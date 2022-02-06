lit-ntml Inspired by lit-html but for Node.js.

Lightweight and modern templating for SSR in Node.js, inspired by lit-html.

This module also gets featured in web-padawan/awesome-lit-html. Make sure to check the repo out for awesome things inspired by lit-html. 👍💯

Features

Node.js >= 14.17.3

NPM >= 6.14.13 (NPM comes with Node.js so there is no need to install separately.)

ES Modules

Enable syntax highlighting when writing HTML with template literal

Visual Studio Code

Install vscode-lit-html extension. If the extension does not provide that syntax highlighting and autocompletion, try writing your templates in .jsx file (or .tsx file if you're TypeScript user) . That should work.

Install

$ npm install lit-ntml

Usage

import { html } from 'lit-ntml' ; const peopleList = [ 'Cash Black' , 'Vict Fisherman' ]; const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>` ; const asyncLiteral = Promise .resolve( '<h2>John Doe</h2>' ); const asyncListTask = async () => `<ul> ${peopleList.map(n => `<li> ${n} </li>` )} </ul>` ; await html` ${syncTask} ${asyncLiteral} ${asyncListTask} ` ;

import { htmlSync as html } from 'lit-ntml' ; const peopleList = [ 'Cash Black' , 'Vict Fisherman' ]; const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>` ; html` ${syncTask} ${peopleList} ` ;

import { htmlFragment as html } from 'lit-ntml' ; const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>` ; const externalStyleLiteral = `<style>body { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; }</style>` ; await html` ${externalStyleLiteral} ${syncTask} ` ;

import { htmlFragmentSync as html } from 'lit-ntml' ; const peopleList = [ 'Cash Black' , 'Vict Fisherman' ]; const syncTask = () => `<h1>Hello, World!</h1>` ; const asyncTask = Promise .resolve( 1 ); html` ${syncTask} ${peopleList} ${asyncTask} ` ;

SSR with Express (Node.js)

Browser support

Only modern browsers with native ES Modules support requires no polyfills and transpilation needed.

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > import { html } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lit-ntml@latest' ; </ script > </ head > </ html >

API Reference

returns: <Promise<string>> Promise which resolves with rendered HTML document string.

This method works the same as html() except that this is the synchronous version.

returns: <Promise<string>> Promise which resolves with rendered HTML document fragment string.

This method works the same as htmlFragment() except that this is the synchronous version.

deno

License

MIT License © Rong Sen Ng