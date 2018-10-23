Literally Canvas v1.0.0

Literally Canvas is an extensible, open source (BSD-licensed), HTML5 drawing widget. Its only dependencies are React.js and its core lib which has been split up into a separate module literallycanvas-core.

Get help on our mailing list by sending an email to literallycanvas+subscribe@googlegroups.com or by visiting Google Groups.

Along with the CSS, JS, and image assets, this is all it takes:

<div class = "my-drawing" > </ div > < script > LC.init( document .getElementsByClassName( 'my-drawing' )[ 0 ]); </ script >

State of the project

No one is maintaining this project. If you report a bug, the ticket will be a helpful place for discussion, but no one will fix it unless you submit a pull request. Feature requests will likewise be ignored.

Pull requests will be merged promptly if they are basically OK.

Developing

Setup: npm install --dev

Watching and serving: gulp dev

Browse to localhost:8080/demo and modify demo/index.html to test code in progress.