as
lodash and the methods should be on the called object, such as
require('lodash') and the
num order the search, with lower numbers
coming first.
push Simply pushes the current state of the incoming text on the stack for this pipe process.
pop Replaces the incoming text with popping out the last unpopped pushed on text.
if
boolean, cmd, arg1, arg2, .... If the boolean is true,
then the command will execute with the given input text and
arguments. Otherwise, the input text is passed on. This is usefully
paired with the subcommand boolean asks. For example
?and(?flag(left),?flag(right)) will execute the if
if bothleft
andright` are flagged.
ifelse
arr(bool, cmd, arg1, arg2, ...), arr(bool2, cmd2, arg21, arg22, ...), ... This expects arrays of the above form as arguments. It
works through the conditions until it finds a true value and then it
executes the command. If none are found, then it passes along the input
text.
when
name1, name2, ... This takes in the event names and waits for
them to be emitted by done or manually with a
doc.parent.done.gcd.once(name, "done"). That would probably be used in
directives. The idea of this setup is to wait to execute a cli command
for when everything is setup. It passes through the incoming text.
done
name This is a command to emit the done event for name. It
just passes through the incoming text. The idea is that it would be,
say, a filename of something that got saved.
arrayify This takes the incoming text and creates an array out of
it. The first argument is an object with keys
sep to know what to
split on,
esc to escape the separator and itself,
trim a boolean
that will trim the text for each entry. The defaults are newline,
backslash, and true, respectively. You can also pass them as the first,
second, and third argument, respectively.
Note that this assumes that both sep
and esc are single characters. You can have the usual block
substitutions, of course, but it might be safer to escape the block and
run it through compile, e.g.,
| arrayify | .mapc compile.
This also allows nesting of objects. To get a string representation of
the array, call
| .toString.
objectify This takes the incoming text and creates an object out of
it. The first argument is an object with keys
key to know what to
split on for the key,
val to split on for the end of the value,
esc
to escape the separator and itself,
trim a boolean that will trim the
value for each entry; keys are automatically trimmed. The defaults
are colon, newline, backslash, and true, respectively.
Note that this assumes
that all the characters are single characters. You can have the usual
block substitutions, of course, but it might be safer to escape the
block and run it through compile, e.g.,
| objectify | .mapc compile.
This also allows nesting of objects. Call
|.toString() to get a
string.
regify Turns the incoming input into a regular expression. First argument are the flags; if none, g is assumed, but if some flags are specificed one should add g. If no global needed use, '-'.
ife This takes a snippet of code and creates an immediate function execution string for embedding in code. the arguments become the variable names in both the function call and the function definition. If an equals is present, then the right-hand side is in the function call and will not be hidden from access in the ife.
caps This is a command that tries to match caps and replace them.
The idea comes from wanting to write
M W>900px and get
@media (min-width:900px). This does that. By passing in a JSON object of
possible matches as argument or setting the caps local object to an
object of such matches, you can change what it matches. But it only
will match a single character (though unicode is fine if you can input
that).
assert This asserts the equality of the input and first argument
and if it
fails, it reports both texts in a log with the second argument as a
message.
something | assert _"else", darn that else. This is a way to
check that certain things are happening as they should.
wrap This wraps the incoming text in the first and second argument:
some text | wrap <, >" will result in `.
js-string This breaks the incoming text of many lines into quoted
lines with appropriate plus signs added. The first argument allows for a
different quote such as
'. The double quote is default. Also
q and
html-wrap This takes the incoming text and wraps it in a tag
element, using the first argument as the element and the rest of the
arguments as attributes. An equals sign creates an attribute with value,
no equals implies a class. An attribute value will get wrapped in
quotes.
text-> | html-wrap p, data, pretty, data-var=right
will lead to
<p class="data pretty" data-var="right">text</p>
html-table This requires an array of arrays; matrix is good. The first argument should either be an array of headers or nothing. It uses the same argument convention of html-wrap for the rest of the arguments, being attributes on the html table element. We could allow individual attributes and stuff on rows and columns, but that seems best left to css and js kind of stuff. Still thinking on if we could allow individual rows or entries to report something, but that seems complicated.
html-escape This escapes
<>& in html. It is mainly intended for
needed uses, say in math writing. Very simple minded. One can modify the
characters escaped by adding to
Folder.plugins.html_escape. This is
actually similar to caps and snippets.
html-unescape The reverse of html-escape, depending on what the
symbols are in
plugins.html_unescape.
snippets (alias s ). This is a function for things that are
easily named, but long to write, such as a cdn download script tag for a
common js library, say jquery.
s jquery could then do that. Currently,
there are no default snippets. To load them, the best bet is in the
lprc.js file and store the object as
Folder.plugins.snipets = obj or,
if you are feeling generous, one could do
Folder.merge(Folder.plugins.snippets, obj);. This is really a
stand-alone command; incoming text is ignored.
