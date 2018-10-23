openbase logo
literallycanvas-amac

by literallycanvas
0.5.1 (see all)

A canvas in your browser. Literally.

Readme

Literally Canvas v1.0.0

Literally Canvas is an extensible, open source (BSD-licensed), HTML5 drawing widget. Its only dependencies are React.js and its core lib which has been split up into a separate module literallycanvas-core.

Get help on our mailing list by sending an email to literallycanvas+subscribe@googlegroups.com or by visiting Google Groups.

Full documentation

Examples

Along with the CSS, JS, and image assets, this is all it takes:

<div class="my-drawing"></div>
<script>
  LC.init(document.getElementsByClassName('my-drawing')[0]);
</script>

State of the project

No one is maintaining this project. If you report a bug, the ticket will be a helpful place for discussion, but no one will fix it unless you submit a pull request. Feature requests will likewise be ignored.

Pull requests will be merged promptly if they are basically OK.

Developing

Setup: npm install --dev

Watching and serving: gulp dev

Browse to localhost:8080/demo and modify demo/index.html to test code in progress.

To generate a production-ready .js file, run gulp and pull out either lib/js/literallycanvas.js or lib/js/literallycanvas.min.js.

