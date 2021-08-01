openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lve

lite-vimeo-embed

by Wesley Luyten
0.1.0 (see all)

🎥 A faster Vimeo embed.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

383

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🙋 Using YouTube? Check out the original lite-youtube-embed.

Lite Vimeo Embed

Renders faster than a sneeze.

Provide videos with a supercharged focus on visual performance. This custom element renders just like the real thing but approximately 224X faster.

Comparison

Normal <iframe> Vimeo embedlite-vimeo
Screen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 23 50 PM Screen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 21 05 PM Screen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 19 35 PMScreen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 23 27 PM Screen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 20 55 PM Screen Shot 2019-11-03 at 5 20 16 PM

Basic usage

To use the custom embed you will need to:

  1. Include the script
  2. Use the element lite-vimeo markup and scripting
  3. Be happy that you're providing a better user experience to your visitors
<!-- Include the custom element script -->
<script src="http://unpkg.com/lite-vimeo-embed"></script>

<!-- Use the element. You may define uses before the scripts are parsed and executed. -->
<lite-vimeo videoid="357274789"></lite-vimeo>

Pro-usage

Use this as your HTML, load the script asynchronously, and let the JS progressively enhance it.

<lite-vimeo videoid="357274789" style="background-image: url('https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/810965406.webp?mw=1600&mh=900&q=70');">
    <div class="ltv-playbtn"></div>
</lite-vimeo>

More coming soon.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial