openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lp

literate-programming

by James Taylor
1.1.0 (see all)

Creating programs from Markdown code blocks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

literate-programming Build Status

This is the fat command-line client for literate-programming-lib. It contains the full functionality for literate programming, including useful commands such as jshint included in it. For a thin client, check out litpro

Full documentation: Literate Programming, MD: How to Treat and Prevent Software Project Mess

This is not done being fully baked, hence v0.9. But this does represent a significant break from 0.8.4. You can take a look at convert.md for some observations of mine as I converted from the old version to the new.

Install using npm install literate-programming

Usage is ./node_modules/bin/litpro file and it has some command flags.

If you want a global install so that you just need to write literate-programming then use npm install -g literate-programming.

The library has a full listing of the syntax, commands, and directives. Here we list the flags and new commands and directives.

Example usage

Save the following code to file project.md and run literate-programming project.md.

# Welcome

So you want to make a literate program? Let's have a program that outputs
all numbers between 1 to 10.

Let's save it in file count.js

[count.js](#Structure "save: | jshint")

## Structure 

We have some intial setup. Then we will generate the array of numbers. We
end with outputting the numbers. 

    var numarr = [], start=1, end = 11, step = 1;

    _"Loop"

    _"Output"

## Output 

At this point, we have the array of numbers. Now we can join them with a
comma and output that to the console.

    console.log("The numbers are: ", numarr.join(", ") );

## Loop

Set the loop up and push the numbers onto it. 

    var i;
    for (i = start; i < end; i += step) {
        numarr.push(i);
    }

Documentation

For more information, see the documentation book which is free to read online or available for purchase as a PDF.

Some particularly useful syntax sections are:

Use and Security

It is inherently unsecure to compile literate program documents. No effort has been made to make it secure. Compiling a literate program using this program is equivalent to running arbitrary code on your computer. Only compile from trusted sources, i.e., use the same precautions as running a node module.

LICENSE

MIT-LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
EtienneFrance15 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm the author of node-opcua and node-occ
October 21, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial