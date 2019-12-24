openbase logo
lit

litepicker

by Rinat G.
2.0.12 (see all)

Date range picker - lightweight, no dependencies

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.9K

GitHub Stars

724

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version Build Status license

Litepicker

Date range picker - lightweight, no dependencies

Features

  • No dependencies
  • Single date or date range
  • Show multiple months
  • Min/Max days for select and/or Min/Max dates for select
  • Select forward/backward
  • Inline mode
  • Repick date range
  • Lock days
  • Keyboard accessibility (with plugin)
  • Mobile friendly (with plugin)
  • Predefined ranges (with plugin)
  • Multiple select (with plugin)

See more details in docs.

Documentation

Compatibility

Desktop
  • IE 11 (required polyfills)
  • Edge 17+
  • Chrome 60+
  • Firefox 52+
  • Safari 10.1+
  • Opera 48+
Mobile
  • iOS 10+
    • Safari
    • Chrome
  • Android 7+
    • Chrome
    • Firefox
    • Samsung Browser
    • UC Browser

Plugins

See also:

Supporting Litepicker

Tested on real browsers

Tested on real browsers via BrowserStack.
Thanks to the BrowserStack for supporting the open-source projects.

