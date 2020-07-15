A lightweight blazing-fast internationalization (i18n) library for your next web-based project
Go here to try the playground https://codepen.io/andreasbm/pen/MWWXPNO?editors=1010. Go here to see a demo https://appnest-demo.firebaseapp.com/lit-translate.
get("home.header.title"))
lit-html directive that automatically updates when the language changes
translate directive with
lit-html
npm i lit-translate
To take advantage of the translation features you need to be able to provide your translations as a JSON structure. You are able to configure how these strings are loaded, but to make things simple you are encouraged to maintain your translations as
.json files - one for each language you support.
// en.json
{
"header": {
"title": "Hello",
"subtitle": "World"
},
"cta": {
"awesome": "{{ things }} are awesome!",
"cats": "Cats"
}
}
Use the
registerTranslateConfig function to register a loader that loads and parses the translations based on a language identifier. In the example below, a loader is registered which loads a
.json file with translations for a given language.
import { registerTranslateConfig } from "lit-translate";
registerTranslateConfig({
loader: lang => fetch(`/assets/i18n/${lang}.json`).then(res => res.json())
});
Invoke the
use function to set a language. This function will use the registered loader from step 2 to load the strings for the language and dispatch a global
langChanged event.
import { use } from "lit-translate";
use("en");
To get a translation use the
get function. Give this function a string of keys (separated with .) that points to the desired translation in the JSON structure. The example below is based on the translations defined in step 1.
import { get } from "lit-translate";
get("header.title"); // "Hello"
get("header.subtitle"); // "World"
When using the
get function it is possible to interpolate values (replacing placeholders with content). As default, you can simply use the
{{ key }} syntax in your translations and provide an object with values replacing those defined in the translations when using the
get function. The example below is based on the strings defined in step 1.
import { get } from "lit-translate";
get("cta.awesome", { things: get("cta.cats") }); // Cats are awesome!
translate directive with
lit-html
If you are using
lit-html or
lit-element you might want to use the
translate directive. This directive makes sure to automatically update all of the translated parts when the
use function is called with a new language and the global
langChanged event is dispatched. Note that values have to be returned from callbacks to refresh the translated values. If your strings contain HTML you can use the
translateUnsafeHTML directive.
import { translate, translateUnsafeHTML } from "lit-translate";
import { LitElement, html } from "lit-element";
class MyComponent extends LitElement {
render () {
html`
<h1>${translate("header.title")}</h1>
<p>${translate("header.subtitle")}</p>
<span>${translate("cta.awesome", { things: () => get("cta.cats") })}</span>
<span>${translateUnsafeHTML("footer.html")}</span>
`;
}
}
Sometimes you want to avoid the empty placeholders being shown initially before any of the translation strings has been loaded. To avoid this issue you might want to defer the first update of the component. Here's an example of what you could do if using
lit-element.
import { use, translate } from "lit-translate";
import { LitElement, html } from "lit-element";
export class MyApp extends LitElement {
// Construct the component
constructor () {
super();
this.hasLoadedStrings = false;
}
// Defer the first update of the component until the strings have been loaded to avoid empty strings being shown
shouldUpdate (changedProperties) {
return this.hasLoadedStrings && super.shouldUpdate(changedProperties);
}
// Load the initial language and mark that the strings have been loaded.
async connectedCallback () {
super.connectedCallback();
await use("en");
this.hasLoadedStrings = true;
}
// Render the component
protected render () {
return html`
<p>${translate("title")}</p>
`;
}
}
customElements.define("my-app", MyApp);
If you want you can customize just about anything by overwriting the configuration hooks. Below is an example on what you might want to customize.
import { registerTranslateConfig, extract } from "lit-translate";
registerTranslateConfig({
// Loads the language from the correct path
loader: lang => fetch(`/assets/i18n/${lang}.json`).then(res => res.json()),
// Interpolate the values using a key syntax.
interpolate: (text, values) => {
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(extract(values))) {
text = text.replace(new RegExp(`\[\[${key}\]\]`, `gm`), String(extract(value)));
}
return text;
},
// Returns a string for a given key
lookup: (key, config) => {
// Split the key in parts (example: hello.world)
const parts = key.split(".");
// Find the string by traversing through the strings matching the chain of keys
let string = config.strings;
// Do not continue if the string is not defined or if we have traversed all of the key parts
while (string != null && parts.length > 0) {
string = string[parts.shift()];
}
// Make sure the string is a string!
return string != null ? string.toString() : null;
},
// Formats empty placeholders (eg. !da.headline.title!) if lookup returns null
empty: (key, config) => `!${config.lang}.${key}!`
});
IntlMessageFormat
IntlMessageFormat is a library that formats ICU Message strings with number, date, plural, and select placeholders to create localized messages. This library is a good addition to
lit-translate. You can add it to the interpolate hook to get the benefits as shown in the following example.
import { registerTranslateConfig, extract } from "lit-translate";
import { IntlMessageFormat } from "intl-messageformat";
registerTranslateConfig({
loader: lang => {
switch (lang) {
case "en":
return {
photos: `You have {numPhotos, plural, =0 {no photos.} =1 {one photo.} other {# photos.}}`
};
}
},
// Use the "intl-messageformat" library for formatting.
interpolate: (text, values, config) => {
const msg = new IntlMessageFormat(text, config.lang);
return msg.format(extract(values));
},
});
use("en");
get("photos", {numPhotos: 0}); // Will return "You have no photos"
get("photos", {numPhotos: 1}); // Will return "You have one photo."
get("photos", {numPhotos: 5}); // Will return "You have 5 photos."
Inspired by GNU gettext you can use the default translation as keys. The benefit of doing this is that you will save typing time and reduce code clutter. You can use xgettext to extract the translatable strings from your code and then use po2json to turn your
.po files into
.json files. The following code shows an example of how you could implement this.
import { registerTranslateConfig, use, get } from "lit-translate";
registerTranslateConfig({
lookup: (key, config) => config.strings != null ? config.strings[key] : key,
empty: key => key,
loader: lang => {
switch (lang) {
case "da":
return {
"The page is being loaded...": "Siden indlæses..."
};
}
}
});
use("en");
get("The page is being loaded..."); // Will return "The page is being loaded..."
use("da");
get("The page is being loaded..."); // Will return "Siden indlæses..."
Licensed under MIT.