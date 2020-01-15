This is the fat command-line client for literate-programming-lib. It contains the full functionality for literate programming, including useful commands such as jshint included in it. For a thin client, check out litpro

Full documentation: Literate Programming, MD: How to Treat and Prevent Software Project Mess

This is not done being fully baked, hence v0.9. But this does represent a significant break from 0.8.4. You can take a look at convert.md for some observations of mine as I converted from the old version to the new.

Install using npm install literate-programming

Usage is ./node_modules/bin/litpro file and it has some command flags.

If you want a global install so that you just need to write literate-programming then use npm install -g literate-programming .

The library has a full listing of the syntax, commands, and directives. Here we list the flags and new commands and directives.

Example usage

Save the following code to file project.md and run literate-programming project.md .

# Welcome So you want to make a literate program? Let 's have a program that outputs all numbers between 1 to 10. Let' s save it in file count.js [count.js](#Structure "save: | jshint") ## Structure We have some intial setup. Then we will generate the array of numbers. We end with outputting the numbers. var numarr = [], start= 1 , end = 11 , step = 1 ; _"Loop" _"Output" ## Output At this point , we have the array of numbers. Now we can join them with a comma and output that to the console. console.log("The numbers are: ", numarr. join (", ") ); ## Loop Set the loop up and push the numbers onto it. var i; for (i = start ; i < end ; i += step) { numarr.push(i); }

Documentation

For more information, see the documentation book which is free to read online or available for purchase as a PDF.

Some particularly useful syntax sections are:

Use and Security

It is inherently unsecure to compile literate program documents. No effort has been made to make it secure. Compiling a literate program using this program is equivalent to running arbitrary code on your computer. Only compile from trusted sources, i.e., use the same precautions as running a node module.

LICENSE

MIT-LICENSE