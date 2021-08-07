



Litepie Datepicker is a date range picker component for Vue.js and Tailwind CSS, dependent to day.js.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit litepie.com.

Simple Usage

How it works,

<template> <div> <litepie-datepicker ref="myRef" :formatter="formatter" v-model="dateValue" /> </div> </template> <script> import { ref } from 'vue'; import LitepieDatepicker from 'litepie-datepicker'; export default { components: { LitepieDatepicker }, setup() { const myRef = ref(null); const dateValue = ref([]); const formatter = ref({ date: 'DD MMM YYYY', month: 'MMM' }); return { myRef, dateValue, formatter }; } }; </script>

Theming options

Light mode

Dark mode

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file, Read.

License

The MIT License. Please see for more information.

Thanks to