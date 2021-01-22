openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lu

lite-uploader

by Aaron Burtnyk
6.0.0 (see all)

Lightweight file uploader for NodeJS and jQuery with support for drag/drop, basic and custom validators and hooks for all the various events like progress etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LiteUploader

npm license Build Status

Examples | Changelog

This is a lightweight library for NodeJS and jQuery, aiming to make uploading files a doddle. With some useful options including basic validation, it is a good choice for any developer who is not so worried about supporting legacy browsers.

Features

  • dependency free
  • file type and size validation
  • support for custom validators
  • hooks for all major events like progress, success, fail etc
  • drag/drop support
  • ability dynamically update the form data packet before each upload
  • upload multiple files as individual requests

NodeJS

npm install lite-uploader --save

Browser

<script src="./src/liteuploader.js"></script>

jQuery is supported but is optional

Options

Name Type Default Description
url String or Function (required) null url that will handle the upload, or a function that resolves with the url
ref String (required) null the request argument name for the file form data. Will fallback to the name property of the file input field if not supplied.
method String POST allows overriding of the default HTTP request method if necessary
rules Object {} object where you can specify validation rules for the files to be uploaded - current supported rules are:
  • allowedFileTypes (list of comma-separated mime-types, wildcards such as image/* are also supported)
  • maxSize (in bytes)
params Object {} object of params to be sent to the server in addition to the files being uploaded
headers Object {} object of headers to be sent to the server
validators Array [] an array of functions that can take a File and return a validation result on it, see examples for usage
singleFileUploads Boolean false set to true to upload each file of a selection using an individual request
withCredentials Boolean false indicates whether requests should be made using credentials such as cookies
beforeRequest Function null delay the file upload request by returning a promise. Recieves the Files and the FormData. Expected to resolve with the FormData to continue. Reject to stop upload.
sendAsFormData Boolean true when set to false and singleFileUploads is true, dont send the file payload as form data. Also any params added via 'addParam' to form data, will be ignored

Events

Name Parameters Description
lu:errors eventName, {errors} triggered when errors are found, including built-in and custom validators - see 'Error Types' section for more
lu:start eventName, {files} triggered before any uploading starts
lu:finish eventName triggered when all uploading has finished
lu:before eventName, {files} triggered before each request to the server
lu:progress eventName, {files, percentage} triggered whilst uploading files
lu:success eventName, {files, response} triggered on a successful request to the server
lu:fail eventName, {xhr} triggered on a failed request to the server
lu:cancelled eventName triggered on upload abort

Error Types

Below is an overview of the built-in error types that can be returned when validating files

  • type - when file mime type does not match any mime types supplied in the rule.allowedFileTypes option
  • size - when file size is above the size (in bytes) supplied in the rule.maxSize option
  • refRequired - when there is no name attribute on the file input and no 'ref' options is passed to the plugin
  • urlRequired - when no 'url' option is passed to the plugin

Public API

startUpload(files)

Starts the upload

Name Type Default Description
files FileList (optional) null a list of files to be uploaded, takes priority over default mechanism if supplied

addParam(key, value)

Allows parameters to be added after plugin instantiation

Name Type Default Description
key String (required) n/a name of parameter to be added
value String (required) n/a value of parameter to be added

cancelUpload()

Allows the upload to be cancelled, triggers lu:cancelled

Name Type Default Description
No parameters

Browser Support

  • Chrome 45+
  • Firefox 34+
  • Edge 12+
  • Internet Explorer NO (because Promises and Object.assign are used)
  • Safari 9+
  • Opera 32+

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

View the full license here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bfu
blueimp-file-uploadFile Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
107K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
fine-uploaderMultiple file upload plugin with image previews, drag and drop, progress bars. S3 and Azure support, image scaling, form support, chunking, resume, pause, and tons of other features.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uploadcare-widgetUploadcare Widget, an ultimate tool for HTML5 file upload supporting multiple file upload, drag&drop, validation by file size/file extension/MIME file type, progress bar for file uploads, image preview.
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
32K
jhu
@renekorss/jquery-html5-uploaderjQuery drag&drop file uploader
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
jiu
jquery-image-uploaderUpload file jquery plugin
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial