Literally Canvas is an extensible, open source (BSD-licensed), HTML5 drawing widget. Its only dependencies are React.js and its core lib which has been split up into a separate module literallycanvas-core.
Get help on our mailing list by sending an email to literallycanvas+subscribe@googlegroups.com or by visiting Google Groups.
Along with the CSS, JS, and image assets, this is all it takes:
<div class="my-drawing"></div>
<script>
LC.init(document.getElementsByClassName('my-drawing')[0]);
</script>
No one is maintaining this project. If you report a bug, the ticket will be a helpful place for discussion, but no one will fix it unless you submit a pull request. Feature requests will likewise be ignored.
Pull requests will be merged promptly if they are basically OK.
Setup:
npm install --dev
Watching and serving:
gulp dev
Browse to
localhost:8080/demo and modify
demo/index.html to test code
in progress.
To generate a production-ready
.js file, run
gulp and pull out either
lib/js/literallycanvas.js or
lib/js/literallycanvas.min.js.