In writing a snippet, it can be a function which will take in the
arguments. Alternatively, you can sprinkle
ARG#||...|
in your code for
the Argument with numner # and the pipes give an optional default; if
none, then ARG# is eliminated. So
ARG0||1.9.0| yields a default of
1.9.0. Pipes cannot be in the default
Be careful that the first argument is the snippet name.
#/#name This is just a comment. For special-character free text,
one can just write it, but if one wants to include special characters,
use
ec('...'). Example
# This is a comment or
#dude this is a comment. This latter form will store the current state into
doc.comments.
cmds This creates a sequence of commands to execute, most likely
used with if-else since a single pathway is covered by the usual pipe
syntax. The form is
cmds cmd1, array of args for 1, cmd2, args for 2, e.g.,
cmds sub, arr(awe, dud), cat, arr(dude, what)... If it is
just one argument, then the array is not needed (if it is just one
argument and that is an array, wrap that in an array)).
mapc or
* with
cmd, arg1, ...
This takes the input and applies
cmd to each, if array or obj.
Otherwise, just appleis command to whole input.
*cmds arr(...), arr(...)
allows a sequence of commands to happen. For the object, if the args
contains
*KEY*, then that gets replaced by the key under consideration.
forin The args are
function f (val, key, ret, input), initial value, sort order.
This iterates over the input object.
If the input is not an array or object, then
f is called on the input
itself as
val with a
key of an empty string, and the
ret is just
the initial value.
The return value of
f is used in the third plave of the next loop. If
it is undefined,
null is passed in.
All functions should be synchronous. All values will be visited; there is no way to break out of the loop though one could have the function do nothing if the ret value was a particular kind (say, looking for false values, it starts true and if it becomes false, then it just returns that for all later ones). This is not designed for large number of keys.
The sort should be a comparison function that expects the following
arguments:
key1, key2, value1, value2, input. Alternatively, it can
send in the strings
key or
value to sort the order by intrinsic key or
value meaning. Note that value needs to be natively comparable in some
meaningful sense if
value is sent in.
pget Gets the property named by the arguments.
pset Sets the property named by the arguments with the last argument being the value. May create objects and arrays as needed.
pstore This stores the input into the first argument (should be object or array) using the rest of the arguments to define. This returns the value.
toJSON Returns a JSON representation of input. Uses JSON.stringify and passes in the first two args (whitelist, spaces) to allow full features.
fromJSON Returns an object from a JSON representation. Uses JSON.parse and passes in first argument (reviver function) if present.
anon The first argument should be a function or string that can be
converted into a function of command form, namely the arguments are
input, arguments and the
this is
doc though that is also in a
closure if it is a string evaluated. The function should be synchronous
and return the value to send on.
minors This converts the input from an array into an object, using the arguments as the keys. If there is a mismatch in length, than the shorter is used and the rest is discarded. If the input is not an array, then it becomes the sole value in the object returned with key as first argument or empty string.
templating This expects an object as an input. Its keys will be minor block names when compiling the template given by the first argument. It will send along the compiled text.
merge Merges arrays or objects.
clone Clones an array or object.
apply This applies a function or command to a property of an object and replaces it. Clone first if you do not want to replace, but have a new. The first arguments is the key, the second is the commnd string or function, and the rest are the args to pass in. It returns the object with the modified property.
matrixify This takes in some text and splits into a two dimensional
array using the passed in separators. The first separator divides the
columns, the second divides the rows. The result is an array each of
whose entries are the rows. There is also an escape character. The
defaults are commas, newlines, and backslashes, respectively. The escpae
character escapes the separators and itself, nothing else. There is also
a boolean for whether to trim entries; that is true by default. Pass in
f() in the fourth argument if not desired. All the characters should
be just that, of length 1.
This returns a matrix (prototyped) that has the properties:
rows Iterates a function over the rows. If an array is returned, it
replaces the row.
cols Iterates a function over the cols and will also replace the
columns if an array is returned.
transpose This returns a new matrix with flipped rows and columns.
trim This trims the entries in the matrix, returning the original.
num This converts every entry into a number, when possible.
clone This creates a copy.
traverse This runs through the matrix, applying a function to each
entry, the arguments being
element, inner index, outer index, the row object, the matrix.
equals This takes in a second matrix and checks if they are strictly
equal.
print This prints the matrix using the passed in row and col
separator or using the property
With command arguments, one can run commands on arguments to get them in some
appropriate form or use, including passing in objects or arrays. You can use
them as
cmd a, subcmd(arg1, arg2, arg3) would have subcmd acting on the args
and the result of that would be the argument place
The
a would be passed into cmd as the first
argument, but anything might get passed into cmd by subcmd's return value. It
could also store an object into a state for configuration.
