This is a lightweight library for NodeJS and jQuery, aiming to make uploading files a doddle. With some useful options including basic validation, it is a good choice for any developer who is not so worried about supporting legacy browsers.
npm install lite-uploader --save
<script src="./src/liteuploader.js"></script>
jQuery is supported but is optional
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|url
|String or Function (required)
|null
|url that will handle the upload, or a function that resolves with the url
|ref
|String (required)
|null
|the request argument name for the file form data. Will fallback to the name property of the file input field if not supplied.
|method
|String
|POST
|allows overriding of the default HTTP request method if necessary
|rules
|Object
|{}
|object where you can specify validation rules for the files to be uploaded - current supported rules are:
|params
|Object
|{}
|object of params to be sent to the server in addition to the files being uploaded
|headers
|Object
|{}
|object of headers to be sent to the server
|validators
|Array
|[]
|an array of functions that can take a File and return a validation result on it, see examples for usage
|singleFileUploads
|Boolean
|false
|set to true to upload each file of a selection using an individual request
|withCredentials
|Boolean
|false
|indicates whether requests should be made using credentials such as cookies
|beforeRequest
|Function
|null
|delay the file upload request by returning a promise. Recieves the Files and the FormData. Expected to resolve with the FormData to continue. Reject to stop upload.
|sendAsFormData
|Boolean
|true
|when set to false and singleFileUploads is true, dont send the file payload as form data. Also any params added via 'addParam' to form data, will be ignored
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|lu:errors
|eventName, {errors}
|triggered when errors are found, including built-in and custom validators - see 'Error Types' section for more
|lu:start
|eventName, {files}
|triggered before any uploading starts
|lu:finish
|eventName
|triggered when all uploading has finished
|lu:before
|eventName, {files}
|triggered before each request to the server
|lu:progress
|eventName, {files, percentage}
|triggered whilst uploading files
|lu:success
|eventName, {files, response}
|triggered on a successful request to the server
|lu:fail
|eventName, {xhr}
|triggered on a failed request to the server
|lu:cancelled
|eventName
|triggered on upload abort
Below is an overview of the built-in error types that can be returned when validating files
Starts the upload
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|files
|FileList (optional)
|null
|a list of files to be uploaded, takes priority over default mechanism if supplied
Allows parameters to be added after plugin instantiation
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
|String (required)
|n/a
|name of parameter to be added
|value
|String (required)
|n/a
|value of parameter to be added
Allows the upload to be cancelled, triggers
lu:cancelled
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|No parameters
Licensed under the MIT License.
View the full license here.