ld

litepie-datepicker

by Ken
1.0.14 (see all)

Litepie Datepicker is a date range picker component for Vue.js and Tailwind CSS, dependent to day.js.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

808

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Litepie Datepicker

Litepie Datepicker is a date range picker component for Vue.js and Tailwind CSS, dependent to day.js.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit litepie.com.

Simple Usage

How it works,

<template>
  <div>
    <litepie-datepicker
      ref="myRef"
      :formatter="formatter"
      v-model="dateValue"
    />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { ref } from 'vue';
import LitepieDatepicker from 'litepie-datepicker';

export default {
  components: {
    LitepieDatepicker
  },
  setup() {
    const myRef = ref(null);
    const dateValue = ref([]);
    const formatter = ref({
      date: 'DD MMM YYYY',
      month: 'MMM'
    });

    return {
      myRef,
      dateValue,
      formatter
    };
  }
};
</script>

Theming options

  • Light mode

    Light mode

  • Dark mode

    Dark mode

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file, Read.

License

The MIT License. Please see for more information.

Thanks to