There are several built-in subcommands. Note that these are case insensitive.
ec or
echo This expects a quote-delimited string to be passed in and
will strip the quotes. This is useful as the appearance of a quote will mask
all other mechanics. So
e("a, b and _this") will produce a literal
argument of
a, b, and _this. Multiple arguments will be stripped and
passed on as multiple arguments.
join The first entry is the joiner separator and it joins the rest
of the arguments. For arrays, they are flattened with the separator as well
(just one level -- then it gets messy and wrong, probably).
arr or
array This creates an array of the arguments.
arguments or
args Inverse of array. This expects an array and each
element becomes a separate argument that the command will see. E.g.,
cmd arguments(arr(3, 4)) is equivalent to
cmd 3, 4. This is useful for
constructing the args elsewhere. In particular,
args(obj(_"returns json of an array")) will result in the array from the subsitution becoming the
arguments to pass in.
obj or
object This presumes that a JSON stringed object is ready
to be made into an object.
merge Merge arrays or objects, depending on what is there.
kv or
key-value This produces an object based on the assumption that a
key, value pairing are the arguments. The key should be text. Multiple
pairs welcome.
act This allows one to do
obj, method, args to apply a method to an
object with the slot 2 and above being arguments. For example, one could do
act( arr(3, 4, 5), slice, 2, 3) to slice the array to
[5].
.method This is similar to
act except that the method is in the name. So
the same example would be
.slice( arr(3, 4, 5), 2, 3). Also
dot(slice, arr(3,4,5), 2, 3).
prop or
property. This will take the arguments as a property chain to
extract the value being pointed to.
json This will convert an object to JSON representation.
set The presumption is that an object is passed in whose key:values should
be added to the command state.
gSet does this in a way that other
commands in the pipe chain can see it.
set(kv(name, val, ...)) would
probably be the typical way.
get This retrieves the value for the given key argument.
gGet does the
same for the pipe chain. Multiple keys can be given and each associated
value will be returned as distinct arguments.
num
number This converts the argument(s) to numbers, using js
Number function.
num(1, 2, 3) will create three arguments of integers. To
get an array, use
arr(num(1, 2, 3)
date Returns a date object.
date() returns what the current now is,
date(some date string) will return a date object as parsed by Date.
ev or
eval will evaluate the argument and use the magic
ret variable as the
value to return. This can also see doc (and doc.cmdName) and args has the
arguments post code. Recommend using backticks for quoting the eval; it
will check for that automatically (just backticks, can do echo for the
others if needed).
fun or
function evaluates the code as if it is a function and returns
that function. Any other arguments are seen in the args closure variable.
Just like eval, backticks can be used and should be used to directly quote
the function text.
log This logs the arguments and passes them along as arguments.
true. This returns the true value.
false. This returns the false value.
null. This returns the null value.
reg or
regexp Takes in a regular expression string and possibly some
flags and returns a regular expression. Defaults to a global flag; pass in
- as part of the flags to get non-global.
doc. This returns the doc variable. This could be useful in connection to
the property method and the log subcommand.
skip. This returns no arguments.
-fun or
dash(fun, ...) will use the functions found in the dash command
but as a subcommand.
-pad(dude, 5) will pad the string
dude to have
length 5 using the default spaces (in full where lodash is added to the
dash).
?test or
bool(test, ...) will apply the test to the arguments. The
following are the default tests in the variable
doc.booleans:
and checks that all are truthy
or checks that at least one is truthy`
not negates the boolean
===,
==,
>,
>=,
<,
<= tests in sequence the relation.
!==,
!= tests all pairs for non-equality.
flag looks to see if the passed in strings are flags that have been
set.
match Takes in a string as first argument and either a string or
regular expression to match.
type Tests first argument as one of the types that follow (strings).
input This returns the incoming input. Should be useful for extraction of
information, particularly for boolean tests.
type Yields the type of the object in first argument.
To build one's own command, you can attach a function whose arguments will be
the arguments passed in. The
this is the doc object. The current name (say
for scope storing) is in doc.cmdName. This will point to within a whole pipe
chunk. Pop off the last part (delimited by triple colon) to get to the whole
command scope. The return value will be used as in an argument into the
command or another subcommand. If it is an array and the flag
args is set to
true, then each entry in the array will be expanded into a set of arguments.
So instead of 1 argument, several could be returned. If nothing is returned,
then no arguments are passed on and it is as if it wasn't there.
