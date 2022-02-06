Inspired by lit-html but for Node.js.
Lightweight and modern templating for SSR in Node.js, inspired by lit-html.
This module also gets featured in web-padawan/awesome-lit-html. Make sure to check the repo out for awesome things inspired by lit-html. 👍💯
await all tasks including Functions, Promises, and whatnot.
import { html } from 'lit-ntml') and CommonJS (
const { html } = require('lit-ntml');).
PromiseList or
List by default, without explicit joining.
.mjs.
.jsx file (or
.tsx file if you're TypeScript user) . That should work.
# Install via NPM
$ npm install lit-ntml
import { html } from 'lit-ntml';
const peopleList = ['Cash Black', 'Vict Fisherman'];
const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>`;
const asyncLiteral = Promise.resolve('<h2>John Doe</h2>');
const asyncListTask = async () => `<ul>${peopleList.map(n => `<li>${n}</li>`)}</ul>`;
/** Assuming top-level await is enabled... */
await html`${syncTask}${asyncLiteral}${asyncListTask}`; /** <!DOCTYPE html><html><head></head><body><h1>Hello, World!</h1><h2>John Doe</h2><ul><li>Cash Black</li><li>Vict Fisherman</li></ul></body></html> */
import { htmlSync as html } from 'lit-ntml';
const peopleList = ['Cash Black', 'Vict Fisherman'];
const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>`;
html`${syncTask}${peopleList}`;
/** <!DOCTYPE html><html><head></head><body><h1>Hello, World!</h1>Cash BlackVictFisherman[object Promise]</body></html> */
import { htmlFragment as html } from 'lit-ntml';
const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>`;
const externalStyleLiteral = `<style>body { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; }</style>`;
/** Assuming top-level await is enabled... */
await html`${externalStyleLiteral}${syncTask}`; /** <style>body { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; }</style><h1>Hello, World!</h1> */
import { htmlFragmentSync as html } from 'lit-ntml';
const peopleList = ['Cash Black', 'Vict Fisherman'];
const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>`;
const asyncTask = Promise.resolve(1);
html`${syncTask}${peopleList}${asyncTask}`;
/** <h1>Hello, World!</h1>Cash BlackVictFisherman[object Promise] */
Only modern browsers with native ES Modules support requires no polyfills and transpilation needed.
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import { html } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit-ntml@latest';
// --snip
</script>
</head>
</html>
This method works the same as
html() except that this is the synchronous version.
This method works the same as
htmlFragment() except that this is the synchronous version.
👉 Check out the deno module at deno_mod/lit_ntml.
MIT License © Rong Sen Ng