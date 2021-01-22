LiteUploader

This is a lightweight library for NodeJS and jQuery, aiming to make uploading files a doddle. With some useful options including basic validation, it is a good choice for any developer who is not so worried about supporting legacy browsers.

Features

dependency free

file type and size validation

support for custom validators

hooks for all major events like progress, success, fail etc

drag/drop support

ability dynamically update the form data packet before each upload

upload multiple files as individual requests

NodeJS

npm install lite-uploader --save

Browser

<script src="./src/liteuploader.js"></script>

jQuery is supported but is optional

Options

Name Type Default Description url String or Function (required) null url that will handle the upload, or a function that resolves with the url ref String (required) null the request argument name for the file form data. Will fallback to the name property of the file input field if not supplied. method String POST allows overriding of the default HTTP request method if necessary rules Object {} object where you can specify validation rules for the files to be uploaded - current supported rules are: allowedFileTypes (list of comma-separated mime-types, wildcards such as image/* are also supported)

maxSize (in bytes) params Object {} object of params to be sent to the server in addition to the files being uploaded headers Object {} object of headers to be sent to the server validators Array [] an array of functions that can take a File and return a validation result on it, see examples for usage singleFileUploads Boolean false set to true to upload each file of a selection using an individual request withCredentials Boolean false indicates whether requests should be made using credentials such as cookies beforeRequest Function null delay the file upload request by returning a promise. Recieves the Files and the FormData. Expected to resolve with the FormData to continue. Reject to stop upload. sendAsFormData Boolean true when set to false and singleFileUploads is true, dont send the file payload as form data. Also any params added via 'addParam' to form data, will be ignored

Events

Name Parameters Description lu:errors eventName, {errors} triggered when errors are found, including built-in and custom validators - see 'Error Types' section for more lu:start eventName, {files} triggered before any uploading starts lu:finish eventName triggered when all uploading has finished lu:before eventName, {files} triggered before each request to the server lu:progress eventName, {files, percentage} triggered whilst uploading files lu:success eventName, {files, response} triggered on a successful request to the server lu:fail eventName, {xhr} triggered on a failed request to the server lu:cancelled eventName triggered on upload abort

Error Types

Below is an overview of the built-in error types that can be returned when validating files

type - when file mime type does not match any mime types supplied in the rule.allowedFileTypes option

size - when file size is above the size (in bytes) supplied in the rule.maxSize option

refRequired - when there is no name attribute on the file input and no 'ref' options is passed to the plugin

urlRequired - when no 'url' option is passed to the plugin

Public API

Starts the upload

Name Type Default Description files FileList (optional) null a list of files to be uploaded, takes priority over default mechanism if supplied

Allows parameters to be added after plugin instantiation

Name Type Default Description key String (required) n/a name of parameter to be added value String (required) n/a value of parameter to be added

Allows the upload to be cancelled, triggers lu:cancelled

Name Type Default Description No parameters

Browser Support

Chrome 45+

Firefox 34+

Edge 12+

Internet Explorer NO (because Promises and Object.assign are used)

Safari 9+

Opera 32+

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

