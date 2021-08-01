🙋 Using YouTube? Check out the original lite-youtube-embed.

Lite Vimeo Embed

Renders faster than a sneeze.

Provide videos with a supercharged focus on visual performance. This custom element renders just like the real thing but approximately 224X faster.

Comparison

Normal <iframe> Vimeo embed lite-vimeo

Basic usage

To use the custom embed you will need to:

Include the script Use the element lite-vimeo markup and scripting Be happy that you're providing a better user experience to your visitors

< script src = "http://unpkg.com/lite-vimeo-embed" > </ script > < lite-vimeo videoid = "357274789" > </ lite-vimeo >

Use this as your HTML, load the script asynchronously, and let the JS progressively enhance it.

< lite-vimeo videoid = "357274789" style = "background-image: url('https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/810965406.webp?mw=1600&mh=900&q=70');" > < div class = "ltv-playbtn" > </ div > </ lite-vimeo >

More coming soon.