So this design treats h5 and h6 headings differently. They become subheadings
of h1-4 headings. So for example, if we have
# top and then
##### doc and
###### something then the sections would be recorded as
top, top/doc, top/doc/something and we have a path syntax such as
../ which would yield
top/doc if placed in
top/doc/something. Ideally, this should work as you
imagine. See
tests/h5.md for the test examples.
This is a big topic which I will only touch on here. You can define commands
in the text of a literate program, and we will discuss this a bit here, but
mostly, both commands and directives get defined in module plugins or the
lprc.js
file if need be.
The define directive allows one to create commands within a document. This is a good place to start getting used to how things work.
A command has the function signature
function (input, args, name)-> void
where the input is the incoming text (we are piping along when evaluating
commands), args are the arguments that are comma separated after the command
name, and the name is the name of the event that needs to be emitted with the
outgoing text. The function context is the
doc example.
A minimal example is
function ( input, args, name) {
this.gcd.emit(name, input);
}
We simply emit the name with the incoming text as data. We usually use
doc
for the
this variable. This is the
raw option in the define directive.
The default is
sync and is very easy.
function ( input, args, name) {
return input;
}
That is, we just return the text we want to return. In general, the name is not needed though it may provide context clues.
The third option is an
async command. For those familiar with node
conventions, this is easy and natural.
function (input, args, callback, name) {
callback(null, input);
}
The callback takes in an error as first argument and, if no error, the text to output. One should be able to use this as a function callback to pass into other callback async setups in node.
So that's the flow. Obviously, you are free to do what you like with the text
inside. You can access the document as
this and from there get to the event
emitter
gcd and the parent,
folder, leading to other docs. The scopes are
available as well. Synchronous is the easiest, but asynchronous control flow
is just as good and is needed for reading files, network requests, external
process executions, etc.
I recommend the following npm module conventions for plugins for literate-programming.
litpro-... is the name. So all plugins would be namespaced to litpro. Clear, but short.
Set
module.exports = function(Folder, other) The first argument is the
Folder object which construts folders which constructs documents. By
accessing Folder, one can add a lot of functionality. This access is
granted in the command line client before any
folder is created.
The other argument depends on context, but for the command line client it is the parsed in arguments object. It can be useful for a number of purposes, but one should limit its use as it narrows the context of the use.
Define commands and, less, directives. Commands are for transforming text,
directives are for doing document flow maipulations. Other hacks on
Folder should be even less rare than adding directives.
Commands and directives are globally defined.
Folder.commands[cmd name] = function (input, args, name)... is how to add a
command function. You can use
Folder.sync(cmdname, cmdfun) and
Folder.async to install sync and async functions directly in the same
fashion as used by the define directive.
Folder.directives[directive name] = function (args) is how to install a
directive. There are no helper functions for directives. These are more for
controlling the flow of the compiling in the large. The arg keys are read
off from
[link](href "directive:input"). Also provided is the current
block name which is given by the key
cur.
If you want to do stuff after folder and its event emitter, gcd, is created, then you can modify Folder.postInit to be a function that does whatever you want on a folder instance. Think of it as a secondary constructor function.
The Folder has a plugins object where one can stash whatever under the plugin's name. This is largely for options and alternatives. The folder and doc object map to the same object.
To really hack the doc compiling, one should inspect the structure of Folder, folder, and doc. The Folder is a constructor and it has a variety of properties on it that are global to all folders. But it also has several prototype properties that get inherited by the folder instances. Some of those get inherited by the docs as well. For each folder, there is also a gcd object which is the event emitter, which comes from the, ahem, magnificient event-when library (I wrote it with this use in mind). In many ways, hacking on gcd will manipulate the flow of the compiling.
I wrote the folder instance to maintain flexibility, but typically (so far at least), one folder instance per run is typical. Still, there might be a use for it in say have a development and production compile separate but running simultaneously?
These are the properties of Folder that may be of interest.
Each instance of folder comes with its own instances of:
and shares via the prototype
and direct copying from
Each file leads to a doc which is stored in the folder. Each doc has a variety of stuff going on.
Unique to each instance
Inherited from folder
Prototyped on Doc. Almost all are internal and are of little to no interest.
A key feature of any programming environment is debugging. It is my hope that this version has some better debugging information. The key to this is the reporting function of what is waiting around.
The way it works is that when an event of the form
waiting for:type:... is
emitted with data
[evt, reportname, ...] then reporters gets a key of the
event string wthout the
waiting for:, and when the
evt is emitted, it is
removed.
If it is still waiting around when all is done, then it gets reported. The reportname is used to look up which reporter is used. Then that reporter takes in the remaining arguments and produces a string that will be part of the final report that gets printed out.
Some of the waiting is not done by the emitting, but rather by presence in .when and .onces.