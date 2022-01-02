Declarative way of routing for lit powered by pwa-helpers and redux.
A minimal router solution (~1.7 kb Gzipped) that consist in using
lit-route elements and connecting them to the store.
The routing approach is based on the PWA Starter Kit.
Install this library and its peer dependencies
yarn add lit-redux-router
yarn add lit pwa-helpers redux
Firstly ensure that the redux store has been created with the
lazyReducerEnhancer, which allows for reducers to be installed lazily after initial store setup.
import { createStore, compose, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer } from './reducer';
import { lazyReducerEnhancer } from 'pwa-helpers';
export const store = createStore(reducer, compose(lazyReducerEnhancer(combineReducers)));
Then the router needs to connect to a redux store.
import { LitElement, html } from 'lit';
import { connectRouter } from 'lit-redux-router';
import store from './store.js';
connectRouter(store);
lit-route component can render the components when the path attribute matches. The corresponding active
lit-route element will reflect the active attribute.
class MyApp extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<lit-route path="/" active><h1>Home</h1></lit-route>
<lit-route path="/about"><h1>About</h1></lit-route>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
Ideally all content would be in a component and can be passed to
lit-route through a component attribute.
class AppHome extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`<h1>Home</h1>`;
}
}
customElements.define('app-home', AppHome);
class AppAbout extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`<h1>About</h1>`;
}
}
customElements.define('app-about', AppAbout);
class MyApp extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<lit-route path="/" component="app-home"></lit-route>
<lit-route path="/about" component="app-about"></lit-route>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
lit-route can map path variables and inject them in the provided component.
class AppProduct extends LitElement {
static get properties() {
return {
id: String,
};
}
render() {
return html`<h1>Product with id: ${this.id}</h1>`;
}
}
customElements.define('app-product', AppProduct);
class MyApp extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<lit-route path="/products/:id" component="app-product"></lit-route>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
When no path attribute is provided to
lit-route, it will render when no route matches (404)
class MyApp extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<lit-route path="/"><h1>Home</h1></lit-route>
<lit-route><h1>404 Not found</h1></lit-route>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
To trigger navigation without using a link element, the action
navigate can be imported and triggered with the wanted path
import { navigate } from 'lit-redux-router';
import store from './store.js';
class MyApp extends LitElement {
goTo(path) {
store.dispatch(navigate(path));
}
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<button @click="${() => this.goTo('/about')}">learn more about us</button>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
To lazy load a component on route change and optionally show a loading component while waiting for the import to resolve
import { navigate } from 'lit-redux-router';
import store from './store.js';
class MyApp extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<div class="app-content">
<lit-route
path="/docs"
component="my-docs"
.resolve="${() => import('./docs.js')}"
loading="my-loading"
></lit-route>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-app', MyApp);
class MyLoading extends LitElement {
render() {
return html`
<style>
h1 {
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 16px;
}
</style>
<h1>Loading...</h1>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('my-loading', MyLoading);
The window will scroll to top by default, to disable add the attribute
scrollDisable
<lit-route path="/whatever" component="my-whatever" scrollDisable></lit-route>
To scroll to the route element on load, you can set the scrollIntoViewOptions object in the attribute
.scrollOpt
<lit-route
path="/whatever"
component="my-whatever"
.scrollOpt="${{behavior: 'smooth', block:'end', inline:'nearest'}}"
></lit-route>
Check a more comprehensive example in https://github.com/fernandopasik/lit-redux-router/blob/main/demo/
Start server with example and watch mode for building the library
yarn start
Run lint and test tasks
yarn test
yarn lint
Build the library
yarn build
Check the full size of the library
yarn size
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Fernando Pasik
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
|
Grant Hutchinson
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
|
Andrew Noblet
🐛 💻
|
Zain Afzal
📖
|
Christian Sterzl
🐛 💻
|
Benjamin Franzke
🐛 💻
|
Ramy
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT (c) 2018 Fernando Pasik